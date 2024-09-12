Somaliland has ordered the closure of the Egyptian Cultural Library in Hargeisa, giving staff a 72-hour deadline to leave the country due to serious security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Minister Essa Kayd announced the decision on Wednesday, emphasizing that the safety of Somaliland’s citizens is the government’s top priority.

“After careful consideration and due to ongoing security concerns identified by the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to permanently close the Egyptian Cultural Library. This decision was not made lightly, as the safety of our citizens is paramount,” said Minister Kayd.

“All staff members have been notified to vacate the premises and leave the country within 72 hours starting today,” he added.

The ministry has coordinated with national immigration and intelligence agencies to ensure a safe and orderly departure for all staff.

The minister reiterated Somaliland’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Egypt but stressed that national security takes precedence.

This decision marks a significant shift in Somaliland’s foreign policy, with Kayd citing national security risks with an anonymous official alleging that individuals affiliated with the center were involved in espionage threatening Somaliland’s interests.

Historically, Somaliland has been cautious in its dealings with foreign entities, unlike its approach toward Turkey, whose diplomatic mission remains unaffected despite its ties with Somalia.

The closure comes amid Egypt’s recent defense agreement with Somalia and speculation regarding its involvement in stabilization efforts following the ATMIS mission. Some analysts suggest that Egypt is trying to enhance its regional influence amid ongoing tensions with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

While the GERD project has heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt over water resources, Somaliland and Ethiopia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through Somaliland’s port of Berbera. This agreement strengthens Somaliland’s role in regional trade and benefits Ethiopia economically, although it has raised concerns from Somalia and neighboring countries like Djibouti.

Kayd emphasized that the agreement’s success depends on Ethiopia recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty, increasing its geopolitical significance.

The partnership with Ethiopia may realign Somaliland’s position in the Nile water dispute against Egypt. By closing the Egyptian Cultural Library while fostering relationships with other nations, Somaliland is navigating a complex foreign policy landscape that balances its national interests with regional dynamics.

The international community will closely monitor how this closure affects Somaliland’s foreign relations.

The Egyptian Cultural Library, often seen as a front for espionage, featured heavy security measures, including fences, surveillance systems, and restricted access, revealing its true purpose as an intelligence hub rather than a cultural institution. These activities underscore concerns about Egypt’s destabilizing intentions in the Horn of Africa.