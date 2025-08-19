Somaliland Accuses Turkey of Meddling as Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Rebel Leader Meeting

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland has issued one of its sharpest diplomatic protests in years, accusing Turkey of interfering in its internal affairs after a senior Turkish envoy held talks with a controversial rebel leader once accused of waging an insurgency in Somaliland’s western borderlands.

The unusually blunt rebuke of a NATO member highlights the combustible mix of local rivalries and global competition that increasingly defines the Horn of Africa, a region where the Red Sea’s strategic chokepoints have drawn in powers from Washington and Beijing to Ankara and Abu Dhabi.

A Meeting That Sparked Fury

The uproar began when Somaliland’s Foreign Ministry learned that Türkiye’s Ambassador to Somalia, Ali Rıza Güney, had met in Mogadishu with Sultan Abubakar Wabar, a former guerrilla commander whose militia launched attacks in Somaliland’s Awdal region a decade ago.

Somalia’s Defense Minister later amplified the encounter, posting a photograph with Wabar alongside a cryptic message on X: “The Moment for Awdal Has Come!!” The remark immediately triggered alarm in Hargeisa, where officials view Wabar as both a symbol of past instability and a potential vehicle for renewed agitation against Somaliland’s self-rule.

“This meeting represents a clear and unacceptable interference in Somaliland’s sovereignty,” Somaliland’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it had summoned Turkey’s Consul General in Hargeisa to demand “an immediate and satisfactory explanation.”

A senior Foreign Ministry officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the engagement as “highly provocative,” telling The Saxafi Media that Ankara’s credibility as a regional partner was now in question. “When a NATO power engages with actors bent on destabilization, it raises legitimate doubts about their intentions,” he said.

Parliament Joins the Chorus

Somaliland’s House of Representatives quickly rallied behind the ministry, issuing its own condemnation. The legislature’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Investment Committee accused Turkey of “aligning with Mogadishu’s destabilization efforts” and warned Ankara not to cross red lines.

“This constitutes not just a violation of diplomatic norms,” said the committee in a statement, “but also a direct affront to the sovereignty and stability of Somaliland.”

A Rebel Leader Resurfaces

Sultan Wabar’s reemergence in Mogadishu has revived old scars. In 2015, he led a 57-man militia that clashed with Somaliland’s army in Borama before his fighters surrendered. Wabar escaped into exile, and for years his name had faded from headlines—until now.

His reappearance alongside Somali officials, coupled with speculation about Turkish backing, has sparked fears of a new campaign to erode Somaliland’s authority in its border regions.

“Somaliland has always suspected Mogadishu of using proxy actors to sow division,” said Matt Bryden, a Horn of Africa expert with the Nairobi-based Sahan Research think tank. “But involving Turkey adds a much more complicated layer—because Ankara is not just Somalia’s patron, it is a NATO power.”

Turkey’s Long Game in Somalia

Turkey’s deep footprint in Somalia dates back more than a decade, when then–Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became the first non-African leader in 20 years to visit Mogadishu during a devastating famine in 2011. His trip marked a turning point, vaulting Turkey into the role of Somalia’s closest international partner.

In the years since, Ankara has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Somali infrastructure, hospitals, and schools. Turkish Airlines became the first major international carrier to resume direct flights to Mogadishu. Construction firms tied to Erdoğan’s inner circle rebuilt roads and the capital’s airport.

“Turkey’s Somalia strategy has always been twofold—soft power through humanitarian aid and hard power through military presence,” said Murat Yetkin, a veteran Turkish foreign policy commentator. “It is a blend of charity, contracts, and boots on the ground.”

That dual strategy became more apparent in 2017, when Turkey inaugurated Camp TURKSOM, a sprawling military base in Mogadishu that remains one of its largest overseas facilities. Thousands of Somali troops have since been trained there, many of them deployed against the al-Shabaab insurgency.

