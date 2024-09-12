Somaliland Informs Diplomats in Hargeisa MoU with Ethiopia Finalized, Formal Agreement Imminent

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Dr. Essa Kayd, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, updated international diplomatic missions in Hargeisa on key regional issues. He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia “is finalized, and a formal legal agreement is imminent.”

“Today, I am pleased to announce the successful conclusion of negotiations for the MoU between the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia. The official agreement will be signed shortly, marking a significant achievement,” said Dr. Essa Kayd.

This marks Somaliland’s second major announcement regarding the MoU since its initial declaration in February, emphasizing its commitment to implementation and the establishment of a technical team of international legal experts to guide the process.

While Ethiopia has been relatively quiet on the matter, a January resolution from the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) indicated a desire to convert the MoU into a practical agreement, while also seeking additional port access options with neighboring countries. The PP described the MoU as a reflection of “Ethiopia’s commitment to regional economic and cultural ties.”

The MoU, signed on January 1, 2024, grants Ethiopia sea access in exchange for Somaliland’s international recognition, heightening tensions with Somalia, which claims the agreement infringes on its sovereignty.

Two rounds of Turkish-facilitated talks aimed at reducing tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have ended without resolution, raising doubts about a potential third round.

During the briefing, Dr. Kayd also expressed Somaliland’s serious concerns over the presence of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. In July, Somalia’s cabinet approved a defense agreement with Egypt, which had been kept secret since its signing in January 2024.

Recently, Egypt deployed military officers and heavy equipment to Mogadishu, potentially involving up to 10,000 troops. This deployment has drawn warnings from Ethiopia about the dangers of transitioning from the African Union transition mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to a new peace support mission.

Ethiopia cautioned that it “cannot stand idle” while other nations take destabilizing actions in the region. This situation complicates regional dynamics and has sparked opposition among Somali MPs from the South West State, who warned that the Somalia-Egypt deal could lead to a “dangerous situation” and potentially bring the “Nile issue” to Somalia, risking conflict in the Horn of Africa.

Dr. Kayd noted that the deployment of Egyptian forces is “contributing to proxy conflicts in the region.”

Dr. Essa Kayd’s announcement on Wednesday regarding the successful conclusion of negotiations for the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia is welcomed in both Hargeisa and Addis Ababa.

He indicated that both sides have been discussing the agreement details signed on January 1 for some time. While specific details remain undisclosed, the emphasis on the MoU as a “victory” underscores its significance for Somaliland’s foreign policy and bilateral relations with Ethiopia.