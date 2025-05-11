This research paper explores the prevalence of anxiety and sleep disorders among undergraduate students at Edna Adan University in Somaliland, and identifies the common stressors associated with these issues.
Mental illness, especially anxiety and sleep disturbances, are common among young adults and a growing concern in Somaliland.
The study aims to investigate the levels of anxiety and sleep problems among students at Edna Adan University in Hargeisa, Somaliland, and to identify the factors contributing to these issues.
A cross-sectional study was conducted with 307 students. Researchers used questionnaires to measure anxiety (GAD-7), mobile phone addiction (MPAI), and sleep disturbances (GSDS). They also collected data on potential stressors.
Findings:
-
Most students reported good sleep quality, no mobile phone addiction, and minimal anxiety.
-
However, many students experienced academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationship issues “all of the time” and were considered anxiety-associated factors. Other factors included teaching and learning problems, mental illness, substance use, language barriers, BMI/meal problems, future doubts, gambling, and travel time to university
While most students reported being in good condition, academic, financial, and interpersonal stressors can cause anxiety and sleep disturbances.
The study suggests further research is needed to address these stressors and improve students’ mental health.
Read below the full research paper:
Exploring Anxiety and Sleep Disorders among Edna Adan University Students in Somaliland: Associated Stressors and Insights
Peiter Gideon1 & Alemayehu Bayray2
BMC Psychology | Volume 13
Abstract
Background
970 million people around the world are living with mental illness. Mental illness is also one of the chronic diseases prevalent in Somaliland. Anxiety and sleep disturbances are the major types of mental illness commonly observed in young adults. The purpose of this study is to explore the anxiety, sleep disturbances, and their factor associated with Edna Adan University bachelor’s students in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Methods
This study has used a cross-sectional study with 307 bachelor students of Edna Adan University as its participants from May to July 2024. GAD-7 was used to evaluate anxiety; MPAI was used to measure mobile phone addiction; and GSDS was used to measure sleep disturbances. Pre-test for associated factors questionnaire was carried to assess the validity and reliability of questionnaire. The acquired data was then univariate and analyzed in SPSS version 26.
Results
Most 71.30% of the students reported having a good sleep quality, 63.50% had no problem with mobile phone addiction, and 61.20% experienced minimal to no anxiety. Academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships are the most frequently (9.10%) experienced linked factors with a very serious frequency (all of the time), followed by several other factors, such as teaching and learning-related stressors, mental illness and use of psychoactive substances, language barrier, body mass index (BMI) or daily meal problem, having doubt regarding the future or gambling behavior, and travel time to university.
Conclusion
This study shows that the students mainly have minimal to no anxiety, and no addiction to mobile phones while maintaining a good sleep quality. However, sleep disturbances and anxiety-associated factors such as academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships are commonly experienced in a very serious frequency (all of the time).
Introduction
Mental illness is a health problem that significantly affects how a person feels, thinks, behaves, and interacts with other people [1]. Concepts of mental health include subjective well-being, perceived self-efficacy, autonomy, competence, intergenerational dependence, and recognition of the ability to realize intellectual and emotional potential [2]. Somaliland Health and Demographic Survey (SLHDS) reported around 5.1% of household members were diagnosed with mental illness [3]. In 2019, 1 in every 8 people, or roughly 970 million people around the world were living with mental illness [4].
The number of worried and depressed symptoms has increased significantly as a result of COVID-19’s effects on mental health conditions, particularly psycho-emotional ones. Social isolation’s impact on emotions of vulnerability, loneliness, and emergency anxiety may have led people to feel less capable of handling challenges, which have increased symptoms of anxiety. Fear and anxiety about their own and their loved one’s health, difficulty focusing, sleep issues, a decline in social engagement as a result of social distancing, and worries about academic performance seemed to be linked to the endemic [5,6,7].
Compared to measurements made during the temporary lifting of lockdown restrictions, maladaptive coping strategies were significantly higher during lockdown periods. Young adults’ levels of physical activity also considerably decreased, as did their propensity to eat less healthily, and psychopathological symptoms, primarily anxiety and depression, increased [8].
