The Republic of Somaliland proves its political maturity regarding the talks being held between Ethiopia and Somalia under Turkish auspices

By Mohamud Rage

The Republic of Somaliland has once again demonstrated its political maturity regarding the talks being held between Ethiopia and Somalia under Turkish auspices, as it did not care and did not follow the rumors circulating in the political arenas, because it is confident in itself and its cause, and its faith will not be shaken by the abundance of rumors and lies.

What I liked about the government of the Republic of Somaliland is that it did not pay any attention to what was happening in Turkey, and did not rush to make any statement about this matter, but rather considered the whole matter as if it did not happen.

This is the political maturity that the government of our country has acquired, and I believe that this political maturity is due to its benefit from the political reality, and its knowledge of the results of this meeting held in Turkey, and due to several other matters, some of which we will mention:

* The Ethiopian government will not back down from this MOU for the sake of Somalia or Turkey, because firstly, it wants a sea outlet, and secondly, it does not want any sea outlet but rather it wants it in the Red Sea and in a specific area.

* The Ethiopian government knows that the Mogadishu government in fact has no authority over the coasts of the Republic of Somaliland, and therefore will not waste its time in useless and fruitless talks. Ethiopia has previously refused to accept proposals from other countries to withdraw from the MoU, and therefore the Turkey meeting will be like its predecessor.

* The ports proposed by the Somali government in the Indian Ocean are, firstly, very far from Ethiopia, secondly, no paved roads or things that attract people to it, in addition to the lack of security there.

* The common interests between the Ethiopian and Turkish governments are much greater than the common interests between the Mogadishu government and Turkey, because the Turkish government has seized most of the Mogadishu government’s properties, such as the port, the airport and the sea, and there is not much left in the hands of the Mogadishu government. Therefore, the Turkish government will not oppose or dispute the Ethiopian government, because it expects a lot from it, and in the end, it will urge the Mogadishu government to accept the reality.

* In the end, the Ethiopian government knows that its MOU with the Republic of Somaliland is an opportunity that came to it from heaven, and it will not give it up, no matter the price, and it will not favor any country, no matter its weight.

Mohamud Rage, Senior consultant in IT and Business Management. He can be reached at @RageMohmud