Somaliland has once again highlighted its unwavering dedication to implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia, signaling its determination to uphold its sovereign right to engage in international agreements.

Below is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release:

“Somaliland Government Reiterates Commitment to Ethiopia MoU, Asserts Sovereign Right to International Agreements.

Hargeisa, Somaliland August 13th, 2024 – The government of the Republic of Somaliland remains steadfast in moving forward with the Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to implementing the MoU with Ethiopia. We have been closely monitoring the talks initiated by Turkey as part of the mediation efforts between the Mogadishu Administration and Ethiopia that started on Monday, August 12, it is clear that the talks did not bring the desired results for Turkey.

During a press conference on Friday, August 9, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the goal of the talks is to ease tensions between the Mogadishu administration & Ethiopia. Türkiye’s growing involvement in such regional matters is a clear indication of the lack of impartiality of Türkiye as a mediator and their aim to directly interfere with the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

His Excellency President Muse Bihi Abdi, speaking at a rally in Berbera two days ago, sent a strong message to Turkey, stating “Türkiye is not respecting the Sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland and Somaliland will not accept this, nor will Somaliland ever accept this, as it is equivalent to saying that Somaliland will be ruled from Mogadishu”. The government of the Republic of Somaliland reserves the right to enter into international agreements, as such, we urge the government of Turkey as well as others not to interfere.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to regional peace and collaboration with neighboring countries, however, it will not be at the cost of Somaliland’s Sovereignty.”