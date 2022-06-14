Somalia Protests To Kenya Over Somaliland Presence At Diplomatic Briefing

Somalia has accused Kenya of violating its sovereignty after a representative of Somaliland was invited on Tuesday to a diplomatic briefing in Nairobi.

Mogadishu’s ambassador to Nairobi, Mohamoud Ahmed Nur, walked out of the event convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta for Ambassadors and foreign diplomats based in Nairobi in protest at the presence of the Somaliland envoy, its embassy said in a statement.

This is after the Kenyan government invited Somaliland officials in the status of Ambassadors and placed the two flags – Somalia and Somaliland together in the venue.

Ambassador Tarzan, a former Mayor of Mogadishu, sources indicate, intended to show that his country should be the only Somali mission invited to President Uhuru’s diplomatic briefing. Instead, his eyes caught the Somaliland head of Mission in Kenya, the tall, elegant, statuesque Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Barawani, and the tri-color national of the Republic of Somaliland placed among all the international community flags.

Where the piqued Ambassador aimed to attract sympathetic attention, he earned the derision of the more seasoned presence of the diplomats. Even Somalia’s more staunch friends at the reception did not wish the blunder Ambassador tripped himself over with, keeping their counsel.

Ignited by the presence of the representative, Tarsan demanded clarification before a dispute ensued leading to the Ambassador walking out of the venue.

Sources say Tarsan immediately contacted Villa Somalia to inform them about the decision by the Kenyan government to recognize Somaliland as a fully-fledged country and invite their officials to Nairobi as Ambassadors.

Somaliland government quickly said it was “disappointed” by the action of the Somali ambassador.

“This clearly demonstrates the hatred and long-term enmity of Somalia towards the Republic of Somaliland and its people,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign, independent and democratic country that aspires to live in peace and tranquility with our neighboring countries including Somalia,” the statement added.

"The Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign, independent and democratic country that aspires to

— MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) June 14, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to issue a pre-election speech to the diplomats ahead of the August Polls as his second years term comes to an end.

Somalia and Westgate Mall siege in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2013. In recent weeks, they have carried out a spate of attacks in Kenya have had frosty relations in the last four years however the two countries agreed to restore relations after President Mohamud and Kenyatta met last week in Mogadishu in the inauguration ceremony of the new President.

Somalia also agreed to resume imports from Kenya of the narcotic leaf khat after a two-year ban, as part of a wider trade deal being forged between the East African neighbors.

Mogadishu had severed diplomatic relations in December 2020 after Nairobi hosted the political leadership of Somaliland but they agreed to reset ties in August last year.

Somalia’s embassy said it was “unfortunate” that Kenya had “intentionally invited” a person from Somaliland to Kenyatta’s briefing to the diplomatic corps and had provided “equal privileges as that of a sovereign state despite the protest made by the Somali ambassador”.

“In this regard, Somalia demands a full explanation of this violation of our sovereignty from the Republic of Kenya.”

Somaliland has sought international recognition as an independent state since 1991. No foreign government recognizes its sovereignty, but many effectively acknowledge the region as separate from Somalia. Furthermore, Somaliland has of recent never left the international spotlight with it attracting more and more powerful friends due to its unique, exemplary track record in a volatile region as well as its enviable geopolitical location. Among the most recent addition to Somaliland’s repertoire of friends and allies is the United States which appears to be boldly hatching out of its inured shell, showing a keen interest in a country that it has hitherto studiously ignored.

“The position of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa is becoming evident and countries are realizing the potential of having relations with Somaliland”, said. Essa Kayd, the Somaliland Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“The uniqueness of Somaliland in this region speaks for itself, you have had elections, and above all, the peace and the stability. Finland itself is one of the happiest countries on the globe, and that makes us a natural partner for you” Ambassador Pirkka Tapiola (above), Finnish Ambassador to Kenya, currently visiting Somaliland stated.

Somaliland built its government at an all-clan grand conference in Burao in 1991 from the ashes of decade-long devastation, looting, bombing, and persecution meted on it by a brutal, military dictatorship which on it unleashed a full war of attrition and ethnic cleansing.

Since then the country held eight 1person-1vote elections and national balloting exercises electing three out of the five it had since 1991 – changing offices peacefully and democratically. Somalia, in contrast, is still electing presidents in tents behind barricaded security walls manned by foreign troops supported by the international community.

Kenya has been building mutually respected relations with Somaliland since 2020 based on re-visited historical and political ties that date back to the days when both nations were under British colonial administration.