Ethiopia Captures Airports in Somalia to Prevent Egypt's Entry

Ethiopian forces have taken control of important airports in the Gedo area of Jubaland state in southern Somalia, including Luuq, Dolo, and Bardheere, which serve as the only gateways to the region’s cities.

According to the local media, “the Ethiopian move came as part of an attempt to stop the possible airlift of Egyptian forces to the region,” which are scheduled to replace Ethiopian forces who run multiple military posts in the states of South West, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle.

The Somali media added that “these developments coincided with the escalation of tensions between the governments of Mogadishu and Addis Ababa,” after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland to access the Red Sea.

“These airports are the only points of access to cities in Gedo region, where the Al-Shabaab movement controls the main roads.”

Ethiopia and Somalia are embroiled in a dispute with neighboring Somalia over a maritime agreement signed with the breakaway region Somaliland. Additionally, relations with Egypt remain strained over Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

Ethiopia would “humiliate” any nation attempting to threaten its sovereignty, the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Sunday..

“We will not be touched! However, we will humiliate anyone who dares to threaten us in order to dissuade them,” Abiy underlined during a Sovereignty Day ceremony in the capital Addis Ababa.

“We won’t negotiate with anyone on Ethiopia’s sovereignty and dignity,” he was quoted as saying by the official Ethiopian News Agency.

A couple of weeks ago, Ethiopia appointed an ambassador to Somaliland, further escalating tensions with Somalia and Egypt.

Last month, Ethiopia accused unnamed external actors of attempting to destabilize the region after Egypt provided military equipment to Somalia following the signing of a military cooperation pact between Cairo and Mogadishu.

Furthermore, Egypt has offered to deploy troops to Somalia under a new African Union-led mission, which is set to replace the existing peacekeeping force, ATMIS, next year. Ethiopia is a major contributor to ATMIS, which supports Somali forces in their fight against the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

However, tensions with Somalia have intensified following a historic deal signed in January between Ethiopia and Somaliland, granting the first long-sought access to the sea. Mogadishu condemned the agreement, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Somaliland agreed to lease 20 kilometers (12 miles) of its coastline to Ethiopia for 50 years, allowing Addis Ababa to establish a naval base. In return, Ethiopia will formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign nation.