Medical undergraduates who knew more about the pandemic tended to have less emotional anguish. It was once thought that because medical students frequently deal with high expectations from patients, family members, and even themselves, they would experience more severe mental health issues than non-medical students [9]. Two years after the pandemic began, undergraduate nursing students reported moderate to severe levels of stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and fear of COVID-19 [10].
Students’ incapacity to regularly attend class and engage in social activities during the pandemic had a major negative influence on their academic performance and caused emotional issues. Compared to their male colleagues, female students were more prone to negative emotions, more emotional and irritable, and more vulnerable to tension contagion. Additionally, the prevalence of depression among female students was much higher [11].
Finally, some of the major types of mental illness are depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar mood disorder, personality disorders, and eating disorders [1]. Anxiety disorders are identified when the fear response triggered is out of proportion to the reality and dangerous situation. Anxiety also includes feeling worried, tense, or afraid, particularly about current or future events. Those who suffer from anxiety also experience certain physical symptoms, such as sleep problems and panic attacks [12, 13].
In 2019, 301 million people were living with anxiety disorder including, 58 million children and adolescents [4]. According to preliminary research conducted in Somalia, 69.3% of workers had anxiety 46.5% had depression, and 15.2% had stress. A recent epidemiologic study conducted in three conflict-affected areas found that 76.9% of study participants had mental health issues, with the majority (68.1%) being under 35 years [14, 15].
A study at Hargeisa Neurology Hospital, Somaliland shows that from 752 patients who received care, 6% were diagnosed with anxiety disorders and 2.2% with insomnia, which mostly occur in males aged 21–30 years old (29.1%) [16]. Another study reveals interrelated factors of anxiety disorders, such as genetic factors, biochemical factors, temperament, learned response, and stress [1].
Likewise, sleep disturbances encompass disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep, disorders of excessive somnolence, disorders of sleep-awake schedule, and dysfunctions associated with sleep, sleep stages, or partial arousals [17]. Sleep disturbances manifest as problems related to falling asleep, disturbances occurring during sleep, and excessive daytime sleepiness [18]. Furthermore, the potential mechanisms of sleep disturbances are the elevation of cellular inflammation, biochemical pathways, genetic correlations, and circadian rhythm. The circadian system plays a vital role in sleep or wake cycle regulation, including sleep duration, continuity, and architecture [19].
Stressors of anxiety and sleep disturbances are described as “all the things that can be understood as any disrupting influence that leads an individual to feel unbalanced or overwhelmed”. The stress reaction acts as an adaptive physiological response which occurs as the expression of anger, fear, or rage [20]. The long-term effects of stressors can damage health, cause stress-related disorders, and may influence the course of chronic diseases [21].
Academic stressors, teaching and learning-related stressors, mental illness and the use of psychoactive substances, financial pressure, language barrier, body mass index (BMI) or daily meal problems, having doubt regarding the future or gambling behavior, interpersonal relationships problems with student, lectures, lover, or live alone, travel time to university, and mobile addiction have also been investigated as stressors [22,23,24,25,26,27,28]. These factors are the most common in adolescents and young adults [19, 29].
The lack of published research about anxiety and sleep disturbances in the young adult age group is the driving factor for the authors to do this research and assess the problem. Hence, the aim of this study is to explore the anxiety and sleep disorders among Edna Adan University Students in Somaliland. It is widely believed that anxiety and sleep disorders, along with the stressors that are linked to them, are going to develop.
Methods
Design and participants
This study took place at Edna Adan University, situated on Iftin Road, Hargeisa, Somaliland. Focusing on medical, nursing, midwifery, and dentistry, Edna Adan University is located in Somaliland and has a number of colleges, including the Faculty of Medical Laboratory, Public Health, Pharmacy, Anesthesia, Nutrition, IT, and Business Accounting [30].
