Sudan and Russia are set to sign a series of military and economic agreements, including the establishment of a Russian naval logistical support center on the Red Sea, according to Lt Gen Yasir al-Atta, a member of Sudan’s military-led Sovereign Council.

While a previous military deal under Sudan’s former regime, which also included a Red Sea naval station, had been put on hold, the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces and external involvement created an opportunity for Moscow to revisit the agreement.

During a recent visit to Port Sudan, Russian presidential envoy Mikhail Bogdanov proposed providing military aid to the Sudanese army in exchange for the naval support center.

In an interview with Alhadath TV, Lt Gen al-Atta confirmed these discussions, stating, “Russia proposed military cooperation through a logistical support center, not a full military base, in return for urgent weapons and ammunition supplies.”

He further elaborated, “We agreed to this but suggested expanding the cooperation to include economic aspects like agricultural ventures, mining partnerships, and port development. Russia agreed to this broader scope.”

A military delegation is scheduled to depart for Moscow shortly, followed by a ministerial delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Malik Agar. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council will finalize a comprehensive agreement.

Lt. Gen al-Atta personally expressed no objections to the Russian naval center, stating, “There is nothing wrong with that at all.” He emphasized that Sudan is open to similar agreements with other countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, prioritizing Sudan’s interests above all.

Highlighting the current geopolitical landscape, al-Atta said, “Power today lies in financial influence, while values and ethics have become commodities. We must make bold moves to achieve our military and economic goals for the benefit of our country and people.”

Sudanese military officials in Port Sudan have voiced disappointment with Western countries’ inability to curb external support for the Rapid Support Forces.

Previously, Saudi Arabia had urged Sudanese leaders to abandon the Russian naval base deal, offering investment in return. However, the current circumstances appear to have shifted Sudan’s priorities.

Russia now has maritime access to Eritrea and Sudan in the Red Sea, while China strategically situates itself at the Babel-Mandeb chokepoint, a crucial area between the Gulf of Aden and the Southern Red Sea. This development is a clear consequence of the failed Africa foreign policy led by Molly Phee and Antony Blinken, whose “partner-led, US-enabled” approach is proving to be unimaginable.