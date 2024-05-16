Analyzing The Education Policies And Sector Strategic Plans Of Somaliland

1.1. Background

Nations around the world are currently embarking on deep reforms of their education systems. We live in an increasingly globalized world, where countries are subject to massive economic, political, and technological changes. Education is also undergoing rapid transformations under the effects of globalization (Bautista & Ortega-Ruíz, 2015). In a world experiencing rapid change, education plays a major role in promoting social cohesion and peaceful concomitance (UNESCO, 2017). These days, education is also considered one of the basic human rights. Hence, any country dedicated to economic growth, and political and cultural development has to organize and provide a meaningful quality education that can help citizens play an active role in social and economic development (UNESCO, 2017). As well, education is a key component in creating a peaceful and prosperous society and building a peaceful community and nation (Ismail, 2009). In this regard, UNESCO (2021) also stated that education has long played a foundational role in the renewal and transformation of human societies, the creation of peaceful coexistence, and to shape the futures we want.

However, despite its importance in shaping our future, education is not always analyzed according to the parameters that have yielded high-quality results in certain educational systems (Bautista & Ortega-Ruíz, 2015). Simply stated, education, which is fit for the purpose, can transform society and to the desired line of development (Hargreaves et al., 2010). That is why the issue of quality education is becoming a global agenda and a demanding task as well (Tadesse, 2018).

The term “quality” is a mysterious concept with no worldwide definitions. Recent international scholars (e.g., Altbach & Hazelkorn, 2018; Wrigley, 2019) agreed on the multi-dimensional and enigmatic nature of quality education. For instance, humanists view quality education as a contribution to sustainable human as well as organizational development (UN, 2017). Pragmatists see it in terms of its own economic, political, social, and cultural visions as well as contexts (Tadesse & Esuyawkal, 2022). Universalists consider the cognitive, social, creative interpersonal and emotional development of students as quality indicators. Quality education by development advocates is perceived as determining the required livelihood of people (Sarin, 2015). Quality of education is also coined to student’s level of achievement and the relevance of learning to the world of employment (USAID, 2018) and Educationalists view it as “fitness for purpose” (Harvey & Green, 1993) and can be measured in terms of input, process, and output (UNICEF, 2000).

Although quality is at the heart of education in the knowledge society and global competition, ensuring quality education remains a challenge for policymakers (World Bank, 2014). In looking for ways to improve it, most countries focus on understanding the complex nature of quality and the weak link between policy and practice (USAID, 2018). It has also become evidenced over the past decades that educational quality indicators such as teachers, students and textbook ratio, retention, and other universal criteria at all levels of education are not adequately achieved in many countries of the world (UNESCO, 2017).

Moreover, in regions with limited resources like sub-Saharan Africa, where increased access has become a strategy for educational development at various levels (primary, secondary, tertiary, etc.), the quality of education is often neglected (Africa Development Bank, 2012; Materu, 2007). The circumstance surrounding the newly emerged Somaliland’s educational sector is not an exception. Like any other African country, Somaliland’s education can be traced back to pre-colonial traditional education through colonial and post-colonial, western-style modern education.

Pre-colonial Periods: Prior to the colonial era, as pointed out by Bennars et al., (1996), Morah (2000), and the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES; 2020), Somaliland education was dominated by religious Koranic education. Koranic schools provided traditional Islamic education which developed into Islamic philosophy, Arabic grammar, Arabic literature, and Sharia Law (Bennars et al., 1996; Morah, 2000). However, the Koranic school still forms an important component of community education and culture in Somaliland (MUA, 2013 as cited in Ministry of Education and Science (MoES), 2020). But, in the late 19th century, the Western education system was introduced, in which the first public school had been built in Berbera in 1898 and in Bulhar and in Zeila in 1905 (Aderemi, 1982 cited in MoEHE, 2012).

However, during the colonial periods, the introduction of the Western education system into Somaliland was influenced by the British (1898–1969) and the socialist countries’ educational ideologies (1970–1990). Further, the influence of the educational philosophies of the Westerns continued in the post-conflict transformation periods (after 1990) through international NGOs and UN agencies with the intention of the rehabilitation and development of Somaliland’s education (Bekalo et al., 2003). Consequently, the different literature and the study of Ahmed and Bradford (2011) categorized this colonial-type education history of Somaliland into three broad periods: Colonial rule (1937–1960), the post-colonial education provision (1960–1990), and education in a post-conflict transformation (1990—the present).

