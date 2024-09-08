In its entire history, Ethiopia’s leaders have never failed to understand with clarity the circumstances of past conflicts and their implications to the national interests of their nation as well as to the stability and development of neighboring countries. Borders that were created once are artificial and do not hinder their interdependence with Ethiopia. It is imperative that states in the region must swim together to survive the turbulence and unlock their potential for mutual economic development. The country has pursued for shared growth and prosperity, fostering interdependence, and sustainable peace in the region to achieve their common destinies for the entire Horn of Africa.

To this effect, Ethiopia’s foreign policy has given the highest priority to the relations with the neighboring countries, centering on understanding the critical importance of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia.

Ethiopia’s Unreserved Sacrifice for Somalia

Since 2005, Ethiopia has played a pivotal role in Somalia’s path to achieve stable statehood, peace and stability. It has also been an indispensable partner to Somalia in the fight against international terrorism, state-building efforts, and fostering regional cooperation. Ethiopia’s defense force has made the ultimate sacrifice in Somalia to restore its fragile peace and stability, enabling the country’s leadership to establish a government structure after decades of civil war.

Ethiopia’s contribution to peacekeeping missions in Somalia has been essential not only for Somalia but also for regional stability in the Horn of Africa. As a founding member and key troop contributor to both the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ethiopia has been at the forefront of the fight against al-Shabaab and other extremist groups. For nearly two decades, Ethiopian troops have partnered with Somali forces to liberate towns and cities from the grip of terrorists, making the final sacrifices to stabilize the country. So, the sacrifice of Ethiopian soldiers to the cause of peace in Somalia has been immense.

Reflecting on Ethiopia’s vital role in Somalia, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, recently emphasized the depth of Ethiopia’s commitment: “The people of the Horn of Africa, united by strong friendships and community ties, are no longer bound by past hostilities. Ethiopia has made significant sacrifices for the stability of Somalia, and it is inappropriate to undermine the sacrifices made by our troops.

The country’s contribution to Somalia’s security extends beyond battlefield operations. Ethiopian intelligence, military training, and joint operations have been critical in bolstering Somalia’s ability to combat the threat of extremism. This support has helped Somalia to lay the foundation for the government.

However, reports coming out suggest that Somalia is inviting outside powers that are pursuing for just solitary geopolitical interests in the Horn of Africa and potentially replace Ethiopia’s peacekeeping role in Somalia. This unjustifiable move, driven by narrow geopolitical calculations, stands to jeopardize the well-earned stability for which Ethiopia has sacrificed so much.

For years, Ethiopia has been a steadfast ally, contributing militarily, diplomatically, and economically to Somalia’s fragile stability. Ethiopian forces were critical in curbing the power of terrorist groups, and Ethiopian diplomats used their influence to garner international goodwill and aid for Somalia’s reconstruction.

Ethiopian expertise in counterinsurgency and capacity building helped Somali forces take over more responsibility to maintain security. Furthermore, Ethiopia’s diplomatic advocacy has been instrumental in mobilizing international support for Somalia’s debt relief and reconstruction efforts.

Ethiopia has trained civil technocrats, engineers, and civil servants for key positions in Somalia’s government structure while higher learning institutions in the country provided scholarships for Somali students to pursue their studies in Ethiopia in the spirit of pan Africansim and for mutual development cooperation.

Moreover, Ethiopia’s involvement in peacekeeping missions in Somalia has gone beyond just military support. The country has provided crucial capacity-building assistance, helping to train and equip Somali security forces to take the lead in maintaining stability. This transfer of knowledge and skills has been a vital component of Somalia’s efforts to develop its own self-sustaining security apparatus.

As Foreign Minister Taye remarked, “Ethiopia values the shared history and traditions with neighboring communities, noting that past hostilities should no longer hinder cooperation. Efforts to create divisions between communities are futile, and we must continue to build on the progress we’ve made together.”

Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie has addressed these concerns directly, warning against the dangerous consequences of such rhetoric: “Collusion with forces hostile to peace in this region is short-sighted and counterproductive. Ethiopia remains vigilant in monitoring developments that could threaten our national security. The well-being and prosperity of our country are closely tied to the peace and development of our neighbors.”

Ethiopia’s Vision for Regional Prosperity

Ethiopia’s role in Somalia is not limited to military and security support. As Africa’s fifth-largest economy and a rising member of the BRICS alliance, Ethiopia has a bold vision for regional economic integration. Ethiopia’s recent port deal with Somaliland, aimed at facilitating trade through the Red Sea, is part of a broader strategy to foster economic cooperation across the Horn of Africa. This agreement is purely economic, aimed at benefiting Ethiopia, Somalia, and other states of the region by creating new trade routes, economic corridors, and opportunities for growth.

By enhancing regional trade and infrastructure, Ethiopia is paving the way for economic prosperity that will benefit the entire region. “We believe that the well-being and prosperity of our country are closely tied with the peace and development of our neighbors,” Foreign Minister Taye remarked. The country’s growing economic influence can be a force for good, lifting its neighbors, including Somalia, towards a brighter future.

Lurking Dangers

The dangers of allowing outside powers to replace Ethiopia’s role in peacekeeping missions are manifold. These external actors, motivated by their own strategic interests rather than a deep understanding of the region’s complex dynamics, are ill-equipped to navigate the delicate balance of power and community ties that have been painstakingly forged over the past two decades. Their involvement risks reigniting old rivalries, undermining regional cooperation, and creating new fault lines that could destabilize the Horn of Africa once more.

The current trajectory of Somali leadership risks undoing the hard-won gains achieved through Ethiopian support. Turning Somalia into a battleground for anti-Ethiopian forces would only serve to destabilize the region further and lead to the ultimate balkanization of the country. Ethiopia has repeatedly emphasized that peace in the Horn of Africa depends on cooperation and dialogue, not conflict and division and saber-rattling.

Ethiopia cannot remain indifferent when the peace and harmony of our neighborhood becomes a playground for terrorists and anti-peace elements,” Foreign Minister Taye underscored. The Somali leadership must recognize that Ethiopia’s support is not an obstacle to Somalia’s sovereignty, but a pillar of its stability.

The Path Forward

By working together, Ethiopia and Somalia can ensure that the region reclaims lost opportunities for shared growth and prosperity. Both countries are endowed with enough resources that can help them extricate from abject poverty for mutual growth and development.

In conclusion, Ethiopia’s sacrifice, support, and vision have forged Somalia’s journey to restore peace. The international community and regional partners must take note of the message that it is a coalition and not collusion, which is key to reinforce a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa. The Somali leadership must abandon the dangerous path of adversity but pursue collaboration and partnership that has been crucial to its own success. Ethiopia remains committed to this partnership for the sake of both nations and the entire peace and stability of the region.