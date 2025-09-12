This open letter, “Is Your Vote Still Imposing a Genocidal, Impersonated Regime on Its Victims?” to the United Nations General Assembly from Somaliland argues that the international community, particularly the UN, continues to perpetuate a historical injustice by recognizing Somalia’s claim over Somaliland.

Somaliland’s Perspective: Somaliland views itself not as a breakaway region, but as a survivor of a genocide perpetrated by the Barre regime in Somalia during the late 1980s. They declared independence in 1991.

The Core Grievance: The “Impersonated Regime”: The letter alleges that the initial union between Somaliland and Somalia in 1960 was legally flawed from the beginning. They claim there was no valid treaty, ratification, or registration as required by the UN Charter. Therefore, the UN’s recognition of the unified “Republic of Somalia” was based on a false premise.

Genocide and Lack of Accountability: The letter accuses the Barre regime of committing genocide against the people of Somaliland. They criticize the international community for not holding the perpetrators accountable and for continuing to recognize a Somali government that includes individuals implicated in the genocide.

Specific Instances of Injustice: The letter highlights several specific instances where they believe the UN and other international bodies have acted unfairly towards Somaliland, such as: The UN cited resolutions drafted by officials of the Barre regime after its collapse. The recognition of Somalia’s aviation authority over Somaliland, despite Somalia having no control over Somaliland’s airspace. The fact that representatives appointed by Mogadishu (Somalia’s capital) impersonate Somaliland’s elected leaders.

Call to Action: The letter urges the UN General Assembly to take the following steps: Revisit past resolutions related to the union between Somaliland and Somalia in light of new evidence. Seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legality of Somalia’s territorial claim over Somaliland. Establish a mechanism for joint representation where both sides must agree. Recognize Somaliland’s documents, institutions, and right to self-determination.



In essence, the letter is a plea for international recognition of Somaliland’s independence, arguing that continued support for Somalia’s claim is a denial of justice to the people of Somaliland and a perpetuation of the legacy of genocide.

Is Your Vote Still Imposing a Genocidal, Impersonated Regime on Its Victims?

Open Letter to the United Nations General Assembly

To: the United Nations, the African Union, and all nations seated in this Assembly,

We ask for accountability, not for sympathy.

We speak from Somaliland—not as rebels, not as breakaways, but as survivors. Survivors of a genocide that razed our cities, buried our families, and erased our name from your resolutions. Survivors of a diplomatic silence that continues to reward the regime that tried to destroy us.

A Union That Never Was

In 1947, the Somali Youth League (SYL) wrote to Sinclair Oil Company demanding the dismissal of British Somalilanders—especially Isaaq boys—from interpreter roles. This was not a footnote. It was the blueprint for marginalization.

On July 1, 1960, two presidents claimed the same country. Dr. Mohamed S.C.K. Mohamed Sabui signed a friendship agreement as President of the Somali Republic, while Aden Abdulle Osman applied for UN membership under the name Republic of Somalia—a state that had never legally existed. The UN Security Council passed Resolution 141 on 5 July 1960, and Osman wrote to the UN General Assembly claiming his country had “acceded” to a union with Somaliland.

But there was no signed treaty, no ratification, and no registration under Article 102 of the UN Charter. The union was a diplomatic impersonation.

On September 20, 1960, the UNGA passed Resolution 1479, recognizing this impersonated state. That vote erased our sovereignty—and laid the foundation for our suffering.

Genocide and Erasure

From 1987 to 1991, the Barre regime bombed Hargeisa, Burao, and Gabiley. Civilians were burned alive. Mass graves were filled. The US State Department, in a 1989 report quoted by the Los Angeles Times, declared:

“The Somali government is at war with its own people.” (Los Angeles Times, Sept 10, 1989)

Yet after Somaliland declared independence in 1991, the world did not listen. Instead, it elected Said Abdullahi Osman, Somalia’s UN representative during the genocide, as Assistant Secretary-General of the OAU. On 1 June 1991, he co-drafted resolutions with Egypt, Djibouti, Uganda, and Kenya to isolate Somaliland. These were later echoed in the UNGA resolution of 19 December 1991, which cited the OAU’s appeal—but excluded any mention of Somaliland’s suffering.

Even in 1993, internal UN memos show that Abdurahman Jama Barre, Foreign Minister during the genocide, was still lobbying UN officials—and requesting jobs for his son.

The Legal Fraud Continues

In 1962, President Aden Abdulle Osman confirmed to the International Law Commission (ILC) that Somalia had no treaty continuity with Somaliland, stating that “Somalia acceded to the union.” This admission destroys the legal foundation of Somalia’s territorial claim.

Yet today, Somalia redraws maps, imposes visa regimes, and claims airspace over Somaliland—despite having no operational control. Its Defense Minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, was named in the 2009 UN arms embargo report for alleged links to Al-Shabaab. And now, diaspora Somalilanders are forced to submit personal data to a regime that once hunted them.

Questions the World Must Answer

Why does the UN still recognize a union that was never signed, ratified, or registered?

Why was Resolution 1479 passed without verifying the legal basis of Somalia’s claim?

Why did the UNGA in 1991 cite OAU resolutions drafted by officials of a collapsed genocidal regime?

Why was Fatun Mohamed Hassan reinstated as Somalia’s UN representative in 1992, despite no functioning government?

Why does ICAO recognize Somalia’s aviation authority over Somaliland, when Somalia has no operational control?

Why are Somaliland’s elected leaders being impersonated by appointees from Mogadishu?

Why is the world silent while Somalia redraws maps and imposes visas on a sovereign people?

Why has the AU ignored its own 2005 Fact-Finding Mission, which acknowledged Somaliland’s legal and democratic distinctiveness?

Why are genocide survivors denied a seat at the table, while perpetrators are given platforms?

A Call to Conscience

Somaliland is not a breakaway region. It is a survivor state. It is a democracy born from mass graves. It is people who choose reconciliation over revenge, ballots over bullets, and dignity over despair.

We do not ask for sympathy. We demand justice.

We call on the United Nations General Assembly, meeting this month, to:

Revisit Resolution 1479 and 46/176 in light of new evidence.

Call for an ICJ advisory opinion on the legality of Somalia’s territorial claim.

Establish a neutral mechanism for joint representation, where votes are valid only if both sides agree.

Recognize Somaliland’s secure documents, democratic institutions, and right to self-determination.

Let this be the month the world stops pretending. Let this be the moment the silence ends.

Sincerely,

A Public Ambassador of Somaliland,

On behalf of the survivors, the builders, and the silenced