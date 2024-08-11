Turkish President Erdogan, Ethiopian Premier Discuss Bilateral Ties, Global Issues

Türkiye working to end Somalia-Ethiopia tensions, Turkish President Erdogan tells Abiy Ahmed in a phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday spoke over the phone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdogan said relations between the two countries were getting stronger every day, the directorate said on X.

Erdogan highlighted Ankara’s ongoing efforts to bring an end to tensions between Ethiopia and neighboring Somalia, adding that steps by Addis Ababa to address concerns related to Somali unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity would facilitate the process.

On Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, Erdogan stressed that Tel Aviv continued to commit “genocide.” He said Ethiopia’s support for the Palestinian cause and its stance on the side of human conscience would contribute to international efforts for lasting peace.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in early July. It resulted in the parties agreeing to meet again for a second round on Sept. 2.