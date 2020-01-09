Australia announced on Tuesday that it is starting with a five-day program to drastically reduce the number of Camels In the south of the country, which is plagued by drought and heat; many thousands of animals are walking around desperately looking for water.

In addition, they cause damage according to the local residents, who even fear for the safety of their children.

The dromedaries were brought to Australia by the British, probably from India and the Middle East. However, in Somali people are convinced that the dromedaries come from there, in particular from the former British colony of Somaliland.

The president of the shepherd’s association in Somaliland, Mustafe Ali Deeq, says that dromedaries are “very dear” to his countrymen and that they immediately come in second place after humans. Australia should therefore save the lives of the animals and send them back where they belong.

The shooters will begin the cull on Wednesday following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.

Locals have complained that the animals have been entering communities and wreaking havoc as they look for any available water source, including taps and tanks.

The animals are also being culled over concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, as they emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year, the news agenciesreported.

A spokesperson for the South Australia Department of Environment and Water said the increasing number of camels had caused several problems in the region.