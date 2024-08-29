In a strongly worded statement, the Government of the Republic of Somaliland has condemned the recent deployment of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. This action, according to Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, threatens the fragile peace in the Horn of Africa and could destabilize the region, undoing years of peacebuilding efforts.

For years, the Horn of Africa has been one of the most volatile regions in the world, with countries like Somalia and Somaliland striving to recover from prolonged periods of conflict and instability. The deployment of Egyptian troops in Somalia adds a new layer of tension to the already delicate geopolitical situation. Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The Republic of Somaliland finds this development to be aggravating the already fragile peace that has been painstakingly established over the years, both by the people of Somaliland and countries in the region.”

Somaliland, which regained its independence from Somalia in 1991 and has maintained relative peace and democracy, views Egypt’s military presence as a potential catalyst for escalating tensions. The government expressed concern that “the introduction of foreign military forces into neighboring Somalia, under any pretext, risks destabilizing the region, undermining peace efforts, and escalating tensions that could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences.”

As a sovereign nation committed to the safety and security of its people, Somaliland rejects any foreign military presence in neighboring countries that could jeopardize regional stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized, “As a sovereign and democratic nation in the Horn of Africa, we take it upon us like other neighboring countries to categorically reject any foreign military presence in the region that could jeopardize the stability and security of our people.”

This firm stance reflects Somaliland’s dedication to protecting its hard-won peace and ensuring that the region remains stable. The government’s rejection of Egypt’s involvement is not just about safeguarding Somaliland’s interests but also about preventing the broader Horn of Africa from descending into further conflict.

Somaliland has called on the international community to swiftly condemn Egypt’s military presence in Somalia. The government’s press release urges global leaders to “act swiftly to prevent further destabilization and to promote diplomatic solutions that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Horn of Africa.”

This appeal underscores Somaliland’s commitment to peace and its role as a stabilizing force in the region. By speaking out against the Egyptian deployment, Somaliland is not only defending its own interests but also advocating for the broader stability of the Horn of Africa.

The presence of Egyptian forces in Somalia raises concerns about potential regional rivalries and the risk of a proxy conflict. Given Egypt’s historical interest in the geopolitics of the region, particularly in relation to the Nile River disputes, this military deployment could have significant consequences for the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland’s condemnation is a clear warning that foreign intervention in the region must be approached with caution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “the Republic of Somaliland will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten its hard-won peace and the stability of the region.”

As this situation unfolds, it is crucial for the international community to respond appropriately and prevent any further escalation. Somaliland’s strong opposition to Egypt’s military presence in Somalia highlights its unwavering commitment to peace and security in the region. As a democratic and sovereign nation, Somaliland has long played a stabilizing role in the Horn of Africa, and its call for action should not be ignored.

The full statement reads as follows:

Somaliland Government Strongly Condemns Egyptian Military Presence in Somalia.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland strongly objects to the recent deployment of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. Given the history of such deployments, the lack of assessment or consideration for the stability and security of Somalia and the entire Horn of Africa region is concerning.

The Republic of Somaliland finds this development to be aggravating the already fragile peace that has been painstakingly established over the years, both by the people of Somaliland and countries in the region. The introduction of foreign military forces into neighboring Somalia, under any pretext, risks destabilizing the region, undermining peace efforts, and escalating tensions that could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences.

As a sovereign and democratic nation in the Horn of Africa, we take it upon us, like other neighboring countries, to categorically reject any foreign military presence in the region that could jeopardize the stability and security of our people.

We call upon the international community to urgently condemn this potentially dangerous move by Egypt. It is imperative that all responsible nations act swiftly to prevent further destabilization and to promote diplomatic solutions that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Horn of Africa.

The Republic of Somaliland will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten its hard-won peace and the stability of the region. We urge our international partners to closely monitor this alarming situation and to take immediate steps to safeguard the security and stability of Somaliland and the broader region.