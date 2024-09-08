The article “Seven of the Worst Lies That Somalia Tells the World: An Exposé” is a comprehensive critique of Somalia’s claims to sovereignty over Somaliland, presented by Mohamed O. Osman Guudle (PhD). The author presents seven key points that refute Somalia’s narrative and highlight the legitimacy of Somaliland’s claim to independence.

The complete article is as follows:

Seven of the Worst Lies That Somalia Tells the World: An Exposé

The international community has been misled by Somalia for far too long. The reality is that Somalia is not a sovereign state but rather an imposter and a failed state that has manipulated its historical and political realities to gain international support. In contrast, Somaliland has built a stable, democratic, sovereign, and legal state that fully deserves recognition and encouragement.

By Mohamed O. Osman Guudle (PhD)

Introduction

The international discourse surrounding the Horn of Africa is often dominated by the false narrative propagated by Somalia, a country that has for decades manipulated its historical and political realities to its advantage and also to mislead the global community.

To the misinformed, Somalia represents a single, unified entity which encompasses both the former Italian colony of Somalia and the former British Somaliland Protectorate. However, this narrative is not only false but is misleading and fundamentally flawed. The reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture, one that reveals deep-seated differences between these two countries in terms of their long colonial past, governance, ethnic backgrounds, culture, languages, sovereignty, and legitimacy.

Somalia has capitalized on the international community’s lack of true understanding of the region’s complex history. By promoting the false narrative of unity that Somalia has propagated, the international community has obscured the fact that there was never a state that included Somaliland in the first place.

The attempted union between two independent states consisted of Somaliland, which became independent from Britain on 26th June 1960 and was joined by Somalia when that country emerged from being an Italian Trusteeship on 1st July 1960. However, their attempted union was never legally ratified, making the subsequent claims of sovereignty over Somaliland not just illegitimate, but historically and legally false.

Yet, despite this, Somalia has managed to position itself as the rightful government over both territories and has propagated this false claim, which has been blindly and uncritically accepted by much of the world to the point that it even celebrates June 26th as its Independence date when in fact, Somalia was still a UN Italian Trusteeship at that date.

This Op-Ed seeks to disentangle the truth from the fabrications that have been perpetuated by Somalia, particularly in its relationship with Somaliland. It aims to challenge the dominant narrative by shedding light on the realities that have been obscured or ignored. The contrast between these two entities is stark: while Somaliland has maintained a stable, democratic, and sovereign existence, Somalia remains mired in conflict, lawlessness, and a lack of true sovereignty.

Somaliland, on the other hand, despite its lack of international recognition, has built functional state institutions, held multiple democratic elections, and maintained peace and security within its borders. In contrast, Somalia continues to struggle with decades of civil war, terrorism, and a worsening fragmented political landscape that has left it unable to exercise even the least effective control over its territory.

The international community’s continued recognition of Somalia’s claims over Somaliland is not only a travesty of justice but has also been a significant impediment to peace and stability in the region. By endorsing Somalia’s narrative, the global community has inadvertently perpetuated a cycle of conflict and instability.

This paper will critically examine Somalia’s misleading claims and highlight Somaliland’s legitimate status as an independent and sovereign state. It will explore the historical, legal, and political realities that underpin Somaliland’s claim to independence and expose the falsehoods that have been propagated by Somalia to maintain its hold on power.

Furthermore, this analysis will delve into the broader implications of this misleading narrative for regional stability, international relations, and the global fight against terrorism. By supporting Somalia’s claims, the international community has inadvertently aligned itself with a state that has, at times, partnered with extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab, undermining global efforts to combat terrorism. In contrast, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law, as well as making Somaliland Shabaab-free and a beacon of hope in a region often plagued by instability and violence.

In this Op-Ed, I will argue that it is time for the international community to reevaluate its stance on Somalia and Somaliland. The global community must recognize the truth of Somaliland’s sovereignty and independence and understand the falsehoods that have been perpetuated by Somalia. Only by doing so can we hope to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, keep Somaliland’s 850 kilometers on the Gulf of Aden free and safe for world commercial shipping, and support the legitimate and rightful aspirations of the people of Somaliland.

1. Historical Context: The Myth of Somali Independence

Somalia’s claim to independence is fundamentally flawed. As an Italian trusteeship, Somalia was never fully independent in the true sense of the term. The absence of a recorded independence day for Somalia is a glaring omission that underscores its lack of sovereign identity.

