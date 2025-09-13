WINDHOEK, Namibia — The second edition of the Global African Hydrogen Summit opened Tuesday in Namibia’s capital, bringing together heads of state, ministers, international financiers, and industry leaders to mobilize investment and accelerate Africa’s green industrial revolution.

Held under the official patronage of the Government of Namibia and endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the high-level summit is supported by the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme (NGH2P) and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

Themed “Ambition in Action: Fuelling Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution,” the three-day event aims to unlock financing for strategic, bankable green hydrogen and renewable energy projects across the continent.

Among the key voices on the global stage was Abdillahi Jama Osman Geel-jire, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Republic of Somaliland, who delivered a pointed call for regional cooperation and investment in Africa’s renewable energy potential.

“Somaliland cannot walk this journey alone,” Minister Osman said in his keynote address. “We extend an open hand to our African partners, investors, and global institutions. Together, let us unlock this potential, ensure Africa is not left behind in the global hydrogen race, and prove that renewable energy can be a driver of peace, prosperity, and climate resilience.”

Osman’s remarks positioned Somaliland—an independent nation in the Horn of Africa—as an emerging player in the continent’s evolving clean energy landscape. He outlined a national strategy centered on three core pillars: achieving universal energy access, developing green hydrogen from abundant solar and wind resources, and integrating regional power infrastructure through strategic corridors like the Berbera Port, which connects East Africa to the Gulf and Southern Africa.

“Our energy ambitions cannot stop at our borders,” Osman added. “Such integration will strengthen our resilience, create cross-border trade, and build a foundation for peace and prosperity in the wider region.”

Somaliland, though not internationally recognized as a sovereign state, has been quietly advancing its renewable energy agenda. Osman highlighted a number of ongoing projects, including the Berbera Electricity Expansion Project, supported by the World Bank, and initiatives to scale up solar home systems, promote liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a cleaner cooking fuel, and combat deforestation through tree-planting campaigns.

The summit’s wide-ranging agenda included panels on green hydrogen infrastructure, climate financing, and cross-continental power connectivity. Delegates from across Africa and the wider global community—representing UN agencies, development banks, and private-sector innovators—shared strategies for meeting rising energy demands while curbing emissions and fostering industrial growth.

For Namibia, the summit reaffirmed its position as a continental leader in green hydrogen. The country has already launched major pilot projects and signed multi-billion-dollar agreements aimed at exporting hydrogen-derived fuels to global markets.

Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe, said the time for action is now.

“Africa must not only be a consumer of clean energy technologies but a producer and exporter,” Mnyupe told participants. “Events like this summit create the partnerships we need to translate ambition into action.”

The event, which concluded on September 11, is expected to yield a series of new investment commitments, public–private partnerships, and intergovernmental agreements aimed at accelerating Africa’s role in the global energy transition.

For Somaliland, Minister Osman said the summit marked a pivotal moment.

“This is not just about energy,” he said. “It’s about climate justice, economic opportunity, and ensuring that all African nations, no matter their size or political status, have a seat at the table in shaping a cleaner, fairer future.”