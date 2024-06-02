Sudanese Diplomat Confirms Commitment To Russian Naval Base On Red Sea

Sudan’s Ambassador to Russia has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to constructing a Russian naval base on the Red Sea. The project, a logistical support center, has been formally agreed upon by both nations. Sudan remains committed to fulfilling its obligation and is currently reviewing the matter within the framework of bilateral relations.

Mohamed Siraj, Sudan’s Ambassador to Russia, reaffirmed his country’s dedication to constructing a Russian naval base on the Red Sea.

In an interview with Sputnik on Saturday, Siraj clarified that the project, a logistical support center, has been formally agreed upon by both nations.

“This is a logistical support point on the Red Sea, and it has been signed between the two countries,” Siraj stated. “We are currently reviewing the matter within the framework of our bilateral relations, which I believe are developing positively. We hope to strengthen these ties further.”

Addressing concerns about potential delays, Siraj emphasized that Sudan remains committed to fulfilling its obligation and that only procedural matters need to be finalized. “We are not abandoning our commitments to build the base,” he declared.

The ambassador reiterated that the agreement is binding for both Moscow and Khartoum, and both parties are responsible for implementing the project.

On May 25, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army Yasir al-Atta disclosed that his government would approve an agreement signed by the former regime in 2019 to establish a logistical center for the Russian navy on the Red Sea.

He added that a military delegation would travel to Russia in the coming days to discuss Sudan’s military needs in weapons and munitions, while another delegation led by Malik Agar, including senior ministers, would head to Moscow afterwards to discuss economic cooperation, including mining and agricultural projects.

While it remains unconfirmed whether the military delegation has already departed for Russia, reports from Port Sudan indicate that Agar is expected to travel to Moscow soon. The final agreement for the naval base is anticipated to be signed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council.

Sudan had previously delayed implementing the agreement, citing the need for ratification by an elected parliament. However, the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces and alleged external support for them have prompted the military-led government to reconsider its position. Saudi Arabia had pressed Sudan not to allow the establishment of a Russian base on the other side of the Red Sea, off its shores.

Many believe that the inability or unwillingness of Washington and Riyadh to persuade their regional allies to cease support for the paramilitary forces has driven Port Sudan to seek assistance from Iran and Russia to acquire necessary weapons.

For Russia, establishing a naval base in Sudan offers a strategic advantage, providing access to the Central African Republic and potentially opening routes to other landlocked Sahel countries.

In response to these statements, the Sudanese Congress Party voiced its strong opposition to the construction of the Russian military base, asserting that the “Port Sudan government”, established through the October 25, 2021, military coup, lacks legitimacy and thus has no authority to enact agreements affecting the Republic of Sudan.

Furthermore, the party argues that proceeding with the base’s construction jeopardizes Sudan’s sovereignty, contradicts the principle of maintaining a balanced foreign policy, and risks entangling the country in an international conflict. This involvement could prolong the ongoing war and potentially escalate it into a proxy war with devastating consequences, stressed a statement released by the party spokesman.