Colonial rule (1937–1960): The Somaliland Context: By 1937 Somaliland was a Muslim British colony. The colonial government attempted to introduce a formal education system based on literacy and arithmetic. The colonial education was aimed at educating the administrative staff of the British protectorate though primary education was the highest level one could reach; and the medium of instruction at that time was English. However, local resistance to the new education system arose because it was associated with colonialism, the introduction of Christianity, and the distortion of the traditional ruling system (Ahmed & Bradford, 2011).

Post-colonial education provision (1960–1990): The Republic of Somalia Context: In 1960 both Somaliland (the British protectorate) and Somalia, who became a UN Trust territory under Italian administration in 1950 (the Italian colony), gained independence. After independence, these two regions united and created the Republic of Somalia. As the Ministry documents (e.g., Ministry of Education & Higher Studies. (MoEHS), 2015; MoECHE, 2017) revealed, the dominant political and educational ideologies during this post-colonial era (1960–1990) were socialist or communist-oriented; the new Republic of Somalia encouraged collectivity; and the education policy was centralized. During that period, education and schooling was a political tool discouraging [implicitly capitalist] ideas such as individual innovation, invention, and imagination that were essential for successful entrepreneurship. Education policy development and delivery mechanisms were completely state-controlled (Ahmed & Bradford, 2011). These restrictions were seen as leading to social stagnation, widespread poverty, and under-development. As a result, the education provision was changed to correct this post-colonial ideological stance.

The post-conflict transformation (1990-the present): The Somaliland context: This period was Somaliland’s education reconstruction that followed the 1990 civil war. After Somaliland reclaimed its statehood and restored its legitimate government in 1991 and its self-declaration of independence, it established its own government system and managed to maintain peace and security in the last two decades and significant improvement has been made in many social and economic sectors, including education services (Ministry of Education and Higher Studies(MoEHS), 2017a).

However, on the eve of the independence declaration in 1990, Somaliland made efforts to revive its education system which ravaged most of the schools and other institutions of learning during the 1988–1991 civil wars in the country. Since 18 May 1991, education has been recognized as a basic human right that should be provided to all citizens (MoEHS, 2015), and attempts to revive schooling started under the trees, since the ruins of former schools still contained unexploded ordinance or booby traps. Later on, school buildings were repaired or rebuilt, private and public schools and colleges were opened at a dramatic rate and a large number of schools received more children (Bekalo et al., 2003). Local and international NGOs have had significant involvement in the rehabilitation and development of Somaliland’s education (Bekalo et al., 2010). Besides, education has consistently become a top priority for the government (Ministry of Education & Higher Education (MoEHE, 2012).

Acquainted of the value of education to the progress of the country, the new fifteen-year National Education Policy (2015–2030) was developed and took steps to progress the realization of the goals and objectives of its national development agenda (Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoEHS, 2015); to contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development efforts (Ministry of Education & Higher Education (MoEHE, 2012); MoEHS, 2015); and to secure Somaliland to be “a nation whose citizens enjoy equitably and quality education” (Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoEHS), 2017a, p. 7). Based on the kickoff of the new national education policy, ESSP (2012–2016) and ESSP (2017–2021) were designed (Ministry of Education & Higher Education (MoEHE), 2012; Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoEHS), 2017a). After the restoration of Somaliland education, primary schools were given the first priority, followed by secondary schools, TVET, and universities (Ministry of Education & Higher Education (MoEHE, 2012), Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoEHS), 2017a, and Ministry of Education and Science (MoES), 2019). As a result of policy initiatives, despite progress in expanding schools at all levels and increasing enrolment and development in Somaliland education, addressing access, equity, and quality of education at all levels are the recurring problems. The limited fund, insufficiently qualified professionals at all levels, low infrastructure for schools, and ineffective data system has had a huge impact on the overall quality of the education system (MoEHS, 2017a; MoES, 2019).