This study used a cross-sectional analysis with 307 bachelor students (medical and non-medical) from Edna Adan University as its participants. Slovin’s formula was used to determine the sample size, and the total number of sample population was 1.181. The ultimate number of samples be 307 students after the authors also took into account the additional 8 students who fit the requirements and were included in the study. 67 students were disqualified for failing to finish the study.
Medical, nursing, midwifery, dentistry, medical laboratory, public health, pharmacy, anesthesia, nutrition, IT, and business accounting were among the fields in which they were enrolled. The interested participants needed to speak Somali and/or English fluently and be able to read, comprehend, and complete the questions. The data was collected from May 26th to July 30th, 2024, yielding a satisfactory sample of respondents.
All participants had provided their informed consent prior to disclosing any information used for this study. Participants were invited to complete an informed consent and a questionnaire assessing anxiety, sleep disturbances, and sociodemographic factors. Then, a stratified sampling method was deployed to categorize the data based on stratified gender, type of students (medical or non-medical), and year in school (first, second, third, or fourth year).
Data quality control
One of the most important aspects of the data collection process was managing the quality of the collected data. This is achieved through data validation and data verification [31]. Data validation was incorporated into the data entry system using SPSS version 26. The validated data were then checked for accuracy and consistency. This check includes the totals for micro-data, data sources, consistency, and data auditing processes.
The authors have designed the questionnaire in two languages (Somali and English) to minimize socio-economic and cultural misunderstanding. The questionnaire was formed with a clear structure, explanation and concise instructions, and presented both in online and offline form, based on validity and reliability tests. Each question was designed to be mandatory and followed up (via messages and/or phone calls for the online form and direct observation for the offline form) to avoid missing responses, out-of-range or invalid responses, and/or inconsistent responses.
Data variables
Demographic information
The demographic section was designed to collect the general characteristics of bachelor students, including gender, age (adolescent: 13–19 years and young adult age: 20–39 years), year in school, type of student, marital status, nationality, internet usage, smoking status, coffee consumption, Kath consumption, and living environment.
Anxiety
Anxiety is a term used to describe a normal feeling people experience when faced with treat, danger, or stress. When people become anxious, they typically feel upset, uncomfortable, and tense [1]. Anxiety among participants was measured using a Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-items (GAD-7) questionnaire. The Cronbach’s alpha for this sample was 0.92 and categorized into four groups: 0–4 (no anxiety/minimal), 5–9 (mild anxiety), 10–14 (moderate anxiety), and a score equal to or above 15 (severe anxiety) [22, 32]. Cronbach’s alpha, in comparison to our sample population is 0.81.
Sleep disturbances
Sleep disturbances encompass disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep, disorders of excessive somnolence, disorders of sleep-awake schedule, and dysfunctions associated with sleep, sleep stages, or partial arousals [17]. The overall Cronbach’s alpha of the General Sleep Disturbance Scale (GSDS) was 0.88 with each item would be scored using an 8-point Likert scale ranging from 0 (never) to 7 (every day). This scale had a total possible score between 0 and 147. A general sleep disturbance is indicated by a total score of 43 or higher [33]. Cronbach’s alpha, in comparison to our sample population is 0.66.
Stressors
The stressors of students were measured by modified questions comprising academic stressors, teaching and learning-related stressors, mental illness and use of psychoactive substances, financial pressure, language barrier, body mass index (BMI) or daily meal problem, having doubt regarding the future or gambling behavior, interpersonal relationships problem with student, lectures, lover, whether one lives alone, and travel time to university [22,23,24,25,26,27,28].
Pre-tests had been carried out in 5% (18 students) of sample size one week prior to the actual data collection period. The result of this pre-test was Cronbach’s alpha was 0.83. Participants answered 1 (not at all/never) to 4 (very serious/all of the time) to each variable. Furthermore, participants filled the Mobile Phone Addiction Index (MPAI) which contains 17 items on a 5-points Likert scale ranging from 1 (not at all) to 5 (always).
