Somalia's FM Controversially Announces Cancellation of Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU

Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, controversially announced the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Fiqi did not clarify how the deal was canceled or specify whether it was Ethiopia or Somaliland that initiated the cancellation.

This declaration comes against the recent efforts for international recognition of Somaliland’s aspirations for independence, which Fiqi described as “unfortunate” and “not a viable idea.”

The minister’s comments were made during an interview with Nashat Al-Dihi on the TEN channel’s program by Pen and Paper on Monday evening, where he emphasized the importance of a unified Somalia.

Fiqi highlighted that negotiations were held in December 2023 in Djibouti with Muse Bihi Abdi, the head of the previous Somaliland government. However, he argued that Bihi later traveled to Addis Ababa to sign the “ominous memorandum of understanding” with Ethiopia despite agreeing on many points.

During the interview, Fiqi remarked on the necessity of including Somalia’s central government in any future agreements, confirming that the agreement between Addis Ababa and Somaliland has been “completely canceled.” He metaphorically stated, “[The mercy bullet] hit the agreement and it fell,” emphasizing the complete cancellation of any understanding that bypasses national authority.

The Foreign Minister expressed a hopeful outlook regarding the newly established administration in Somaliland and affirmed Somalia’s commitment to negotiating and listening to its demands. He expressed optimism that unity could be achieved in the future, stating, “God willing, Somalia will be united again.”

Fiqi also mentioned the establishment of a technical committee to implement the Ankara Declaration, expressing optimism about efforts to reduce tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia and achieve regional stability.

Highlighting the historical context, Fiqi recalled that the Somali people were pioneers in the fight against colonialism, which fragmented the nation into five regions in the late 19th century. Today, he argues, Somalia confronts a new adversary: terrorism, particularly from groups like ISIS. He assured that the Somali government is actively fighting to reclaim territories lost to these extremist influences, reiterating that Egypt is supporting Somalia’s military efforts in this regard.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud has previously vocalized skepticism regarding the MoU with Ethiopia. He signed a law nullifying an agreement that provided Ethiopia with access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognition of Somaliland’s independence. This law signifies a decisive pivot in Somalia’s approach towards both Somaliland and its neighboring countries, aligning with Fiqi’s vision for a unified Somalia.

Egyptian media has extensively reported on Fiqi’s remarks regarding the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU over the past two days, but neither Somaliland nor Ethiopia has commented on this development.

Watch the full interview below:

Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU

In January 2024, Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a preliminary MoU granting Ethiopia access to Berbera Port in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence. Ethiopia seeks Red Sea access to reduce reliance on Djibouti; Somaliland aims for international legitimacy. Somalia deems the deal a sovereignty violation and has rallied regional and international backing. Implementation of the MoU remains uncertain amid geopolitical complexities.

Somalia’s rejection escalated tensions, prompting Turkish mediation. Turkey bolstered its regional influence through military and economic ties with Somalia, while Ethiopia’s Red Sea ambitions stalled. The Ankara Declaration normalized relations by affirming Somali sovereignty but permitting Ethiopian troops to remain in Somalia for security purposes

Somaliland has never been part of Somalia

Somaliland, formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, gained independence on June 26, 1960, and was recognized by 35 nations. It voluntarily united with the Italian-administered UN Trust Territory of Somalia on July 1, 1960, forming the Somali Republic. The union lacked legal ratification and collapsed amid decades of marginalization and conflict.

Somaliland reasserted independence on May 18, 1991, maintaining its colonial-era borders. For over 34 years, it has functioned as a de facto state with democratic elections and a constitution, though it is unrecognized internationally. Somalia asserts that Somaliland remains part of its territory.