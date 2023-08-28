The Academy for Peace and Development Regional Conference has officially started yesterday,

The Academy for Peace and Development (APD) was established in 1998, and it is one of the oldest and most prominent research and peacebuilding institutions in Somaliland. APD has over the years published numerous publications, drafted national laws including the electoral and the land management law, and intervened in over 20 inter-clan conﬂicts. The Academy is known for its peacebuilding efforts, policy-driven research, and training center for policy practitioners through its Institute for Public Policy

BACKGROUND

The region known as the Horn of Africa is currently experiencing turbulent times. The dynamics of power are shifting, and it’s possible that both new and established players will come to control the region’s center of power. The nations that border Somaliland are involved in wars that never end, which poses a threat to the existing security order in the region. The political systems of states in the Horn of Africa are becoming increasingly unstable as a direct result of global and regional powers’ meddling in the affairs of those nations.

In recent years, there is increased involvement of Gulf States, particularly Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar, in the Horn’s security.

The proliferation of military bases in the region, and the broadening of external actors’ security agendas are affecting the Horns’ security and politics. Furthermore, the presence of China in the region has caught the attention of Western powers. As a result, a build-up of military bases and forces in the Horn of Africa is shifting the geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics of the region. Thus, APD and KAS’s regional conference aims to address the interconnected challenges of security and sustainable development in the Horn and explore innovative solutions that promote peace and stability.

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

Saturday, August 26th – 7pm

Reception Dinner for Delegates

DAY 1: SUNDAY, 27 AUGUST 2023

MC Sahra Abdi Hassan

Welcome message and introduction of conference theme and objectives

9:00 am-9:10 am: Welcoming Remarks

Dr. Mohamed Farah Hersi, Executive Director of APD

Nils Wörmer, Regional Director, Security Dialogue for East Africa, Konrad Adenauer Foundation

09:15 am-9:45 am: Opening Remarks

Mohamed Kahin, Minister of Internal Affairs

Esse Kayd, Minister of Foreign of Affairs

Shukri Bandare, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

9:45 am-10:00 am: Keynote Speech

Rashid Abdi, Keynote address on climate change, peace, and security

10:00 am-10:05 am: Closing Remarks

MC Sahra Abdi Hassan

10:30 am-12:00 pm: Parallel Sessions (Theme: Foreign Investment and Economic Growth)

SESSION 1: ETHIO-SOMALILAND TRADE; PROSPECTS AND CHALLENGES, CLASSROOM A

The Berbera Corridor emerged as a crucial trade route, providing Somaliland with enhanced economic opportunities. The corridor’s strategic location allows for direct access to the port of Berbera, facilitating smoother movement of goods and reducing transportation costs for both imports and exports. This has resulted in increased trade volumes and improved economic integration between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The corridor’s accessibility has been further enhanced by the adoption of digital technologies, streamlining cross-border transactions, and facilitating efﬁcient trade operations. On the security front, Somaliland and Ethiopia’s collaboration have resulted in improved border controls and surveillance measures. Digital communication tools have facilitated information sharing and intelligence exchange between the two nations, enabling swift responses to potential security threats. By promoting safer trade routes, the corridor contributes to greater stability and cooperation in the region.

Panelists: Tezera Tazebew, Ali Hadi, and Barkhad Hassan

Moderator: Lukas Kupfernagel

SESSION 2: HORN OF AFRICA’S STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE: POLITICS OF THE RED SEA, LECTURE HALL

The geographical location of the Horn of Africa is important to global powers. The area’s major ports, lucrative trade, and the movement of people and goods have attracted the attention of international superpowers. The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden connects major trade sea lanes and land routes. Meanwhile, the Horn’s proximity to the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula enhances its strategic value. China, the USA, and the Gulf countries are actively competing for control and inﬂuence in the region. Djibouti has become a focal point of competition, with both China and the West seeking a foothold in the country due to its strategic location as a major maritime hub. Meanwhile, Turkey is claiming inﬂuence in Somalia while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have established their presence in Assab on Eritrea’s southern Red Sea coast, as well as in inland Somalia and surrounding islands.

Panelists: Abdeta Beyene, Abdusamed Artan, and Philipp Dienstbier

Moderator: Abdirisaq Shaqale

Afternoon Break

4:00 pm-6:00 pm: Promoting Sustainability Through Environmental Writing

For this section of the program, renowned authors Mohamed Hirsi and Khadar Mohamed will talk about their authorship and the process of writing and publishing. Their discussion will focus on their work as well as how to promote environmental sustainability through literature.

