Somaliland’s Security Record vs. Villa Somalia’s Misguided Claims

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Executive Summary

The government of Villa Somalia has recently advanced the claim that Somaliland’s formal recognition of Al-Shabaab would embolden the terrorist group to capture all federal states of Somalia. This assertion is baseless, misleading, and politically motivated. Far from providing support to extremists, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated a proven record of counter-terrorism, stability, and effective governance for over three decades.

By contrast, Villa Somalia continues to preside over a fragile enclave in Mogadishu, where Al-Shabaab maintains extensive networks, freely collects taxes, and controls the majority of Somali territory. Instead of scapegoating Somaliland, the federal government must confront its own failures and adopt lessons from Somaliland’s model of resilience. In contrast, the international community and the brotherly neighbor of the Ethiopian federal government should be asked to consider the Villa-Somalia claim. If Somaliland were to recognize the Horn of Africa, would it bring peace and prevent Al-Shabaab from having a future presence?

1. Somaliland’s Security Reality

Since reclaiming its independence in 1991, Somaliland has maintained peace, security, and democratic governance without international military interventions.

Somaliland’s intelligence services and local policing have successfully blocked Al-Shabaab infiltration, making it one of the safest territories in the Horn of Africa.

Local populations actively collaborate with authorities, reporting suspicious activities and resisting extremist recruitment.

Al-Shabaab has no foothold in Somaliland.

2. Villa Somalia’s Failures

More than 60% of Somalia’s landmass remains under Al-Shabaab control.

Despite billions in foreign aid and the presence of AU forces, Al-Shabaab still launches regular attacks in the capital.

International funds earmarked for counter-terrorism are routinely lost to corruption, weakening security operations.

Evidence suggests certain actors in Villa Somalia tolerate or even benefit from Al-Shabaab’s presence, given its ability to operate openly in Mogadishu and levy taxes.

3. The False Narrative Against Somaliland

Villa Somalia’s claim that Somaliland recognition would “embolden” Al-Shabaab is a diversionary tactic designed to:

designed to: Shift international attention away from its own inability to secure Somalia.

Undermine Somaliland’s strong bid for international recognition.

Justify internal political failures by manufacturing external scapegoats.

4. Somaliland as a Regional Security Partner

Somaliland’s security posture helps prevent extremist spillover into the Horn of Africa.

Through Berbera and its coastal monitoring, Somaliland contributes to regional anti-piracy and anti-smuggling efforts.

With five presidential elections held under a “one person, one vote” system, Somaliland stands as a democratic partner against extremism.

5. Policy Recommendations

For the International Community:

Reject baseless accusations against Somaliland and recognize its proven security contributions.

Support Somaliland’s inclusion in regional counter-terrorism and security frameworks.

Prioritize accountability from Villa Somalia regarding aid mismanagement and security failures.

For Somaliland:

Continue proactive counter-terrorism and intelligence operations.

Publicly highlight its security record through diplomatic channels and media outreach.

Build stronger partnerships with Ethiopia, Djibouti, and international actors to reinforce its role as a security anchor in the Horn.

Conclusion

The claim that Somaliland supports or would empower Al-Shabaab is fiction crafted by Villa Somalia to mask its own failures. The reality is the opposite: Somaliland has demonstrated for more than 34 years that it is a bulwark against extremism. Recognition of Somaliland’s statehood would strengthen, not weaken, regional security.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.