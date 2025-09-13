U.S. House Committee Praises Somaliland’s Resistance to China, Signaling Possible Shift in Africa Policy

In a rare and pointed diplomatic gesture, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has commended Somaliland for resisting Beijing’s expanding influence in the Horn of Africa, drawing attention to the republic’s growing strategic relevance to American interests in the region.

“Somaliland has resisted Chinese influence that has penetrated the Horn of Africa, and is one of only two governments in Africa that recognizes Taiwan,” the committee stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Strengthening cooperation with Somaliland is a productive step in advancing America’s security and diplomatic objectives in the Horn of Africa and countering Beijing’s ever-growing presence in the region.”

The statement comes amid increasing geopolitical tension in the Horn, where China has deepened its economic and military footprint through aid, infrastructure, and port deals—particularly with the government of Somalia, which lays claim to Somaliland’s territory. Somaliland, by contrast, has aligned itself with Taiwan, establishing mutual representative offices in 2020 and rejecting overtures from Beijing to cut ties with Taipei.

Growing Momentum in Washington

The committee’s remarks add to growing bipartisan momentum on Capitol Hill urging the Biden administration—and potentially future administrations—to recalibrate U.S. Africa policy.

During a recent press conference alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, former President Donald Trump, who remains an influential figure in GOP foreign policy circles and a possible 2028 contender, was asked about Somaliland. His response, though brief, was telling.

“We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we’re working on that right now—Somaliland,” Trump said.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) has gone further, publicly urging Trump and Congress to consider formal recognition of Somaliland. Meanwhile, Representatives John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.), who lead the Select Committee, have called on the State Department to “distinguish Somaliland” in its Africa strategy.

“Somaliland is a functioning democracy, it controls its territory, and it has shown a consistent commitment to partnering with the West,” Rep. Moolenaar said in a recent interview. “It deserves more than lip service. It deserves strategic engagement.”

Strategic Geography and Regional Stability

Analysts and defense officials point to Somaliland’s pivotal location along the Gulf of Aden, directly adjacent to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints connecting the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. Control or influence over this corridor has long been a priority for global powers, including China, which operates its first overseas military base in nearby Djibouti.

“If you’re talking about maritime security, anti-piracy, or countering extremist threats across the Horn, you can’t ignore Somaliland,” said Dr. Emily Carter, a regional expert at the Wilson Center. “Its stability and geography make it a strategic linchpin, and ignoring that has only helped China’s narrative.”

Since restoring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has operated with a functional government, regular elections, and a locally supported security apparatus. Despite these gains, it remains unrecognized internationally—a status that complicates aid, trade, and defense cooperation.

Somaliland’s Response: ‘A Historic Moment’

Reacting to the U.S. committee’s praise, Somaliland’s envoy to Washington, Bashir Goth, expressed optimism that a diplomatic breakthrough may be on the horizon.

“This is a historic moment—not just for our government, but for every Somaliland citizen who has worked, sacrificed, and believed in our right to exist as a nation,” Goth said. “For years, we’ve stood alone against China’s coercive tactics, and now U.S. lawmakers are seeing our value.”

Goth has been vocal in recent months, urging Washington to reconsider its decades-old adherence to the “One Somalia” policy, which treats Somaliland as an internal issue rather than a separate entity. In an interview with Newsweek earlier this month, he criticized the policy as “outdated and misaligned with the facts on the ground.”

China’s Pushback and Somalia Ties

China has aggressively countered Somaliland’s diplomatic overtures, doubling down on its support for Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu. Recent reports indicate Beijing has offered Somalia $20 million in food aid and promised non-combat troops in the contested city of Las Anod. Intelligence sources suggest these moves are part of a broader strategy that includes weapons transfers, rare-earth mineral deals, and infrastructure projects—particularly a planned port facility in Sanaag.

“China is leveraging every tool it has—soft and hard power—to solidify its influence across the Horn,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Hill, a former U.S. naval attaché in Djibouti. “The U.S. can’t afford to stay passive while a stable, democratic partner like Somaliland is knocking at the door.”

A Possible Pivot Point

Somaliland’s case for recognition draws on its historical status as a British protectorate, which gained independence in June 1960 before voluntarily uniting with Italian Somalia. A 2005 African Union fact-finding mission acknowledged its distinct political and legal history, yet no African nation has formally recognized it.

Still, advocates believe the tide is beginning to turn.

“What we’re witnessing is not a fluke—it’s the result of years of tireless advocacy by Somaliland’s diplomats, communities abroad, and its successive governments,” said Amina Warsame, a political analyst based in Hargeisa. “Washington is finally listening. Whether it will act is the next question.”

For now, Somaliland’s leadership remains cautiously hopeful that the growing attention from U.S. lawmakers will translate into deeper engagement—and perhaps, one day, recognition.

“We know change doesn’t come overnight,” Envoy Goth said. “But we also know this: Somaliland’s voice is being heard in Washington like never before.”