Greater mobile phone addiction is indicated by higher scores (> mean (42.5)), whereas have no addiction is indicated by scores between 0 and 42.5. All four dimensions yielded satisfactory reliability with Cronbach’s alpha coefficient of 0.76, 0.81, 0.85, and 0.75 respectively [34]. Cronbach’s alpha, in comparison to our sample population is 0.74, 0.79, 0.73, and 0.83.
Statistical analysis
All analyses were performed using IBM’s SPSS version 26. Univariate statistic was applied to describe the participant characteristics (frequency and percentage) aside from the study’s variables of interest, such as anxiety, sleep disturbances, sociodemographic, and their associated factors among bachelor students. At the end of the study, all participants received the results regarding their anxiety level, sleep disturbances level, and correlating factors.
Results
Women make up the majority of the participants in this study. The study mostly represents single young adults (20–39 years old) who work as non-medical students. 41.40% of the participants are in their fourth-year of higher study. Students with Somaliland citizenship make up most of the participants. Most of them used the internet for 4–6 h/day. Almost all of the participants did not smoke, nor had any experience of chewing khat. More than half of them did not drink coffee habitually. Generally, they lived with their parents and siblings (Table 1).
|Characteristics
|Frequency (Percentage), n = 307
|Gender
|Male
Female
|62 (20.20)
245 (79.80)
|Age
|13–19 years
20–39 years
|39 (12.70)
268 (87.30)
|Year in school
|1st year
2nd years
3rd years
4th years
|36 (11.70)
55 (17.90)
89 (29.00)
127 (41.40)
|Type of student
|Medical student
Non-medical student*
|40 (13.00)
267 (87.00)
|Marital status
|Married
Single
Divorced
|2 (0.70)
300 (97.70)
5 (1.60)
|Nationality
|Somaliland
Others
|298 (97.10)
9 (2.90)
|Internet use
|< 4 h
4–6 h
> 6–8 h
> 8 h
|86 (28.00)
119 (38.80)
50 (16.30)
52 (16.90)
|Characteristics
|Frequency (Percentage),, n = 307
|Smoking status
|Yes
No
|3 (1.00)
304 (99.00)
|Coffee consumption
|Yes
No
|144 (46.90)
163 (53.10)
|Khat consumption
|Yes
No
|2 (0.70)
305 (99.30)
|Living environment
|With extended family
With parents and sibling only
With single parent and sibling only
Alone
Others
|65 (21.20)
163 (53.10)
46 (15.00)
9 (2.90)
24 (7.80)
The features of severe anxiety, moderate anxiety, mild anxiety, and no anxiety/minimal were found in participants of this research. Most of the participants happened to have minimal or no anxiety (Table 2). This study found that the prevalence of general sleep disturbance is as much as 28.70%. However, most of the participants had good sleep quality (Table 3).
|Characteristics
|Frequency (Percentage), n = 307
|No anxiety/minimal
Mild anxiety
Moderate anxiety
Severe anxiety
|188 (61.20)
80 (26.10)
30 (9.80)
9 (2.90)
|Characteristics
|Frequency (Percentage), n = 307
|Good sleep quality
General sleep disturbance
|219 (71.30)
88 (28.70)
Academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships are found to be the most common to have very serious (happens all of the time), followed by other associated factors. 20 participants constantly dealt with BMI problems or daily meals, 16 participants with gambling behavior and travel time to university.
Meanwhile, 14 participants had recurring problems with mental illness and use psychoactive substances, 13 participants with language barriers, and 10 participants experienced frequent stress due to teaching and learning (Table 4). In the study, the prevalence of mobile phone addiction problems was found in 112 participants. On the contrary, 195 participants were found to have no addiction to mobile phones — thus making the most prevalence (Table 5).