Turkey’s military presence has been welcomed by Somalia’s government, but critics argue it has tilted regional balances. “Ankara has effectively locked itself into Mogadishu’s vision of a unitary Somali state,” said Rashid Abdi, a Horn of Africa analyst. “That automatically puts it at odds with Somaliland’s push for independence.”

Suspicion Over Shipments

The current uproar is also tied to lingering doubts about Turkish military shipments. Earlier this month, Puntland authorities intercepted a cargo ship, Sea World, en route from Izmir to Mogadishu, reportedly carrying supplies for TÜRKSOM. Although the vessel was later released, Somaliland officials privately claim its cargo—including heavy arms—may have been redirected to militias in Las Anod, where recent clashes have destabilized eastern Somaliland.

A senior Somaliland security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Saxafi Media: “This is no longer just about diplomacy. If arms are finding their way into the hands of militias, it becomes an existential security issue.”

Somaliland’s Bid for U.S. Recognition

The flare-up with Turkey comes at a delicate moment for Somaliland’s international campaign for recognition. After years of being ignored by Washington, recent comments by President Trump about reviewing U.S. policy toward the Horn of Africa have opened a new window of opportunity.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa, has emerged as Somaliland’s most vocal advocate in Washington. On Aug. 14, Cruz read aloud a letter he sent to Trump, urging the administration to “formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state with sovereignty within its 1960 borders.”

In the letter, Cruz described Somaliland as a “stable, self-governing democratic nation” that has held multiple peaceful elections since reclaiming de facto independence in 1991. He also emphasized its location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, and its willingness to host a U.S. military presence.

“Recognition would not only reward Somaliland’s democratic record but also strengthen U.S. strategic positioning against China’s growing influence in Africa,” Cruz argued.

The push coincides with an upcoming visit to Washington by Somaliland’s new president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who is expected to meet senior U.S. officials, lawmakers, and policy experts. According to Somaliland officials, the trip will focus on deepening bilateral ties, boosting economic cooperation, and advancing security partnerships.

Cruz’s advocacy comes amid reports linking Somaliland to emerging discussions on the voluntary resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza and speculation about offering a future U.S. base. In addition, a recent discovery of a significant lithium deposit in Somaliland has added another bargaining chip.

“The Trump administration speaks the language of realpolitik—resources, bases, and leverage against China,” said Bryden. “Somaliland is clearly tailoring its pitch to fit that language.”

Analysts Warn of Escalation

Diplomats and analysts caution that the Turkey-Somaliland dispute risks becoming a flashpoint in an already fragile region, complicating U.S. policy as it considers whether to take the historic step of recognizing Somaliland.

“Somaliland is increasingly caught between competing visions for the Red Sea,” said Abdi. “China and Turkey see Somalia as a hub. Somaliland views that as encirclement. Without careful diplomacy, this could spiral.”

A senior European diplomat based in Nairobi, speaking anonymously, said the crisis was being watched “very closely” in Western capitals. “The Horn of Africa cannot afford further destabilization, particularly so close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” the envoy said.

A U.S. official echoed the concern but acknowledged the stakes. “Somaliland has legitimate concerns about interference,” the official said. “At the same time, Washington must weigh recognition carefully. It could reset the balance of power in the Horn—for better or worse.”

A State Without Recognition

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, restored independence in 1991 and has since built its own institutions, army, and currency. It has remained peaceful compared with the turmoil in Mogadishu, but lacks international recognition.

For Hargeisa, the latest controversy underscores what officials see as an existential struggle. “We remain committed to peace and constructive cooperation,” Somaliland’s parliament said, “but we will firmly defend our sovereignty against external interference.”

Whether Turkey’s meeting with Wabar was a diplomatic misstep or part of a broader alignment with Mogadishu remains unclear. But in Hargeisa, suspicion runs deep.

“This isn’t just about one meeting,” the Somaliland security official told The Saxafi Media. “It’s about whether Turkey has chosen a side. And if that side is Mogadishu, then Somaliland must prepare for the consequences.”