In stark contrast, Somaliland, formerly the British Protectorate of Somaliland, proudly celebrates its independence through a Proclamation of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second on June 26, 1960, and with the ceremony officiated by Lord Mountbatten as the Representative of Her Majesty. This date marks the legitimate transfer of power from British colonial rule to the people of Somaliland, to its Parliament, and to H.E. Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal as the Head of government in the first fully independent and sovereign Somaliland when, at that time Somalia was still a UN Italian Trust Territory.

With the exception of Great Britain, which is fully aware of the difference between Somaliland and Somalia, this historical fact is often obscured in the international narrative who choose to blindly accept Somalia’s laughable fabrications whose version claims that Somalia owns Somaliland.

Somalia’s lack of a clear Independence Day is not merely a symbolic omission; it reflects a deeper issue of lack of sovereignty and legitimacy. Without a defined moment of transition from being a colony to independence, Somalia’s phantom claims to statehood are built on shaky ground and are at the root of its blind animosity towards the successes of Somaliland. The international community needs to recognize that Somalia’s assertions of sovereignty are not rooted in historical fact but are rather part of a broader campaign to obscure the truth about its lack of political status as well as to deny the legitimacy of Somaliland.

2. Border Demarcation: The Fiction of Somali Territory

Another critical aspect of Somalia’s deception lies in its claims to territorial integrity. Unlike Somaliland, which has clearly demarcated borders with Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti under international agreements defined through Anglo-French, Anglo-Italian, and Anglo-Ethiopian Treaties, Somalia has no official borders recognized by the international community. This lack of official borders is not just a technicality that Italy should have completed when its mandate came to an end as a UN Trustee of Somalia; it is also a reflection of Somalia’s failure to establish itself as a coherent and unified state.

Somalia’s nebulous territorial claims are further complicated by its ongoing internal conflicts, its so-called federal fragmentation, and its lack of centralized authority. The absence of clearly defined borders is symptomatic of a deeper problem: Somalia’s inability to function as a sovereign state.

In contrast, Somaliland’s borders are internationally recognized as the borders of the country as they were at the time of its independence from Britain in 1960 and is a clear testament to Somaliland’s effective governance and its adherence to international norms such as that of the African Union that stipulates that Africa’s borders cannot be changed and that the borders of each country must remain as they were at the time of their independence.

3. Sovereignty and Governance: A Tale of Two Realities

Somalia’s claim to sovereignty is perhaps its most audacious falsehood. In reality, Somalia has never exercised full sovereignty over its territory. The country’s governance is fragmented, with various regions controlled by warlords, extremist groups, and foreign powers. In contrast, Somaliland has maintained full sovereignty over its territories since its independence from Britain in 1960, and again since it withdrew from the failed attempted union with Somalia in 1991.

Somaliland’s sovereignty is not merely de facto; it is grounded in the will of its people and the effective governance structures it has built for itself over the past three decades. In 2001, Somaliland held a referendum where 97% of the population of Somaliland endorsed the Constitution and confirmed their will to separate themselves from Somalia.

Following the referendum, political parties were formed and in 2003, Somaliland held the first of many subsequent regular, free, and fair elections where its presidents have each time been elected by popular vote. This democratic process stands in stark contrast to Somalia, where presidents are always selected through opaque processes involving a small group of elites in a conference hall where the candidate who pays the biggest bribe gets selected instead of through popular suffrage.

The international community’s failure to recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty is not just an oversight; it is a travesty of justice. Somaliland has demonstrated all the hallmarks of a sovereign state: effective governance, democratic institutions, and the ability to maintain peace and security within its borders. Meanwhile, Somalia remains a failed state, unable to exercise control even over its capital city, let alone the territory, or provide basic services to its population.

4. Somalia’s Partnership with Terrorism

One of the most troubling aspects of Somalia’s deception is its covert partnership with Al-Shabaab, the largest terrorist group in Africa. While Somalia portrays itself as a victim of terrorism, the reality is that it colludes with extremist elements to maintain its grip on power, and this underground partnership with terrorism is an illegal double game, and the industry that gets its support from the international community. This double game undermines Somalia’s claims to honesty and sovereignty and exposes the hollowness of its assertions of being a legitimate state.

In contrast, Somaliland has taken a firm stand against terrorism. It has partnered with democratic nations to combat extremism and has maintained peace and security within its borders, preventing piracy in its 850km coastline in the Gulf of Aden without the need for external military interventions, when Somalia’s waters have been described as the most pirate infested waters in Africa. Somaliland’s success in maintaining stability in a volatile region is a testament to its effective governance and its commitment to the rule of law.