|Characteristics Frequency (Percentage), n = 307
|Not at all/never
|A
|Moderate/most
|Very
|little/sometimes
|of the time
|serious/all
|of the time
|Academic
|101 (32.90)
|113 (36.80)
|65 (21.20)
|28 (9.10)
|stressors
|Financial pressure
|126 (41.00)
|101 (32.90)
|52 (17.00)
|28 (9.10)
|Language barrier
|124 (40.40)
|121 (39.40)
|49 (16.00)
|13 (4.20)
|Interpersonal
|132 (43.00)
|81 (26.40)
|66 (21.50)
|28 (9.10)
|relationships
|Mental illness and
|284 (92.50)
|4 (1.30)
|5 (1.60)
|14 (4.60)
|use of psychoactive
|substances
|Teaching and
|163 (53.10)
|96 (31.30)
|38 (12.40)
|10 (3.20)
|learning stressors
|BMI problem
|or
|160 (52.10)
|82 (26.70)
|45 (14.70)
|20 (6.50)
|daily meals
|Gambling
|243 (79.10)
|30 (9.80)
|18 (5.90)
|16 (5.20)
|behavior
|Travel time
|to
|162 (52.80)
|91 (29.60)
|38 (12.40)
|16 (5.20)
|university
|Characteristics
|Frequency (Percentage), n = 307
|Have no addiction
Addiction to mobile phone
|195 (63.50)
112 (36.50)
Discussion
This study examines anxiety, sleep disturbances, and factors associated with them among bachelor students of Edna Adan University in Hargeisa, Somaliland. A previous study discovered that mental illness is one of the threatening chronic diseases in Somaliland [3]. Another study in Hargeisa Neurology Hospital, Somaliland, discovered that anxiety and sleep disturbances had happened across the young adult age group [16].
Anxiety disorders are identified when the fear response triggered is out of proportion to the reality and the danger situation. When people become anxious, they typically feel upset, uncomfortable, and tense [1, 12]. The presence of anxiety was found in this sample in several intensities: severe, moderate, mild, and no anxiety/minimal, with no anxiety/minimal being the majority finding.
Sleep disturbances encompass disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep, disorders of excessive somnolence, disorders of sleep-awake schedule, and dysfunctions associated with sleep, sleep stages, or partial arousals [17]. Moreover, the prevalence of general sleep disturbance with problems and with good sleep quality was analyzed throughout the whole dataset. Good sleep quality was found to be the larger prevalence.
Stressors of anxiety and sleep disturbances are described as “all the things that can be understood as any disrupting influence that leads an individual to feel unbalanced or overwhelmed”. The stress reaction as an adaptive physiological response occurs when the emotions of anger, fear, or rage are expressed [20].
Academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships happened to be the most commonly experienced in very serious frequency (all of the time) among participants. They are followed by other associated factors, such as BMI problems or daily meals, gambling behavior, travel time to university, mental illness and use of psychoactive substances, and language barrier, with teaching and learning stressors being the least common experienced in very serious frequency.
Based on univariate analysis, several other works had samples consisting of female students [24, 35,36,37,38], in the young adult (20–39 years old) age group [39,40,41], who were mostly single [23, 26, 42,43,44], non-medical students (nursing) [45], never smoked [42, 45], drunk coffee [45], nor chewed khat [46]. However, this study complements those of which sample was mostly students who were enrolled in the first year of nursing course, which differs from the current findings [47, 48]. Khat was mostly found to be consumed by male participants (aged ≥ 35 years) [49]. Nonetheless, khat consumption was also found in the mean of age 17 years [50]. Another work showed that its participants mostly had a history of khat chewing and the amount of chewing sessions was moderate [51].
Related studies have reported most of the participants were surfing the internet for ≥ 3 h/day [32, 52], or staying online internet for 4.6 h/day [53], and this was highest even in male and female participants [54]. Conversely, other research revealed that users typically spend less than four hours a day on the internet, and they frequently use smart gadgets to deal with stress or undesirable situations [24, 55].
This work aligns with other findings where no anxiety symptom was the most finding in different groups of students [22, 37]. On top of that, studies that were carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic showed that most students did not suffer from anxiety [56,57,58]. Both medical and non-medical students mostly did not have anxiety problems [25]. Nevertheless, other works reported that most participants suffer from mild to moderate levels of anxiety problem, which requires further consultation when experienced [24, 26, 40, 59].
