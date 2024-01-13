Sagaljet, A Beacon Of Hope For Somaliland Youth, Communities

Sagaljet has over 350 staff in total, 95 percent of whom are below the age of 30.

Over the last few weeks, Somaliland has made headlines following their recently signed deal with Ethiopia.

Part of the deal will see Ethiopia recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

The deal has been termed as one that will unlock numerous opportunities for both countries as well as open a world of possibilities for Somaliland.

While the country walks the journey to becoming fully recognized as an independent state across the world, digital printing and technology service provider Sagaljet has been busy empowering youths through employment and communities through various programs.

According to the company‘s chief executive, Abdi Yusuf Aar, this is because the company is aware of the needs of Africa, a continent dominated by a youthful population.

He said the company is committed to using technology to create more jobs for Africa’s youthful population.

Sagaljet, a technological powerhouse, stands as a beacon of hope for the youth in Somaliland. The company’s commitment to leveraging technology for job creation aligns seamlessly with the urgent need for opportunities that can harness the potential of Africa’s vibrant youth population,” Yusuf said during the company’s Gala Awards held in Hargeisa.

The awards ceremony brought together Sagaljet staff, esteemed clients, and community members.

Individuals who made significant contributions to the local community were awarded during the Gala, as well as their outstanding staff and clientelle.

“Sagaljet’s Gala Awards represent our deep gratitude towards all those who have contributed to our success and have positively impacted the community.

“We firmly believe that by recognizing and appreciating the efforts of our employees, clients, and volunteers, we can foster a stronger sense of pride and unity within our organization and the community as a whole,” CEO Yusuf said.

He added that the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, investing in new technologies to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

Since its inception, Sagaljet has been at the forefront of the digital printing industry in Somaliland, offering advanced printing solutions to various clients, including government entities.

In giving back to the community, they have contributed to distributing water to eastern parts of Somaliland during the droughts and sponsored various youth programs, including marathons and other running tournaments as well as football tournaments.