Ethiopia's Appointment of a Full-Time Ambassador to Somaliland, A Diplomatic Shift Amid Regional Tensions

Teshome Shunde Hamito, Ethiopia’s newly appointed ambassador to Somaliland, presented his credentials to Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi, officially upgrading Ethiopia’s consulate in Hargeisa to full embassy status.

This appointment signifies a notable shift in the Horn of Africa’s diplomatic landscape, occurring amid rising tensions between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Egypt. It reflects Ethiopia’s intention to strengthen ties with Somaliland and highlights broader geopolitical struggles in the region, particularly regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the increasing influence of foreign powers.

Somaliland, despite lacking international recognition as a sovereign state, holds strategic importance in the Horn of Africa due to its location along the Red Sea and relative stability compared to Somalia. Strengthening ties with Somaliland offers Ethiopia potential access to the sea and a counterbalance to Somalia, especially as Somalia’s relations with Egypt deepen.

Ambassador Teshome Shunde’s warm reception by President Muse Bihi Abdi underscores a mutual desire for enhanced bilateral cooperation. Their discussions focused on regional security, economic collaboration, and the strengthening of ties, particularly significant given the rising tensions between Somaliland and Somalia over sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The elevation of Ethiopia’s consular office in Hargeisa to an embassy, marked by Ambassador Teshome’s appointment, signifies a commitment to a more robust diplomatic presence. This follows a period of diplomatic strain, during which Somalia ordered the closure of the Ethiopian consulate in Hargeisa. Ethiopia responded by promoting its special envoy, to ambassador status amidst the appointment of 24 new ambassadors by President Sahlework Zewde in June.

Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Culture, and National Guidance, Ali Hassan, confirmed the upgrade to embassy status in May, highlighting the strengthening of ties between Ethiopia and Somaliland during a time of strained relations with Somalia. Recently, Somalia summoned its ambassador from Addis Ababa and expelled the Ethiopian ambassador in Mogadishu, further escalating tensions. However, reports indicate that the consulate in Hargeisa remained open, transitioning to an embassy instead.

According to Somaliland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Rhoda Elmi, Teshome Shunde’s appointment is timely as bilateral relations continue to strengthen. She expressed confidence that his tenure would enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, promoting peace and development.

This diplomatic move is crucial for Ethiopia as it navigates complex relations with Somalia and counters Egypt’s growing influence in the region. The relationship between Ethiopia and Somaliland has evolved into a strategic partnership, particularly as both face pressures from Somalia and its allies. A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two includes Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland, military cooperation, and provisions for leasing Somaliland’s coastline, despite exacerbating tensions with Somalia, which perceives these agreements as violations of its sovereignty.

Egypt’s increasing involvement in Somalia, particularly through military agreements, complicates regional dynamics. Ethiopia views Egypt’s actions as a direct threat, especially regarding the long-standing dispute over Nile waters and the GERD. The appointment of an ambassador to Somaliland can be seen as a strategic counter to Egypt’s growing presence in Somalia.

The Horn of Africa has long been a battleground for regional and global powers, with countries like Turkey, the U.S., and the Gulf States involved, alongside military bases in Djibouti. Ethiopia’s diplomatic maneuvers, including the ambassador appointment, are part of a broader strategy to assert its influence and protect its interests amid these complexities.

The appointment of a full-time Ethiopian ambassador to Somaliland may lead to greater stability and cooperation, contributing to regional security. The responses from regional and global powers will be critical in determining the long-term implications of this shift. As Ethiopia strengthens its ties with Somaliland, engaging local governments and communities will be essential to maintain stability and ensure that the partnership benefits the broader population, focusing on local governance, economic development, and community engagement.

Ethiopia’s appointment of Teshome Shunde as ambassador to Somaliland is a significant development in the Horn of Africa’s complex geopolitical landscape. It reflects Ethiopia’s strategic interests in countering Somalia’s alignment with Egypt and securing access to the Red Sea. As tensions escalate, the implications of this diplomatic shift will be closely monitored by regional and global powers, raising questions about whether it will lead to greater stability or further conflict in the years ahead.