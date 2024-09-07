Geopolitical Implications of the Crisis between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Somalia

Egyptian and Somali relations with Ethiopia are at an all-time low, which has severe implications for an already unstable Sudan and the wealthier countries on the opposite side of the Red Sea.

As Cairo and Mogadishu strengthen their bilateral ties, Ethiopia continues to antagonize the two countries by making progress on its Grand Renaissance Dam and continuing to support the Republic of Somaliland.

Under such circumstances, policymakers should consider the possibility of yet another conflict breaking out in the Horn of Africa.

What are the origins of these conflicts? What are their geostrategic implications? And how does stability in the Horn of Africa affect American policy in the broader region? Join Hudson for an expert panel discussion on these questions.

Virtual Event / Online Only

September 7, 2024

SATURDAY 01:00 a.m. – 02:00 a.m.

Speakers:

Joshua Meservey

Senior Fellow

Joshua Meservey is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute, where he focuses on great power competition in Africa, African geopolitics, and counterterrorism.

James Barnett

Research Fellow

James Barnett is a research fellow at Hudson Institute, where he studies conflict, terrorism, and geopolitics in Africa.

Mariam Wahba

Research Analyst, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Zineb Riboua

Research Fellow and Program Manager, Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East

Zineb Riboua is a research fellow and program manager of Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East.

