Presidential Candidates Obtain Candidacy Certificates, Promising to a Fair and Transparent Process

Somaliland presidential candidates have received candidacy certificates ahead of the November 13 elections, promising fair and transparent processes.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission awarded certificates to three candidates: President Muse Bihi Abdi (Kulmiye party), Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro (Waddani party), and Faisal Ali Warabe (UCID party) at their Hargeisa headquarters on Saturday.

“I am ready to serve as President of Somaliland in the upcoming election on November 13, 2024. Together, we can build a brighter future and a recognized nation,” stated President Muse Bihi on his X account.

In addition to the three major parties, seven political organizations—Kaah, Hilaac, Barwaqa, Rajo, Talo Wadaag, Shacabka, and Horseed—have been approved to participate in the dual elections set for November 2024.

Recent negotiations among political stakeholders aimed to resolve conflicts regarding the election sequence.

President Bihi supported holding elections for political organizations prior to the presidential vote, a position that encountered opposition.

Campaigning will commence in October, with major party candidates vying for the presidency and political organization leaders seeking to strengthen their electoral influence.

Following their certification, the presidential candidates pledged to uphold a transparent and lawful campaign, adhering to the electoral commission’s regulations.

This commitment is vital amid rising concerns about electoral disputes in the country, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and fair democratic process in Somaliland.

“The stage is set for the election. We are prepared to accept any decision made by the commission,” said Irro.

President Bihi acknowledged the commission’s role, urging caution to avoid any missteps that could lead to criticism. “We are elder statesmen familiar with the electoral process. An elder who ignores advice is a liability, and we know our country’s laws,” he asserted, reaffirming his dedication to a proper electoral process.

Faisal Ali Warabe also called for moderation among candidates and their supporters to prevent inflammatory rhetoric that could escalate tensions during the campaign.

The delivery of the candidacy certificates signifies the candidates’ formal entry into the race.