A preceding work showed that sleep disturbances mostly present at a none to mild rate [60]. Yet, that is not the case with a substantial number of respondents who presented the symptoms of insomnia, their sleep disturbance level is categorized as fair or moderate. Several works found that students’ sleep quality at the start of the academic year was better on average, compared to the end of the academic year [37, 52, 61, 62]. Besides, other study yielded a different result compared to a preceding work which showed adolescents mostly had poor or very poor subjective sleep quality after the pandemic [63].
Lastly, mobile phone addiction was not found to be prevalent. Related works have shown that most participants (students) have no addiction to mobile phones, such as the use of social media, games, calls, and short message service (SMS). Likewise, other works reported that there were more students who never or rarely play online games before sleep than those who do [52]. Nonetheless, 79.3% of the 896 students with smartphone disorder self-reported as addicted to their phones [51]. The descriptive statistics showed that the scores of self-reported levels of mobile phone addiction were moderate [64].
Anxiety risk was substantially correlated with sleeping patterns [23, 36]. Strong positive and negative emotions, as well as the persistence of symptoms, are directly related to sleep and mood. Higher emotional intensity was also associated with reduced sleep duration and more nocturnal activity [65]. Interaction that disrupts the circadian rhythm balance between the parts of the brain the regulate sleep and arousal and those that process emotions [49].
Addiction to mobile phones was a serial mediating factor in the reduction of both the length and quality of sleep [66]. One factor that increased the likelihood of pupils experiencing poor sleep outcomes was a stimulation for brain-stimulating neurons. Additionally, prolonged nighttime screen time exposes students’ eyes to intense light, and the blue spectrum of that light has a powerful and distinct effect on the retina, causing melatonin release that disrupts circadian rhythms and causes the desire to get up in order to postpone sleep [28, 65].
It was discovered that a number of participants had stress, including a history of mental disorders, substance use, and dissatisfaction with their academic performance. Worries about academic progress, especially in the time of closures have also been found. In addition, academic stress and relationships with classmates were present as factors associated with anxiety and sleep disturbances [39, 43, 54]. Anxiety would be exacerbated by students who were unhappy with their academic performance since they would be less satisfied with themselves. Students are more engaged and satisfied at the school where they live [67, 68].
Financial pressure and language barrier were the most prominent stressors in profoundly serious anxiety cases which affected some students. Earlier work shows that students who face monetary crises and language insufficiency may experience serious stress [22]. Regarding depressed adolescents specifically those who dropped out because of psychosocial problems, e.g., housing problems or financial issues. Financial difficulties and a lack of basic necessities, both of which could have an impact on their health [69, 70].
Financial losses are issues both during and after the quarantine period and are risk factors for the symptoms of psychological illnesses, according to review research [71]. Financial concerns have been linked to poor sleep quality. Young people, who are going through a transitional stage in their lives, have less social or financial stability. It makes sense that younger individuals could be more susceptible to the pandemic’s possible effects on poor mental health and wellness [72, 73]. However, a preceding work shows that positive social support is an important aspect of psychological adjustment that can help buffer the pathogenic effects of stress [44].
BMI, the risk of anxiety in students without having a good friend in university, doubt regarding the future, problems with other students, and any lecture(s) have been identified [23, 38, 74]. Travel time from home to university, history of mental health problems, and family conflict at home were also associated with anxiety and sleep disturbances among participants [65].
Remote learning has impaired their personal relationships, including good family relationships. The existence of a learning environment and other variabilities lead to various definitions and degrees of dissatisfaction in the online learning experience. Earlier works have investigated the impact of self-reported learning burdens, academic records, and the family economy as potential stressors [59, 60].
Eventually, there are at least three limitations of this work. First, the data points were collected from a single university (Edna Adan University only), so the findings may not be generalizable to other samples. Since data was collected at a single university, the finding may not be generally applicable to a wide range of people or situations, places, and times.
