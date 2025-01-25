Women Breaking Down Barriers to Sport in Somaliland Amid Religious Opposition: Video

In Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, traditional and religious values still influence societal norms. However, some women are breaking down those barriers by participating in sports.

Despite accusations of “Westernization” and resistance from their families, these women are defying stereotypes by engaging in activities like football, basketball, and fitness training.

“It is challenging, but progress is being made,” says Rashida Mahmud Abdirahman, a lawyer advocating for women’s participation in sports told the AFP.

Amuna Adam, co-founder of the Ubah Fitness Center, recalls the backlash she faced when starting the initiative.

“When we started this center, many people were saying this is a Westernized idea, it is against Islam and such, so we have been facing a lot of challenges,” she explains.

For Hafsa Omer, captain of a local sports team, the journey has been equally difficult.

“It was tough for us to be told, ‘You are girls, you are not supposed to play.’ The culture and the religion did not allow us to play. Some of our parents did not even allow us to play,” she shares.

However, she notes a gradual change in attitudes, particularly among families. “We need to exercise our bodies for health purposes, so they eventually accepted, but the community still finds it surprising when girls play sports.”

Rashida Abdirahman highlights the societal stigma many women face when participating in sports.

“If a girl plays football, basketball, swims, or goes to the gym, many in society view it as shameful. They ask, ‘What are you doing? You’re a girl.’ It is challenging, but progress is being made. Now, we have a football team, a basketball team, and several places where girls can exercise,” she says, while acknowledging that obstacles remain.