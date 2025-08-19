“Standing Up to China in Africa”: Cruz Pushes Trump to Recognize Somaliland as Strategic Ally

Cruz stated in his Verdict podcast that this Muslim country in a dangerous part of Africa has demonstrated courage by supporting the United States, standing up to China in Africa, and siding with Taiwan

On his Verdict podcast this week, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) did something unusual: he read aloud an entire letter he had sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation.

It was a direct appeal, framed as a bold counter to Beijing’s growing influence in Africa—and one Cruz insists aligns squarely with U.S. national security interests.

“I am optimistic,” Cruz told his co-host Ben Ferguson. “There is a real chance the president will re-recognize Somaliland. As I’ve said, they’ve been an ally to us. It’s in America’s national security interest. And China’s furious public statement this week proves it.”

A Podcast Becomes a Policy Forum

Cruz used the Verdict platform to amplify an issue few Americans know about but which he cast as a critical test of U.S. resolve in great power competition. “What we’re going to do on this podcast,” Cruz explained, “is talk about a story that you may not have seen, but it is consequential. I’ve been calling for the recognition of a new nation in Africa, Somaliland. And the Chinese Communist Party is very unhappy with me for doing so. They have been blasting me this week for daring to stand up to China in Africa. Well, here’s a spoiler alert: I’m going to keep standing up to them.”

Ferguson agreed, noting the story had been almost entirely absent from mainstream headlines. “This is one realistically that probably 99 percent of this audience doesn’t even know about,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s not extremely important. It is you calling out China. It’s an epic fight over creating a new country in Africa.”

The Case for Somaliland

Cruz’s letter, dated Aug. 14, lays out a sweeping case for recognition. He reminded Trump that Somaliland gained independence and international recognition in 1960 before voluntarily uniting with Somalia later that year. Since reclaiming de facto independence in 1991, the territory has operated with its own government, currency, and security forces.

“Somaliland has functioned as a stable, self-governing democratic nation,” the letter reads. “It has held several peaceful elections since 2003, marked by strong voter turnout and peaceful transitions of power. Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.”

Cruz highlighted Somaliland’s port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, a vital maritime corridor near the Bab el-Mandeb strait. “It possesses capable armed forces and contributes to regional counterterrorism and piracy operations,” he wrote, noting that the territory has proposed hosting a U.S. military presence and remains open to critical minerals agreements to support American supply chain resilience.

In his podcast, Cruz went further: “This is a Muslim country in a very dangerous part of Africa. And they’ve shown real courage. They’ve shown real courage standing with the United States. They’ve shown real courage in standing up to China. They’ve shown real courage in siding with Taiwan, which infuriates communist China. And they’ve shown real courage, embracing Israel and the Abraham Accords.”

China Pushes Back—Hard

Beijing’s reaction to Cruz’s letter was immediate and scathing. The Chinese Embassy in Somalia issued a lengthy statement accusing Cruz of “serious interference” in Somali affairs, warning that Taiwan was an inseparable part of China’s territory, and denouncing what it called “hegemonic and bullying” behavior by U.S. politicians.

“China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs,” the statement declared, “and absolutely does not accept meddling in its own internal affairs by any country. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is history, and this is reality.”

To Cruz, the ferocity of Beijing’s response only validated his argument. “The fact that China is freaking out, the fact that they are this pissed off, from my perspective, confirms that I was exactly right,” he said on Verdict. “And it is yet another argument why President Trump should recognize Somaliland as an ally to America.”

A Policy Crossroads

The Trump camp has not publicly commented on Cruz’s appeal, but the debate touches on deeper questions about U.S. Africa strategy. Somaliland has long sought recognition, but successive U.S. administrations—Democratic and Republican—have backed Somalia’s territorial integrity, wary of opening the door to separatist claims elsewhere.

Yet Somaliland’s location, governance record, and willingness to align with U.S. interests have drawn growing attention in Washington. Some in Trump’s orbit see an opening to secure mineral rights and investment partnerships without extending formal recognition. Cruz, by contrast, argued that half-measures would miss the moment.

“To do so to the greatest effect and the greatest benefit to American national security interests, [Somaliland] requires the status of a state,” his letter insisted.

Africa as a Battleground

Cruz situates Somaliland’s cause within what he describes as a broader contest with Beijing. “Africa has become a major battleground where China is trying to gain influence, trying to gain power, and do so at the expense of America,” he said. “This is another arena in which we are contesting communist China.”

Ferguson drew a parallel to China’s militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea. “It reminds me of that story not that long ago about China creating an island in the middle of nowhere that would give them air superiority,” he said. “Now we’re hearing they’re looking at creating a new country in Africa. You’re trying to bring that to light and stop it.”

Cruz responded, “Well, that’s exactly right.”

What Comes Next

Whether Trump will heed Cruz’s call remains uncertain. Recognition of Somaliland would mark a dramatic break from decades of U.S. foreign policy, with potentially far-reaching implications in the Horn of Africa.

Still, Cruz struck a confident tone. “I think Somaliland would eagerly join the Abraham Accords,” he said. “It is in America’s national security interest, I believe, to recognize Somaliland. And probably the best confirmation of that is China’s public release blasting me, absolutely furious that I made this call.”

Ferguson closed the segment by promising updates: “This is an important story, and we will have movement on it. I have no doubt.”

