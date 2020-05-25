The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the Republic of Somaliland passed 200 on Monday.

The Somaliland Ministry of Health Development reported 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24-hour period on Monday, with one death, marking the largest daily increase in cases since the disease was first detected in the country in late March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday surged to 203, including 15 deaths and 19 recoveries since the first case was reported in the country in late March

Out of the 35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 24 of them are males while 11 are females, according to a report issued by Somaliland’s health ministry.

Geographically, 14 of those who have contracted the virus currently live in Borama, Awdal’s provincial capital, 8 each in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, and Burao, Togdheer’s provincial capital, and two each in Las Anod, Sool, and in the coastal city of Berbera, Sahel, while one lived in Allaybaday of Gabiley.

Agewise, the afflicted fell into below-copied brackets, according to the Ministry statement:

10-19 yrs 2 persons

20-29 yrs 14 persons

30-39 yrs 7 persons

40-49 yrs 4 persons

50-59 yrs 2 persons

60-69 yrs 3 persons

70-79 yrs 2 persons

80-89 yrs 1 Person

A woman who is 35 years-old has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 15.

The number of patients who have fully recovered from the deadly virus stands at 19.

The spread of the virus is increasing at an alarming rate where the public turn deaf ears on the guidelines from the health authorities aimed at preventing the infection.

Somaliland took strict measures which were aimed at containing the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

About COVID-19 pandemic in Somaliland

The COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached Somaliland in March 2020.

Background

Somaliland is an unrecognized country in the Horn of Africa. Its diplomatic isolation has made economic development difficult and caused the healthcare system to lag behind. ICU beds are limited, as is other medical equipment. However, the World Health Organization does collaborate with the Somaliland government.

Timeline

On March 31, the Health Development Minister of Somaliland announced that the government confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in Somaliland, these two people were among the three suspects who were quarantined by the Ministry of Health Development and had their DNA sent abroad for testing.

There is anecdotal evidence from villagers of a flu-like illness circulating in Somaliland from late March 2020, the likes of which they have never seen before; however, the villagers stated there were no deaths.

Prevention

Minister of Health Development Omar Ali Abdillahi created a National Task Force to respond to the pandemic.

Schools were closed, social events and gatherings prohibited, and flights and travel restricted. The government issued guidelines effective for one month starting 19 March. Entry was banned for flights and people from China, Iran, Italy, France, Kenya, Somalia, South Korea, and Spain. Khat chewing establishments were ordered closed, and special guidance was issued for mosques. However, flights to and from Ethiopia continued at Egal International Airport in Hargeisa, as Somaliland’s only link to the rest of the world.

The Health Development ministry has taken steps to educate the public about the virus.

President Muse Bihi Abdi pardoned 574 prisoners and ordered them released, in order to control the spread of the virus.

Reception

American historian Michael Rubin praised Somaliland’s effectiveness in controlling the virus despite its diplomatic isolation and lack of international assistance, drawing a comparison with the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan. From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia