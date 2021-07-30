WorldRemitAds

Kristi Pelzel, Senior Reporter for Today News Africa was at The White House on Thursday to see US President Joe Biden off before a day trip to Pennsylvania, elevating the growing concern of China’s control over the Port of Djibouti, compromising the mission at the only permanent US Military post in Africa.

Could Berbera, Somaliland port be an alternative?

Are You Concerned About China Control Of Djibouti PortThe reporter asks, “Mr. President Are You Concerned About China’s Control Of Djibouti Port?”

