Trump Certified as 47th President on Solemn January 6th Anniversary

On January 6, 2025, Congress officially certified Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, with 309 electoral votes, exceeding the 270 needed.

This certification coincided with the fourth anniversary of the Capitol riot prompted by supporters of the 2020 election results. The process was notably smooth, with no Democratic objections, contrasting sharply with previous sessions that saw contested electoral votes.

No members objected to the 2024 election count after Congress raised the threshold to do so in the wake of the 2021 Capitol attack. “There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle,” Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

The United States Congress on Monday formally certified President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, exactly four years after he stirred up a mob that attacked the Capitol in a failed attempt to disrupt the certification of his 2020 election loss and keep him in power.

Vice President Kamala Harris oversaw the certification of her defeat, which went smoothly and without drama amid a citywide snow emergency declaration.

“The people must uphold democracy,” Harris told NBC News moments before the certification.

One by one, the designees counted the electoral votes of each state for the winning candidates. Vice President-elect JD Vance, currently a senator from Ohio, sat in the chamber and watched from the front row.

Standing next to her at the lectern in the House chamber was Speaker Mike Johnson, who in 2021 helped engineer the failed objections to certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

“Donald J. Trump of the state of FL has received 312 votes,” Harris said in the chamber after the votes were counted, pausing for applause in the chamber. “Kamala D. Harris of the state of California has received 226 votes.”

“January 6th should be an unremarkable day. This is a day that the rest of America should never have to really think about it,” newly minted Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said. “Just a pro forma certification of the election results. The fact that it is a day that still lingers in our consciousness kind of shows just how broken our politics are.”

“Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as Republicans clapped. “Thank you for that very generous applause. It’s OK. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle.”

“One should love America when you win and when you lose,” Jeffries continued. “That’s the patriotic thing to do, and that’s the America that House Democrats will fight hard to preserve because we love this country. America is bigger than any one campaign, any one election, or any one individual.”

Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has conceded defeat. And she is expected to preside over Trump’s certification Monday after she visited Capitol Hill to swear in senators Friday.

On Sunday, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency.

“We got a big snowstorm coming to D.C., and we encourage all of our colleagues: Do not leave town, stay here,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Sunday on Fox News. “Because, as you know, the Electoral Count Act requires this on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. So whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done.”

Even with some absences, the certification process does not require full attendance. Many House Republicans are present, having stayed in Washington over the weekend for a retreat.

In late 2022, the Democratic-controlled Congress passed a law overhauling the certification process in a bid to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021-type event and make it harder for future presidential candidates to steal elections.

Among the changes: The vice president’s role is clarified to eliminate any room for doubt that he or she cannot refuse to count Electoral College votes that have already been certified by the states. And the threshold for voting on an objection to counting certain electoral votes is up from just one House member and senator to one-fifth of each chamber. It also includes safeguards against injecting “fake electors” into the process.

Unlike in 2021, when Trump invited his supporters to come to Washington for the certification on Jan. 6 and then urged them to “fight like hell” during a speech that morning, widespread protests are not expected in Washington this time around.

Capitol Police and the Secret Service have raised temporary fencing around the Capitol for security, and Jan. 6, has been declared a “national special security event.” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said the fencing will remain up through Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.