The international community’s continued support for Somalia, despite its ties to terrorism, is a grave error. This support not only perpetuates Somalia’s fraudulent claims but also undermines global efforts to combat terrorism. It is time for the international community to reevaluate its stance and recognize Somaliland as a legitimate and sovereign state that is committed to the peace and security of the Horn of Africa, as demonstrated by its long 34-year track record.

5. The Misuse of International Aid

Since the collapse of its central government in 1991, Somalia has been a major recipient of international aid. Trillions of U.S. dollars have been poured into the country in an attempt to stabilize it and rebuild its institutions. Yet, despite this massive influx of aid, Somalia remains chaotic and only wastes tax payer’s money. The problems of Somalia that started decades ago persist, and in some cases, have worsened.

In stark contrast, Somaliland has received little to no international aid and yet has managed to build a stable, democratic, and prosperous society with the resources it generates from within the country. This achievement is all the more remarkable given the challenges Somaliland faces, including a lack of recognition, limited access to international markets, and chronic threats from Somalia. Somaliland’s success is a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of its people, who have built their nation from the ground up with little outside assistance.

The international community needs to recognize that its continued support for Somalia, despite its failures, is not only wasteful but also counterproductive. By contrast, Somaliland’s success without international aid is a powerful argument for its recognition as an independent state. The international community should redirect its support towards Somaliland, where it can be effective to fight terrorism and could promote peace, stability, and help development in the region.

6. Fiscal Responsibility: A Tale of Two Economies

Another area where Somaliland excels and Somalia fails is in public financial management. Since 1991, Somaliland has been collecting taxes from its six million population and has developed a robust system of public financial management. This system ensures that public funds are used effectively and transparently, which has allowed Somaliland to build infrastructure, provide public services, and maintain peace and security for its people.

Somalia, on the other hand, has never successfully collected taxes from its citizens. The lack of a functioning taxation system is indicative of Somalia’s broader governance failures. Without a reliable source of revenue, Somalia has been unable to provide even the most basic services to its population. This reliance on international aid, combined with poor financial management, has perpetuated Somalia’s greedy cycle of dependency and underdevelopment.

The international community’s continued support for Somalia, despite its fiscal irresponsibility, is misguided. Somaliland’s success in building a functional economy with limited resources is a model that should be emulated and not ignored. By recognizing Somaliland’s achievements, the international community can help promote a more sustainable and equitable development model for the region.

7. Legal Status of Unification: A Flawed Narrative

One of the most persistent falsehoods propagated by Somalia is the claim that Somaliland’s unification with Somalia in 1960 was legal and binding. In reality, the unification was never legally ratified, and therefore, Somaliland’s claim to independence is legally sound. The international community’s failure to recognize and accept this legal reality has perpetuated a flawed narrative that undermines Somaliland’s legitimate claims to sovereignty.

Unlike the unions of similar sovereign states in the past, such as Egypt, Syria, and Iraq, who formed the United Arab Republic, which then later separated, and that of Senegal and Gambia, to form Senegambia and then separated, the unification of Somaliland and Somalia in 1960 was a political union, and never a legal one. The necessary legal procedures, including the ratification of the Act of Union by both parties, were never ratified by the Parliaments of the two countries. As a result, Somaliland’s subsequent declaration of independence in 1991 was not a “secession”, but rather a restoration of its original identity and sovereignty, just as others have done in the past.

The international community’s continued recognition of Somalia’s claim over Somaliland is not only legally unsound but also unjust. It is time for the international community to recognize the true legal reality of Somaliland’s independence and support its identity as a legitimate state.

Conclusion

The international community has been misled by Somalia for far too long. The reality is that Somalia is not a sovereign state but rather an imposter and a failed state that has manipulated its historical and political realities to gain international support. In contrast, Somaliland has built a stable, democratic, sovereign, and legal state that fully deserves recognition and encouragement.

The international community needs to reevaluate its stance on Somalia and Somaliland. By recognizing and acknowledging Somaliland’s legitimate claims to sovereignty, the international community can help promote peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa. It is time to expose the lies of Somalia and support the truth of Somaliland’s independence.

About the author

Dr. Mohamed Osman Guudle is an Associate Professor at the School of Graduate Studies at the University of Hargeisa, Somaliland. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and International Relations from Istanbul University, an M.Sc. in Economics from Bilgi University in Istanbul, and an M.A. in Development Economics from Unity University in Addis Ababa.

Dr. Guudle’s expertise spans political science, international relations, economics, and development economics, with a particular focus on economic security, political conflicts, and post-conflict issues in the Horn of Africa. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals such as Middle Eastern Studies, The Journal of Mediterranean Basin and African Civilizations, and The Journal of Economic Policy Reform. He can be emailed mohamedguudle@gmail.com