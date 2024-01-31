Calls Grow For Ilhan Omar To Be Expelled From Congress After She Says She’s Advocating For Her Homeland Of Somalia

Ilhan Omar sparked calls for her to be expelled from Congress after an Independent translation of her speech confirmed her statement that she is working “day and night” to defend Somali interests in Congress

By Ryan Saavedra

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) sparked calls for her removal from Congress over the weekend after she made remarks at an event in Minnesota in which she told a group of Somalis that she is advocating for Somalia—where she was born and raised during her early years—while serving in the U.S. Congress.

A three-minute video clip of Omar went viral on Sunday that appears to have been translated by alleged officials from Somaliland, a breakaway region in Somalia that has claimed its independence from Somalia for decades but is not recognized by any other countries as being a sovereign state.

Omar made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at an event at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis celebrating the recent re-election of Said Abdullahi Deni as the President of the Puntland State of Somalia.

Omar’s remarks come as there have been recent tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia over Somaliland. Ethiopia reportedly came to an agreement with Somaliland that would recognize Somaliland as a country independent from Somalia in exchange for Ethiopia, which is a landlocked country, gaining access to 12 miles of the coastline in the region through a lease agreement.

Somalia flatly rejected the agreement, saying in a statement: “There is no space for mediation unless Ethiopia retracts its illegal [memorandum of understanding] and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.”

According to a professional translation of Omar’s remarks acquired by The Daily Wire from an international translation service, Omar referenced the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland: “A few days ago, we heard the news about some people claiming to be Somalis getting into an agreement with Ethiopia.”

Omar continued:

I got calls from a lot of people saying, “Ilhan, you need to talk to the U.S. government; what is the government of the U.S. doing?’” My answer to their question was that the U.S. government will do what we tell them to do about it. We need to be confident in ourselves. We live in this country; it is the country that we pay tax to, and it is the country that one of your daughters is in. As long as I am in the U.S. Congress, no one will take a way in the Somali sea or water. And I will not support the U.S. government in supporting other people to rob us. Rest assured that it will not happen, Minnesota. The lady that you sent to Congress knows about you, and she feels your interest like you all do.

Omar thanked Somali President Hassan Sheikh for “reminding everyone that even if Somalia is in crisis, we are people of talent who know their country and whose country cannot be put in danger.”

“I want to congratulate the Somalis in Minnesota and the Somalis everywhere on how you all are united and how you all supported our President, who needs our support,” she concluded, according to the translation. “Somalia is Somalia, and Somalis are all one; we are all brothers and sisters. No one can divide our land; we are missing land, and we will search for it soon. No one will divide whatever land that we have now.”

A translation of Omar’s remarks that appeared in the video clip that went viral on social media largely aligns with the translation provided to The Daily Wire in conveying Omar’s overarching message, which is that she is advocating for her homeland from inside the U.S. Congress and that it seems to be one of her top priorities if not her top priority.

Omar clearly signaled that she is working in Congress to protect Somalia and make sure that “Somalia will never be in danger,” remarks that were included in the viral translation and verified by INGCO International, the service The Daily Wire contracted to perform the translation. The congresswoman asserted that Somalis love their homeland and promised that she is working “day and night to protect your interest.”

Omar responded to the viral translation in a post on her X account: “It’s not only slanted but completely off, but I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists.”

Numerous top Republican politicians and conservative figures slammed Omar over her remarks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the video clip: “Expel from Congress, denaturalize, and deport!”

“Listen to it all,” said Donald Trump Jr. “It’s not hyperbole when we say our representatives are putting America last.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) responded: “Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office. She should resign in disgrace.”

“What if @Ilhan fought for Somalia from Somalia?” asked Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA). “Might be time to discuss expelling another member of Congress.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) commented in-part: “She flaunts using her position as congresswoman to protect Somalia’s border while our border is invaded by MILLIONS of illegals who are a danger to America.”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) posted on X: “Terrorist sympathizer Ilhan Omar has shown her true colors. Her treasonous comments and allegiance to Somalia are a violation of her oath of office. Our elected officials have a duty to our nation, and our nation only. We must be vigilant when deciding who is allowed to enter our country.”