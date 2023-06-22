Tanzania Lawmakers Establish Formosa Club Branch

13 Tanzanian parliamentarians support exchanges between African nations and Taiwan

The Tanzania branch of the Formosa Club in Africa was established on Wednesday (June 7).

Thirteen Tanzanian parliamentary members penned a letter voicing their support of promoting exchanges between African nations and Taiwan, based on the recognition of universal values including democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights.

“Echoing the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, we will work in coordination with Taiwan and support one another in accordance with our shared values to expand our international contributions and promote cooperative relations, focusing on mutual assistance for mutual benefit,” the lawmakers said.

“We firmly believe that the capabilities and efforts of the Formosa Club will combine to advance friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and African nations,” they added.

The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland said it appreciated seeing more friends “rallying around universal values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights.”

“Taiwan remains committed to greater causes. Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping, and Taiwan will keep helping. That is the true testament of the ‘Taiwan Model’ of cooperation,” it said.

The Formosa Club Tanzania falls under the Formosa Club in Africa, which includes parliamentarians from Eswatini, South Africa, and Somaliland. The African Formosa Club was established in November 2020 by a group of 181 lawmakers from 29 African countries.

Founding members of the club included Ahmed Yasin Ayanle, deputy speaker of Somaliland’s House of the Representatives, John Steenhuisen, a South African politician who has been serving as the federal leader of the country’s Democratic Alliance, as well as Petros Mavimbela, speaker of the House of Assembly of Eswatini.