Over 100 Dead Dolphins Found on Puntland Coast, Cause A Mystery

More than 100 dead dolphins have washed ashore on a beach in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region, local officials said Friday, with horrified residents saying they had never witnessed anything like it.

Locals said at least 100 were stranded on Thursday afternoon on a stretch between the Bossaso port and Mareero beach in the northern Puntland region.

“The Ministry of Environment and the fisheries ministry are collaborating to urgently investigate this extraordinary incident,” the region’s government said, promising a formal report into what may have caused the rare event.

The exact number of stranded mammals could not be confirmed, Puntland’s environment ministry said, but added that “residents in the area estimated around 100 dolphins washed ashore.”

The ministry also commended residents who managed to rescue 30 dolphins by getting them back into the water alive.

Witness Abdullahi Muse said 140 dolphins had come ashore “and most of them are dead, even though some are still alive”.

“This is a horrible incident,” he added.

“We have never seen such an incident before.”

Several other witnesses gave similar tolls.

The Puntland environment ministry said dolphins were sometimes beached due to illegal fishing nets or water contamination.

Meanwhile, the region’s fisheries minister, Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa, told Reuters that so far at least 110 dead dolphins had been counted, not far from the port of Bosaso, and that samples had been taken to try to establish what happened.

“So far, we know their death was not caused by wounds from nets because there were no wounds or cuts on them,” he said, adding that officials did not believe toxic materials were to blame since fish in the area did not appear to have been affected.

Local residents and soldiers gathered to look at the grim sight, holding their noses because of the smell of the carcasses.

While this many dolphins being stranded has not been reported before in Somalia, distressed cetaceans have been washing ashore around the world.

Scientists and conservationists have expressed concern over the deaths, blaming indiscriminate fishing techniques.