Ethiopia Denounces Egyptian Threats In Letter To UNSC

In a recent development, the Ethiopian government has formally denounced threats made by Egypt in a letter submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to a letter from Egypt rejecting Ethiopia’s fifth and latest round filling the GERD

Ethiopia has urged the UN Security Council to “take note of Egypt’s repeated threat to use force against Ethiopia” as tensions between the two countries reach new heights following another round of GERD filling and developments in Somalia.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie (Amb.), has written the letter to the Council on September 6, 2024, in response to a letter five days prior from Egypt rejecting Ethiopia’s fifth and latest round filling the GERD.

Tesfaye Yilma, Ethiopia’s UN representative, delivered the letter to Samuel Zbogar (Amb.), Slovenia’s rep. and UNSC president for September 2024.

“Ethiopia, consistent with the Charter of the United Nations, will be steadfast in defending its national development projects, putting the country firmly on the path of socio-economic progress and prosperity,” reads Ethiopia’s letter.

It rejects Egypt’s “litany of unfounded allegations” forwarded to the Council and calls for bilateral and regional mechanisms to resolve differences.

The last round of trilateral negotiations featuring Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt wrapped up in December 2023 with no agreement after Egypt declared it would no longer take part in the talks despite President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi pledging to do so during a July visit to Cairo from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

“This is yet another process Egypt has obstructed in addition to the work of the Tripartite National Committee, the work of the National Independent Scientific Research Group, and the AU-led talks during the chairmanships of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” reads the letter.

Taye accuses Egypt of holding a vested interest in perpetuating its self-claimed monopoly on the Nile River and obstructing a mutually beneficial outcome to the dispute.

“Ethiopia, on the other hand, demonstrated commitment to all the negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable outcome. Despite Egypt’s continued violations, Ethiopia exhaustively implemented the Declaration of Principles on the GERD,” reads the letter. “Ethiopia also continued to exhibit good neighborliness by taking extra measures that ensure maximum flow of water downstream.”

Ethiopia has also requested Egypt to ratify the Cooperative Framework Agreement on the Nile River Basin, which has been submitted to the AU.

The letter comes as Egypt gains a foothold in the Horn as part of a military agreement with Somalia, which saw Egyptian arms and troops land in Mogadishu recently.

There are also reports that the Somali government is pushing to have Egyptian troops replace Ethiopian peacekeeping forces when a new AU-led mission kicks off in January.

“Egypt must abandon its aggressive approach, and unreasonable demands, and commit to the accepted principles of international law. Ethiopia is ready to resolve differences over the Nile River through genuine negotiation,” reads the letter.