6:00 pm-8:00 pm: Singers on Singing: Artists in Conversation

In this corner, famous singers will be interviewed by a journalist on their music journey, songs, experiences, and challenges in their professional music career. Followed by a live music performance and band.

DAY 2: MONDAY, 28 AUGUST 2023

8:30 am-9:00 am Guests and panelists arrival

9:30 am-11:00 am: Parallel Session 2 (Theme: Regional Fragility and Security)

SESSION 3: RESILIENCE OF VIOLENT EXTREMISM IN THE HORN OF AFRICA, LECTURE HALL

The Horn of Africa has been grappling with persistent threats of extremism which presents significant obstacles to the peace, stability, and socio-economic development of the region. Over the past decade, governments, regional organizations, and international partners have made notable efforts to combat extremism in the region. The ﬁght against terrorism has taken various forms, including military operations, intelligence sharing, and legal frameworks aimed at countering terrorist ﬁnancing and recruitment. Nevertheless, it has proven difficult to manage violence and restrain terrorist organizations.

Panelists: Rashid Abdi, Mohamoud Adad, and Lynn Fredriksson

Moderator: Mohamed Abdirahman

SESSION 4: FOREIGN MILITARY PRESENCE IN THE HORN, CLASSROOM A

The significant presence of foreign military establishments in the Horn of Africa indicates the region’s strategic importance. Numerous global powers are competing to protect their economic interests, access to natural resources, and assert their influence in the Horn. As a result, the region remains at the center of international attention, and a strategic area for various foreign powers. For instance, Djibouti is a hub for US military operations and hosts forces from China, Japan, Italy, Britain, and France.

Panelists: Aden Abdilahi, Desta Negussie, and Samuel Alemu

Moderator: Abdigani Almi

11:15 am-12:45 pm: Parallel Session 3

SESSION 5: CLIMATE CHANGE & HUMAN SECURITY, LECTURE HALL

The impact of climate change is a pressing concern in the Horn of Africa. Climate change has caused food insecurity with millions facing acute food shortages due to droughts, poor rainfalls, and below-average crop harvests. The impact of which leads to livestock deaths, water shortages, displacement, and resource-based conflicts. Rising cereal prices and limited purchasing power worsens the situation for vulnerable households. Furthermore, climate change exacerbates existing conflict dynamics thus complicating regional security. For instance, water-sharing negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt are further complicated by climate impacts, affecting downstream flow and freshwater supply. Climate change-related issues have also impacted stability, with efforts to mitigate resource-based conflicts through water facility projects showing some success, but challenges persist as mismanagement of resources escalates tensions.

Panelists: Mohamed Duale, Amal Ali, and Anja Berretta

Moderator: Ayanle Jama

SESSION 6: SOMALILAND AND SOMALIA TENSIONS AND THE REGIONAL SECURITY IMPLICATIONS, CLASSROOM A

Tensions between Somalia and Somaliland have significant implications on the region’s security, political stability, and economic development. Both countries have distinct objectives, making it challenging to find a common ground and resolution to a longstanding dispute. Furthermore, the Lasanod conflict diverts resources from counterterrorism efforts and adds complexity to the regional security landscape. This conflict worsens the divide between the two regions, rendering them more vulnerable to security threats and overall disruptions. To foster economic growth and effectively combat terrorist groups, both countries need to cooperate better and ﬁnd a common ground for peaceful coexistence.

Panelists: Edna Adan, Hussein Bulhan, and Mohamed Salah

Moderator: Mohamed Ilig

Lunch Break

4:00 pm-6:00 pm Live Painting with Naseba Arts

Conference attendees will experience Somali cultural art through painting. Participants will get a chance to paint with the help of an instructor while learning about Somali craftsmanship and artistry.

8:00 pm-9:30 pm: Closing Ceremony

Opening Remarks: Mohamed Duale, Director General of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

Reflections: Gregory Meyer, Project Manager, Konrad Adenauer Foundation and guest ambassadors

Presentation of conference outputs: Mohamed Farah, Executive Director of APD Closing Remarks and gratitude: Mohamed Hassan Tani

Qaaci Show