The article “India, UAE must Advocate for Somaliland’s Recognition as a Sovereign Nation” by Savio Rodrigues highlights the critical importance of recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign nation, emphasizing its achievements in governance, peace, and stability over the past three decades.

Despite these accomplishments, Somaliland remains unrecognized, which limits its development and participation in the international community. The piece argues that India and the UAE, both with significant geopolitical interests in the region, are well-positioned to advocate for Somaliland’s recognition.

India’s historical commitment to self-determination aligns with Somaliland’s quest for independence, while the UAE’s investments in the region underscore its strategic interests. The article suggests that recognition would not only benefit Somaliland but also enhance regional stability and economic opportunities for both India and the UAE. Furthermore, it addresses the concerns of potential precedent-setting by highlighting Somaliland’s unique situation and its capacity for self-governance.

In conclusion, the call for recognition is framed not just as a matter of sovereignty but as a necessary step towards fostering stability and progress in the Horn of Africa, encouraging India and the UAE to take a leading role in this advocacy.

India and UAE must Advocate for Somaliland’s Recognition as a Sovereign Nation

By Savio Rodrigues

In the intricate web of geopolitics, the recognition of sovereignty remains one of the most consequential acts the international community can undertake. Somaliland, a de facto independent state in the Horn of Africa, has stood as an example of resilience and self-governance for over three decades. Yet, despite its significant achievements in peace, stability, and democracy, Somaliland remains unrecognized as a sovereign nation. This diplomatic limbo not only undermines Somaliland’s potential but also hampers efforts to secure long-term stability in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

In this context, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in advocating for Somaliland’s recognition. Both countries have significant geopolitical, economic, and strategic stakes in Somaliland and the surrounding region, making their roles crucial in pushing the international community to acknowledge Somaliland as an independent nation.

Somaliland’s quest for independence is deeply rooted in its history. A former British protectorate, Somaliland gained independence on June 26, 1960, only to merge days later with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic. The union, however, proved disastrous for Somaliland.

Decades of marginalization, economic neglect, and political repression culminated in the brutal regime of Siyad Barre, whose atrocities against the people of Somaliland left deep scars. When Somalia’s central government collapsed in 1991, Somaliland unilaterally declared its independence, seeking to reclaim the sovereignty it had briefly held in 1960.

Since then, Somaliland has charted its own path, establishing a functioning government, conducting free and fair elections, maintaining relative peace, and building a growing economy. Despite these accomplishments, it remains unrecognized, excluded from international institutions, trade agreements, and global forums.

India’s involvement in Somaliland’s recognition would align with its historical principles and contemporary strategic interests. As a nation that championed its own fight for self-determination, India has consistently supported the rights of people to govern themselves. Advocating for Somaliland’s recognition would reinforce India’s image as a global leader committed to justice, equality, and democracy.

Strategically, Somaliland holds immense significance for India. Located along the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes, Somaliland’s stability is crucial for securing vital shipping lanes. India has been actively engaged in counter-piracy operations in the region, and a recognized Somaliland would be a natural partner in ensuring maritime security.

Moreover, Somaliland’s Berbera Port offers India an opportunity to strengthen its economic and trade ties with East Africa, enhancing its “Act East Africa” policy and countering China’s growing influence in the region.

India’s support for Somaliland would also bolster its relationships with key players in the Horn of Africa, such as Ethiopia and Kenya, who already engage with Somaliland informally. These alliances would not only promote regional stability but also position India as a reliable partner in addressing shared challenges like terrorism, economic development, and governance.

Furthermore, India’s advocacy for Somaliland would carry a strong moral argument. Somaliland’s quest for recognition is not a case of secession but rather a legitimate claim to reclaim sovereignty that was voluntarily relinquished. Supporting Somaliland’s aspirations would underscore India’s commitment to upholding the principles of international law and self-determination.

Similarly, the UAE has already demonstrated a deep interest in Somaliland, positioning itself as one of its closest partners. The UAE has heavily invested in the development of Berbera Port, transforming it into a regional logistics hub and a critical point for trade and maritime security. For the UAE, Somaliland represents a strategic ally in a region that holds immense geopolitical importance.

The Horn of Africa has long been a hotspot for instability, with piracy, terrorism, and inter-state rivalries threatening both regional and global security. Somaliland’s stability offers the UAE a reliable partner in countering these threats. By advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, the UAE can solidify its influence in the region and strengthen its role as a key player in African affairs.

Economic interests further motivate the UAE’s engagement with Somaliland. Recognizing Somaliland would open up additional opportunities for trade, investment, and development. As a recognized state, Somaliland could attract more foreign direct investment, enabling it to expand its economy and create a more conducive environment for regional trade. This economic progress would not only benefit Somaliland but also enhance the UAE’s own trade networks, cementing its role as a hub for global commerce.

Beyond economic and security considerations, supporting Somaliland’s recognition would also enhance the UAE’s diplomatic standing. It would demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to fostering stability and development in strategically significant regions, reinforcing its position as a leader in international diplomacy.

Despite Somaliland’s strong case for recognition, the international community has hesitated, largely out of fear of setting a precedent for other secessionist movements. However, Somaliland’s situation is unique. It is not seeking to fragment a stable nation but to restore its sovereignty following decades of repression and neglect. Moreover, Somaliland has demonstrated its capacity for self-governance, peace, and democracy, setting it apart from other unrecognized regions.

Addressing concerns about precedent-setting requires emphasizing Somaliland’s exceptional achievements and its potential as a stabilizing force in the Horn of Africa.

The cost of continued non-recognition is significant. Without formal recognition, Somaliland remains excluded from international financial institutions, limiting its ability to access funding for infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This exclusion not only hinders Somaliland’s development but also perpetuates regional instability by denying its people the resources they need to thrive.

Recognizing Somaliland would enable it to fully participate in the global economy, unlocking its potential and contributing to regional growth. Furthermore, recognition would clarify Somaliland’s status, allowing the international community to work more effectively with its government on issues like counter-terrorism, maritime security, and humanitarian aid.

India and the UAE have a unique opportunity to lead the push for Somaliland’s recognition. As influential players in their respective regions and on the global stage, their advocacy could galvanize international support and build momentum for Somaliland’s inclusion in the community of nations.

Both countries have the diplomatic clout, strategic interests, and moral authority to make a compelling case for Somaliland’s recognition. By working together, they can present Somaliland as a model for stability and governance in a region that desperately needs both.

Recognizing Somaliland is not just about granting it sovereignty; it is about rewarding resilience, promoting stability, and fostering a vision of progress in a historically troubled region. Somaliland has earned its place among the nations of the world through its commitment to peace, democracy, and development. For India, supporting Somaliland’s recognition would reaffirm its role as a champion of self-determination and a leader in Africa’s development.

For the UAE, it would solidify its strategic partnerships and enhance its influence in the Horn of Africa. For the international community, recognizing Somaliland would be a step toward a more just and equitable global order.

The time has come for the world to act. Somaliland’s story is one of triumph over adversity, a testament to what is possible when people commit to building a better future. India and the UAE have the power to help Somaliland achieve the recognition it deserves, setting a precedent for meaningful global engagement with emerging states.

In recognizing Somaliland, the world would not only honor its sovereignty but also take a vital step toward securing stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

Savio Rodrigues

Savio Rodrigues is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of GoaChronicle. He has more than 25 years of experience in media and journalism, having worked in both India and the Middle East. He is known for his strong nationalist views and actively addresses social issues both in India and worldwide. Rodrigues is well-regarded for his efforts against corruption, his investigations into global terrorism, and his inquiries into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media