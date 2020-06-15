Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 14, 2020 – The Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed reiterated the value of peace and reconciliation in the Horn of Africa region as the foundation for regional integration.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

He made the remark during a consultation summit held between President Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo in Djibouti today.

The summit follows a meeting between the two leaders facilitated by the Ethiopian Prime Minister in February 2020 in Addis Ababa.

In today’s summit, he recounted the abundant resources in the region that can be utilized effectively for regional development, if cooperation and peace are made to be leading forces, according to office of the Prime Minister.

He emphasized “together we can pool our resources to break the vicious cycle of poverty and despair.”

In a Twitter post, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh hailed the talks between Somaliland and Somalia leaders.

“The resumption of the talks between Somalia and Somaliland is a perfect illustration of the continued determination of the leaders of the region to resolve differences through dialogue,” he said.

Also, in a Twitter post, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed wrote: “I am pleased that the consultation summit on relations between Somaliland and Somalia, hosted by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh with the presence of president Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland and Somalia leader, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo took place today. This is a critical demonstration of open dialogue and reconciliation for national & regional development.”

At the end, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy, together with participants of the meeting, planted seedlings in Djibouti.