The East African nation of Somaliland will open its representative office in Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 9), starting a new chapter in relations between Taiwan and Africa.

While neither side has yet agreed to move on to the next stage and open full diplomatic relations, the links between Taipei and Hargeisa have already attracted international attention.

On Aug. 17, Taipei established its representative office in the African country, using the name of “Taiwan Representative Office” without any reference to its official name, the Republic of China, or to the capital Taipei, which is the usual formula for countries which recognize Communist China.

Somaliland’s representative in Taiwan, Mohammed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, visited Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) Tuesday (Sept. 8), the Liberty Times reported. After the visit, the minister tweeted a photo of the two wearing masks.

Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Wu received in his office, Somaliland Ambassador to Taiwan @AmbMohamedHagi.

The two had an amicable and fruitful discussion on many fronts for serving the mutual interests of both nations. pic.twitter.com/tcugo1jhbR — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) September 8, 2020

“As like-minded partners, we’ll promote peace, prosperity & safeguard our democratic ways of life as per the #TaiwanModel,” Wu commented.

Somaliland’s representative in Taiwan, Mohammed Omar Hagi Mohamoud arrived in Taipei in early August and spent the two obligatory weeks in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine before beginning preparations for the launch of his country’s office. The site will employ five members of staff from Somaliland and two from Taiwan, reports said.

