The consultation summit which took place in Djibouti and attended by the leaders of Somaliland, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somalia, as well as, representatives from the African Union, the United States of America, the European Union, the United Nations and other stakeholders, has confirmed the reality on the ground in the Horn of Africa; namely,

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

The people of Somaliland have the right to self-determination. That Somaliland and Somalia are de facto, two separate countries.

The question remains as to how to proceed in a peaceful manner and foster cordial future relationship between the two countries in the Horn Of Africa.

The speech made at the consultation summit by the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, is precise, unambiguous and clearly detailed the historical background of Somaliland and the future ambitions of its citizens.

The ball is now the court of the international community to assure that future talks are held in a free and frank manner, and any agreements reached are binding and implemented.

For three decades Somaliland has maintained its reclaimed sovereignty. It has made substantial strides in peace and reconciliation. It is a democracy. It is an inclusive society. It has no territorial claims on any of its neighbors. It has worked with the international community and neighboring countries to combat terrorism, piracy, and other social ills.

However, Somaliland has no intention of regurgitating the defunct union, not in a federal system or in any other guise.

It is time to move forward. It is time to accept the reality on the ground. It is time to heed the wise conclusion of the AU mission report on Somaliland from 2005.

“The Somaliland case is unique and self- justified in African political history” that “the case should not be linked to the notion of Pandora’s box. It recommended that the AU “should find a special method of dealing with this outstanding case” at the earliest possible date.”

Ali Mohamed Abokor

Djibouti consultation summit