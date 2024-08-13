Ethiopian and Somali officials are engaged in indirect talks in Ankara, Turkey, to address a diplomatic dispute stemming from Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland.

Sources indicate that there have been no direct meetings; instead, Turkish officials are facilitating “shuttle diplomacy” under Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s coordination.

Meetings are held separately with each party to foster reconciliation, described as part of a “long process.” The talks were paused but are set to resume this morning.

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has met individually with Somalia’s Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Ethiopia’s Taye Atske Selassie, attempting to bridge their differences.

Key topics include the January 1 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland and Ethiopia’s desire for sea access.

This MoU involves Somaliland leasing 20 kilometers of its coastline to Ethiopia for a marine base in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence, which Somalia rejects as a violation of its sovereignty.

Ahead of the discussions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged reconciliation in separate calls with Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed. He expressed hope for “concrete results” in the negotiations to Mohamud and suggested that Ethiopia take actions to address Somalia’s concerns about its sovereignty.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of a mutually agreeable approach to Ethiopia’s access to the sea. Mohamud noted Somalia’s readiness to collaborate on economic development with Ethiopia while stressing respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and adherence to international laws.