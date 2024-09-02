Ethiopian Foreign Minister Calls On Mogadishu To Ease Hostile Rhetoric

Ethiopian Foreign Minister voiced concerns about Somalia’s recently forged alliances, particularly the arrival of Egyptian military equipment and troops last week.

Ethiopian officials have called on their Somali counterparts to refrain from hostile rhetoric and comments as regional tensions edge to new heights.

Taye Atskeselassie (Amb.), minister of Foreign Affairs, made the call during a press briefing this week, where he stated that the involvement of Ethiopian troops in Somalia goes beyond supporting a neighboring nation, emphasizing the country’s key role in combating global terrorism and fostering regional stability.

“Whether Ethiopia is taking part in the post-ATMIS troop contributions or not, the region should not become a source of insecurity for Ethiopia,” said the Minister. He alluded to Somalia’s 1970 invasion of Ethiopia, saying the memory of this event remains vivid in Ethiopia’s collective consciousness. “

“To think that the threat to Ethiopia has dissipated would be foolish,” said Taye.

The Minister elaborated on Ethiopia’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with the Somali community, including tribes, states, and other entities within Somalia. He emphasized that Ethiopian troops have forged close relationships with these communities, which he characterized as critical to peacekeeping missions.

“We will protect our interests, and with such strong relations, it is inconceivable to think of peacekeeping in Somalia without Ethiopian troops,” said the Minister.

He said the recent rounds of Turkish-mediated talks between Ethiopia and Somalia have garnered some progress, but expressed concerns over hostile statements from Somali officials.

“No one would think of negotiating with a party that continuously makes hostile statements,” he said, calling for respect of the code of conduct fundamental to peace negotiations.

Taye warned that escalating hostile rhetoric and unreasonable preconditions from Mogadishu could create significant barriers to peace.

“We are ready for peace, but the conditions must be right,” he said.

The Minister also discussed the future of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the importance of ensuring that all actions in Somalia are mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

He cautioned against unauthorized interventions, drawing a parallel to the chaos in Libya caused by actions not sanctioned by the UN.

“Every decision must come with a clear mandate,” he said, underscoring Ethiopia’s position as a major troop-contributing country accounting for over 60 percent of the peacekeeping forces currently in Somalia.

Taye voiced concerns about Somalia’s recently forged alliances, particularly the arrival of Egyptian military equipment and troops this week. He warned that such alliances are “fraught with danger” and could exacerbate tensions in the Horn of Africa.

The Minister urged Somali officials to steer clear of impulsive actions, advocating for a measured and thoughtful approach to the situation.

Somaliland condemns growing Egyptian involvement in Somalia

The arrival of Egyptian military supplies in Mogadishu has flared concerns in Ethiopia and beyond as Somali officials lobby to replace Ethiopian peacekeeping troops with Egyptian military personnel in the upcoming African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also issued a statement on August 29, 2024, condemning Egypt’s military presence in Somalia.

“The government of Somaliland strongly objects to the recent deployment of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. Given the history of such deployments, the lack of assessment or consideration for the stability and security of Somalia and the entire Horn of Africa region is concerning. The Republic of Somaliland finds this development to be aggravating the already fragile peace that has been painstakingly established over the years, both by the people of Somaliland and countries in the region. The introduction of foreign military forces into neighboring Somalia, under any pretext, risks destabilizing the region, undermining peace efforts, and escalating tensions that could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences,” reads the statement.

Somaliland called on the international community to condemn the move.

“As a sovereign and democratic nation in the Horn of Africa, we take it upon us like other neighboring countries to categorically reject any foreign military presence in the region that could jeopardize the stability and security of our people. We call upon the international community to urgently condemn this potentially dangerous move by Egypt. It is imperative that all responsible nations act swiftly to prevent further destabilization and to promote diplomatic solutions that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Horn of Africa. The Republic of Somaliland will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten its hard-won peace and the stability of the region,” reads the statement.