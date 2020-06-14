Djibouti president Ismail Omar Guelleh said it was time for a rebirth of the Somali nation as leaders of Somaliland and Somalia met in Djibouti city on Sunday.

Guelleh tasked the leaders to think beyond today and for the future of the nation as it gears up to mark 60th independence anniversary.

Present at the talks was Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

I am pleased that the consultation summit on relations b/n Somalia & Somaliland, hosted by @IsmailOguelleh with the presence of @M_Farmaajo & @musebiihi took place today. This is a critical demonstration of open dialogue & reconciliation for national & regional dev’t. pic.twitter.com/106206DVkl — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) June 14, 2020

During the consultation summit on relations between Somalia and Somaliland, PM @AbiyAhmedAli reiterated the value of peace and reconciliation in the Horn region as the foundation for regional integration. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hEtFUav343 — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) June 14, 2020

The summit follows a meeting b/n the two leaders facilitated by in Feb 2020 in #AddisAbaba. In today’s summit, the PM Abiy recounted the abundant resources in the region that can be utilized effectively for regional dev’t, if cooperation & peace are made to be leading forces. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/AcX9CQXExY — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) June 14, 2020

As Djiboutians, we always remain hopeful that our brotherly somali peoples will find a way forward together and we will always stand with you to help foster the best outcomes for everyone involved.https://t.co/zKWdNoglN0 pic.twitter.com/5kcQx3frCZ — Ismail Omar Guelleh (@IsmailOguelleh) June 14, 2020

The resumption of the talks between Somalia and Somaliland is a perfect illustration of the continued determination of the leaders of the region to resolve differences through dialogue. pic.twitter.com/4TJ6lypFwY — Ismail Omar Guelleh (@IsmailOguelleh) June 14, 2020

Guelleh ’s opening speech

Excellences, Heads of States and Governments

Distinguished guests,

It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today to restart the discussions between two brotherly leaders, two Somali leaders.

This is only the last of many such meetings you have had over the last 20 years and we still have hope that you will be able to have fruitful talks today.

As we all know, a few days from now, will mark the 60th anniversary of the end of colonial rule in the Somali territories. After the struggles of the last 30 years, the time for a rebirth is now. Indeed this new generation of young people are not burdened by the violence of the past and I believe they are the best suited to build anew.

With that in mind, I would like you to remember that this is not for or about our generation, it is not even about our children’s generation anymore but about our grandchildren and the idea we want them to have of the Somali Nation. We may be the ones in the room today but they will be the ones who will live with the decisions you make for them.

We know that not of all the problems will be solved here today but we also have to remember that just being open to discussions and be willing to get the men and women you lead closer together is the ultimate goal.

Putting aside the political side of things we would like to see beneficial outcomes in terms of free trade, free movement of people and goods as well as cooperation on all matters in order to provide opportunities to help your people prosper.

Once you have established a blueprint for cooperation, you can start to build on those achievements and ultimately give it any form you like.

Your Excellences,

There comes a time in every leader’s life when the people in the room have to make the decisions that will serve most of their people and do the most good for the largest part of the population. That political courage is demanded of you today and I believe that you are up to the task.

This is not a zero sum game where there is a winner and a loser. All we can ask is that you think beyond past failures and imagine what future is possible for your peoples.

I would like to thank you for trusting us today and wish you a fruitful discussion. As Djiboutians, we always remain hopeful that our brotherly Somali peoples will find a way forward together and we will always stand with you to help foster the best outcomes for everyone involved.

Thank you.

