Israel Shows Positive Gesture To Ethio-Somaliland Port Deal: Ambassador

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Israel stated that Israeli officials have shown a positive gesture to Ethiopia’s aspiration to direct access to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

The Israeli government foresees Ethiopia’s acquisition of a military base as a good step to stabilize the volatile region and does not oppose the latter’s port deal with Somaliland, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel said.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ambassador Tesfaye Yetayeh, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Israel, noted that Israeli officials have shown a positive gesture to Ethiopia’s aspiration to direct access to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Ethiopia’s Embassy in Israel held a discussion with the country’s officials on the Ethio-Somaliland port accord and understood the latter’s conviction with Ethiopia’s quest for sovereign port access, he added.

“Israel’s stand is not only to remain neutral, but they show us a supporting gesture. Owing to the longstanding partnership, Israel considers Ethiopia’s establishment of a naval force in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea as an opportunity to cooperate on stabilizing the strategic yet volatile region.”

Israel’s foreign policy centers on preserving mutual benefit, and the country could not be affected by other nations which have strong alliances with the former. If there is something happened somewhere that could benefit Israel’s interests, they will vehemently support it. So, the Ethio-Israel relationship will not be downturned due to the port deal, Ambassador Tesfaye elaborated.

The diplomat further highlighted that the two countries’ longstanding partnership is also a guarantee that keeps their political and commercial ties stable. They also have clear interests in working for common benefits.

“Israel, for example, imports sesame and coffee from Ethiopia, and Ethiopian Airlines also has twice-a-day flights to the former, with there is an ongoing discussion to expand the flights to thrice-a-day. Likewise, Ethiopia also needs Israel’s support in political and economic areas.”

Over 175,000 Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin are residing in Israel, and they are actively participating in their home country’s development and building its positive image among the global community, he remarked.