Somaliland Independence Day Marked with Flag Raising at Cardiff Castle

On May 16, 2025, Cardiff Castle, one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks, hosted a historic Republic of Somaliland Flag Raising Ceremony, organized by the Wales Somaliland Community. This event marked Somaliland’s Independence Day, commemorating 34 years since its declaration of independence in 1991. The ceremony was a significant occasion for the Somaliland diaspora in Wales, reflecting their pride, resilience, and ongoing call for international recognition.

Event Details and Program

The ceremony began at 10:00 AM, with guests arriving from 9:30 AM, and culminated in the formal flag raising at 12:30 PM. The program included a range of activities designed to celebrate Somaliland’s heritage and its relationship with Wales.

Speeches were delivered by key figures, including Welsh Government and Cardiff Council officials, representatives from the Somaliland Government, and community leaders. Cultural performances and recitations by school children added to the festive atmosphere, with the Somaliland flag raised alongside the Welsh dragon, Y Ddraig Goch, symbolizing unity and shared values.

The event was described as joyful, with large numbers of excited Somalilanders of all ages in attendance, beaming with smiles and whooping cries of jubilation as the flag ascended the pole. Two schoolchildren from a primary school in Butetown were notably brought along by their headteacher, highlighting community involvement across generations.

“We’re proud of our heritage and want to contribute positively to Wales,” one young speaker said.

Community Significance and Historical Ties

The event was particularly meaningful for the Somaliland community in Wales, estimated to be one of the largest and most established in the UK. Many Somalilanders in Cardiff have ancestral ties to the region, dating back to the 19th century when Somali seafarers crewed ships transporting coal from the South Wales Valleys, a time when Cardiff was the world’s biggest coal-exporting port. This historical connection was a focal point of the ceremony, with community leaders expressing pride in their dual identity as Somalilanders and Welsh residents.

The flag raising was seen as a symbolic act of resilience and belonging, reflecting the community’s contributions to Welsh society across generations in areas such as education, health, and community work. Quotes from key figures underscored this sentiment.

Ali Abdi BEM, Chair of the Wales Somaliland Community, stated, “This flag raising at Cardiff Castle is a proud and symbolic moment. It reflects our identity, our hopes for international recognition, and our gratitude to the people and institutions in Wales who have stood beside us. We are celebrating culture, unity, and the future we are building together here in Wales.”

Similarly, Abdikarim Adan emphasized, “This day is hugely significant not just for Somalilanders in Wales, but for Somalilanders around the world. Raising our flag in such a respected national landmark sends a powerful message of pride, resilience, and belonging. We thank the people of Wales for standing with us and recognizing our shared values of peace, democracy, and cultural celebration.”

The event also highlighted the community’s entrepreneurial spirit and positive outlook, with no interest in portraying themselves as victims. There was mention of potential future collaborations, such as twinning arrangements between Cardiff and Hargeisa, and broader ties between Somaliland and Wales as a whole, reflecting a desire for continued partnership.

Coverage and Public Reaction

The event received coverage from local news outlets, notably Nation.Cymru, which provided detailed reports on the ceremony’s proceedings and its significance. An article published on May 15, 2025, previewed the event, while another on May 16, 2025, offered a firsthand account, describing the palpable sense of joy and the community’s excitement. Social media also played a role in amplifying the event.

Broader Implications and Call for Recognition

The flag raising was not only a celebration but also a call for international recognition of Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized by most countries. The event at Cardiff Castle, a site of international significance, was seen as sending a powerful message of Somaliland’s aspirations. It also honored allies in Wales, including journalists, educators, and cultural organizations, and supported initiatives like the Somali Language GCSE campaign, reflecting efforts to preserve and promote Somaliland culture.

The ceremony’s timing, just two days before Somaliland’s Independence Day of May 18, 2025, underscores its recency and relevance, with ongoing discussions likely to continue in community and political circles. The illumination of Cardiff Castle in Somaliland’s colors—green, white, and red—further symbolized this partnership, with the Wales Millennium Centre also joining in previous years’ celebrations by lighting its inscription lights in the same colors.

In conclusion, the Somaliland flag raising at Cardiff Castle on May 16, 2025, was a landmark event that celebrated cultural identity, historical ties, and community resilience while reinforcing calls for international recognition. It highlighted the strong bond between Somalilanders and Wales, with potential for future collaborations and a lasting impact on diaspora relations.

Video by Rahma Aidied