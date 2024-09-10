A Call for Unity and Vigilance in Ethiopia’s Somali Region

The Somali Region in Ethiopia stands at a critical juncture, having achieved fragile peace and stability after years of upheaval. However, certain elite activists, often residing in the diaspora, are attempting to undermine this progress through outdated and misleading rhetoric. We must recognize these individuals’ intentions and reject their destructive agendas, which seek to exploit the community for personal gain. Regional leaders, respected elders, and citizens must remain united and vigilant against external forces seeking to destabilize the region for political gain as we move forward. By presenting a united front, we can thwart these intentions and continue on the path to progress, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

By Prof Mohammed Ahmed

During a recent weekend of reading, I delved into the ongoing upheavals in the Horn of Africa. It’s troubling to see how many commentators have opportunistically entered the discourse, aiming to sway public opinion through misleading political tactics. What struck me most were the actions of certain activists who, through tweets and other social media platforms, are attempting to resurrect outdated strategies. The rhetoric surrounding Somali nationalism has been hijacked by ailing elite activists, seemingly intent on deepening the hardships of communities like those in the Somali Region, just as they are beginning to enjoy fragile peace and stability.

These individuals, often residing comfortably in the diaspora—some with their children attending prestigious schools, others without children and thus removed from the struggles of the impoverished youth back home—appear to derive satisfaction from the suffering of those they claim to represent. It’s as if they seek transient fame and unearned wealth at the expense of their own community’s well-being.

The era of analysts exploiting our people is coming to an end. The Somali Region, a cradle of brilliance, is home to experts in various fields who are tirelessly working to uplift our community. Over the past six years, we have witnessed significant improvements in the quality of life. Despite immense challenges, this progress stands as a testament to our resilience. As we continue to heal from the scars of subjugation, arbitrary arrests, killings, and poor governance, we are now firmly on the path to progress. It is imperative that we unite to prevent any regression into those dark times.

Today, we face adversaries lurking in the shadows, intent on sowing chaos and calamity. We must firmly reject their destructive agendas. Just as the well-being of a mother ensures the well-being of her child, we must recognize this essential truth: too many short-sighted individuals, absorbed in their own lives, attempt to convince us that we are our own worst enemies. They urge us to exploit the failures of those who couldn’t make their homeland a place worth living. But if we lose sight of our identity, we risk becoming our own adversaries.

The notion that the people are good but the system is flawed is a deceptive narrative, designed to drag us back into the calamities of the past. We must remain vigilant, seizing this moment to advance, rather than sabotage, our own progress.

Unfortunately, those in Mogadishu are employing every conceivable tactic to generate pushback or worse, rally support from pundits—whether from the Somali Region or beyond—who may have ties to armed groups within the country. In the Somali Region, we must stand tall, united, and resolutely reject any external forces seeking to destabilize our region for political gain. In a heartbeat, these actors would sell us to the highest bidder, including foreign powers that have no goodwill toward us or our nation.

Regional political leaders, from both the opposition and the ruling party, as well as respected elders, intellectuals, and all citizens, must remain ever vigilant against those who seek to exploit our region for opportunistic or personal gain. By presenting a united front and sending a clear message to our adversaries, we can thwart their harmful intentions. Our commitment is to peace and unity—not only for ourselves but also for our brothers and sisters in Somalia.

It is crucial to acknowledge the threat posed by weak leadership in Somalia, which risks undermining hard-won political stability and impeding the formation of a strong government capable of combating terrorism and achieving full statehood. Empty rhetoric will not deter those who aim to profit from chaos and instability. These actors seek to destabilize their nation precisely at a time when Somalia stands on the brink of forming a more inclusive and effective government.

It is disheartening to witness the shift from a leader who once won the presidency with promises of peace to one presiding over a nation now drifting toward discord. President Hassan Sheikh, you have every right to protest if you feel threatened by your neighbors. However, this should be done with a sense of duty that truly serves your country and honors those who have supported it and continue to do so. Inviting hostile nations that offer neither peace nor protection is a misguided notion, cloaked in the false promise of profiting from your presidency.

A word to the wise: do not be misled by those who believe they can destabilize the Somali Region by reigniting old conflicts. Much has changed since then. The way forward is paved with lessons learned, growth, and unity. The people of our two nations no longer bear the burden of animosity but seek to heal past wounds and move forward in harmony. We urge your government to reflect deeply and truly consider the perspectives of the Somali people. Identify today’s real adversaries, and do not misdirect your efforts. By doing so, you can channel your strength against the genuine threats within your borders.

Regarding Egypt’s involvement in Somalia’s delicate clan dynamics, I have little more to say than this: the risks are considerable. Various tribal factions are likely to perceive Egypt’s support as favoring the Hawiye clan, which could have swift and dangerous repercussions. While aligning with the enemy of your enemy may seem like a clever short-term strategy, it could lead to significant political fallout and squander a critical opportunity for Somalia’s long-term stability. Egypt, in particular, stands to lose the most, as it risks becoming deeply entangled in a situation far more complex than anticipated.

If Ethiopia is pressured to comply with Egypt’s dubious objectives, Somalia may end up with weak leaders, beholden to foreign interests, rather than leaders who prioritize the country’s well-being. What may initially seem like a strategic advantage could quickly turn into a costly and difficult challenge, one that Egypt, and indeed Somalia, may find hard to navigate. This course of action could prove disastrous, both in the short term and the long term, but it is never too late to reconsider and reverse poor decisions.

As the Somalis say, “Troubles have horns to hold but no tail to grasp.” It is wise to think twice before stepping into a situation that could be impossible to navigate.

Ethiopia, as a nation, remains vigilant and forward-looking. We caution all those who seek to harm us that their efforts will not succeed, regardless of our present challenges. The security of Somalia is deeply intertwined with our own, making its protection not just necessary but essential.

A final word to the Ethiopian military and civilian leadership: remain prudent in your public statements. Avoid language that could be misinterpreted or exploited by those who wish to harm our country. Let us stand united and resolute, ensuring that our words and actions reflect our unwavering commitment to peace and stability.

Mohammed Ahmed (Prof.) is the board chairman of OWS Development