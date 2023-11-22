South African Parliament Vote In Favor Of Closing Israel’s Embassy And Cutting Diplomatic Ties

The South African parliament has voted in favor of closing the Israeli embassy, expelling the Israeli ambassador, and cutting diplomatic ties with the Israeli occupation in rejection of the brutal war waged by the occupation in Gaza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government will decide whether to implement it or not.

The motion was passed on Tuesday with 248 votes in favor and 91 against. The motion, which was introduced by the left-wing opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was backed by the ruling African National Congress and opposed by members of the centrist-party, white-majority Democratic Alliance (DA), which is considered pro-Israeli.

Previously, Ramaphosa said his country believes “Israel” is committing war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The vote comes after the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that it has recalled its ambassador to South Africa for consultations in response to the "latest statements from South Africa."

South Africa, highly critical of the Israeli aggression on Gaza against the Palestinian Resistance, has withdrawn its diplomats from “Israel”.

Its longstanding support for Palestinians traces back to the days of former President Nelson Mandela, drawing parallels between their struggle and South Africa’s fight against apartheid. However, “Israel” rejects this comparison. “The African National Congress will agree to a parliamentary motion which calls upon the government to close the Israel Embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until Israel agrees to a ceasefire,” the ANC said in a statement.

The move comes amid the Israeli-led genocide in Gaza, with the ANC and senior officials strongly criticizing “Israel’s” actions and calling for an investigation by the International Criminal Court into war crimes.