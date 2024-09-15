Ethiopia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the African Union, Nebiyu Tedla, sharply criticized Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, for suggesting potential support for Ethiopian rebels.

In a post on X, Nebiyu dismissed Fiqi’s comments as “comical” and accused him of prioritizing clan interests over national progress. He stated, “It’s comical to see Al-Shabaab agents posing as officials, unable to operate outside of Banaadir, spewing hollow nationalism driven by narrow clan centralization. Such actions will only undermine years of progress and lead Somalia into a pit.”

The controversy arose from Somalia’s reaction to Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland, which grants Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty—an act Somalia views as a violation of its territorial integrity. Fiqi suggested that Somalia might contact and support Ethiopian rebels if the agreement with Somaliland moves forward.

During a Universal TV debate on September 12, Fiqi noted, “The option to engage with armed rebels in Ethiopia is open to Somalia if this continues.” He stressed that this had not yet reached that stage, indicating a preference for diplomatic solutions while leaving the possibility of supporting rebels if Ethiopia persists with its plans.

Nebiyu’s response highlights the escalating diplomatic tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia and the complex regional dynamics at play, where clan politics intersect with national sovereignty. His use of social media to directly challenge a foreign minister’s stance marks a significant escalation in public rhetoric between the two nations.

This development occurs amid ongoing conflicts and stability challenges in the Horn of Africa, with Ethiopia’s role in Somalia through the African Union peacekeeping mission adding further complexity to the geopolitical landscape.