Second, the sociodemographic of gender, type of students, and year in school were not fully stratified in the same proportion, because of (1) the different number of students across various faculties and (2) some students were unable to take part in this research due to distinct reasons. They signed the informed consent but didn’t give back the questionnaires, have confirmed to refuse, were uncompleted filling out the questionnaires, and didn’t meet the criteria.
Third, all questionnaires were self-reported, and therefore the inherent limitations of self-reporting measures should be taken into consideration. Incorporating diagnostic questionnaires to assess the aims of the study should be prepared for future research to combine the limitations of self-report questionnaires. The focus of this study, however, is limited to evaluating the extent of investigating anxiety, sleep disturbances, and factors associated with them among bachelor students of Edna Adan University in Hargeisa, Somaliland. Associated factors such as stressors, internet, and mobile phone usage have also been considered and analyzed in this work.
Conclusion
This study has explored the anxiety, sleep disturbances, and factors associated with them among bachelor students of Edna Adan University in Hargeisa. The most common feature of anxiety lies in the no anxiety/minimal category, followed by good sleep quality status. This work also found the presence of certain stressors: academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships as the most commonly experienced in very serious frequency (all of the time).
Among participants, largely were found without addiction to mobile phones. Confirmation of the study’s finding required further interviews or observation tools in order to expand the diversity of the university types and larger populations to better capture the students from another part of the world, and ensure that understanding of research on anxiety, sleep disturbance, and their associated factors is enhanced.
Additionally, encourages future researchers to employ qualitative research and strong designs. Therefore, to clarify the future study, multicenter investigations using a longitudinal follow-up design or in-person interviews are still needed.
In order to positively channel university students’ energy, academics and public health need to reassure students about the effectiveness of alternative or varied learning methods in order to minimize any anxiety or stress brought on by worries about academic stressors. They additionally need to promote academic activities, effective coping mechanisms, and environments that can boost psychological well-being and satisfaction.
Helping young adults set boundaries for their own and other’s mobile phone accessibility is necessary, as is raising public and adolescent awareness of the value of getting enough sleep and the negative effects of sleep deprivation through the promotion of sleep hygiene behaviors.
Data availability
The datasets used and analyzed during the current study are available from previous studies that analyzed GAD-7 items, GSDS, and MPAI. The research of Wang Y, et al. (2023) and Wang Q, et al. (2022) provided the GAD-7; Doyle NA, et al. (2021) provided the GSDS; and Shao R, et al. (2020) provided the MPAI. Validated questionnaire modification has been used to analyze their associated factors.
Abbreviations
- BMI: Body mass index
- GAD-7: Generalized anxiety disorder 7-items
- GSDS: General sleep disturbance scale
- MPAI: Mobile phone addiction index
- SLHDS: Somaliland health and demographic survey
- SMS: Short message services
References
-
NSW Health. What is mental illness? Sydney Local Health District. 2020. https://www.slhd.nsw.gov.au/mentalhealth/pdf/what_is_mental_illness.pdf
-
WHO: Mental disorders. World Health Organization. 2024. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-disorders
-
Ministry of Planning and National Development. The Somaliland health and demographic survey [eBook]. Somaliland Government: UNFPA. 2020. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjaz8_98sCEAxUOgP0HHT0VDNAQFnoECA4QAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsomalia.unfpa.org%2Fsites%2Fdefault%2Ffiles%2Fpub-pdf%2Fslhds2020_report_2020.pdf&usg=AOvVaw2kRc8_BPXparJTqnB5-KYI&opi=89978449
-
Srivastava K. Positive mental health and its relationship with resilience. Ind Psychiatry J. 2011;20(2):75–6.
-
Marellii S, Castelnuovo A, Somma A. Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on sleep quality in university students and administration staff. J Neurol. 2021;268:8–15.
-
Carrasco LA, Avila DL, Lopez AR. Anxiety, depression, and academic stress among medical students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Front Psychol. 2023;13:1066673.
