Somaliland-Somalia agreed not to politicize development assistance and investment according to communique issued by the host country on day one of the Somaliland-Somalia talks in Djibouti.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

According to the communique, the two parts also agreed to form technical committees comprised of members of the two delegation to resume talks between Somaliland-Somalia in Djibouti tomorrow.

Here is the full communique issued by Djibouti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

COMMUNIQUE

Upon the initiative of H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh, the President of the Republic of Djibouti, and the leaders of the region:

E Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, E Mohamed Abdillahi Mohamed Farmajo, President of Somalia, E Moussa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland,



Held a consultative summit meeting in Djibouti on June, 14th 2020, in order to help the two leaders from Somaliland-Somalia to resume dialogue on the relationships between the two countries.

The leaders recognize the importance of Djibouti’s role in peace building and peacemaking in the region.

Prior to this historic event, several rounds of negotiations were undertaken in the past with little progress.

The President of Somalia and the President of Somaliland have come to an understanding that a technical committee comprised of members of the two delegations will resume the talks between the two sides and also follow up the pending issues already agreed upon.

The two parties agreed not to politicize development assistance and investment.

The summit proposed Djibouti as the venue of these technical meetings.

It is paramount that the two people’s interests remain at the center of the process.

The summit urges all regional, continental and international organizations to bring their support to this process.

Read also