-
Volta MF, Vallone F, Zurlo MC. COVID-19 related stressors and psychophysical health conditions among Italian university students: a post pandemic insight. Healthc (Basel). 2024;12(7):1–16.
-
Talarowska M, Rucka K, Kowalczyk M. Mental health of students at Polish universities after two years of the outbreak of COVID-19. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2023;20(3):1–12.
-
Yang Q, Liu Y, Yang WF. Mental health conditions and academic burnout among medical and non-medical undergraduates during the mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic in China. Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2022;29(38):57851–59.
-
Maqbali MA, Madkhali N, Gleason AM. Fear, stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia related to COVID-19 among undergraduate nursing students: an international survey. PLoS ONE. 2023;18(10):1–12.
-
Liu B, Liu X, Zou L. The effects of body dissatisfaction, sleep duration, and exercise habits on the mental health of university students in Southern China during COVID-19. PLoS ONE. 2023;18(10):1–14.
-
Seefeldt R. Psychological disorders: a unit lesson plan for high school psychology teachers. Am Psychol Association. 2014. https://www.apa.org/ed/precollege/topss/lessons/psychological-disorders.pdf
-
MIND. Understanding mental health problems. England. 2017. https://www.mind.org.uk/media-a/2942/mental-health-problems-introduction-2017.pdf
-
Maruf H. Study finds anxiety, depression prevalent among Somali health workers. VOA. 2022. https://www.voanews.com/a/study-finds-anxiety-depression-prevalent-among-somali-health-workers/6435221.html
-
Islam MM, Siyad AA, Malik MR. Mental health problems in Somalia after decades of humanitarian crises: a qualitative exploration of perceptions and experiences. Trop Med Health. 2024;52(58):1–13.
-
Abdulrahman H, Bousleiman S, Mumin MA. Retrospective data analysis of psychiatric cases in Hargeisa, Somaliland between 2019 and 2020. S Afr J Psychiatr. 2023;29:1–7.
-
Cormier RE. Sleep disturbances. 3rd ed. Butterworth Publisher. USA; 2011.
-
Fang H, Tu S, Sheng J. Depression in sleep disturbance: a review on a bidirectional relationship, mechanisms, and treatment. J Cell Mol Med. 2018;23(4):2324–32.
-
Holder S, Narula NS. Common sleep disorders in adults: diagnosis and management. Am Fam Physician. 2022;105(4):397–405.
-
Storlie TA. Person-centered communication with older adults. Amsterdam: Elsevier Inc; 2015.
-
Schneiderman N, Ironson G, Siegel SD. Stress and health: phychological, behavioral, and biological determinants. Annu Rev Clin Psychol. 2008;1:607–28.
-
Wang Y, Wang X, Guo X. Stressors in university life and anxiety symptoms among international students: a sequential mediation model. BMC Psychiatry. 2023;23(556):1–10.
-
Mohamad NE, Sidik SM, Zavare MA. The prevalence risk of anxiety and its associated factors among university students in Malaysia: a National cross-sectional study. BMC Public Health. 2021;21(438):1–12.
-
Dien TM, Chi PT, Duy PQ. Prevalence of internet addiction and anxiety, and factors associated with the high level of anxiety among adolescents in Hanoi, Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic. BMC Public Health. 2023;23(2441):1–8.
-
Mirza AA, Milaat WA, Ramadan IK. Depression, anxiety and stress among medical and non-medical students in Saudi Arabia: an epidemiological comparative cross-sectional study. Neurosciences (Riyadh). 2021;26(2):141–51.
-
Manana M, Ntuli ST, Mokwena K. Prevalence and risk factors for anxiety symptoms among student nurses in Gauteng Province of South Africa. Behav Sci (Basel). 2023;13(8):1–11.
-
Li Y, Bai W, Zhu B. Prevalence and correlates of poor sleep quality among college students: a cross sectional survey. Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2020;18(210):1–11.
-
Rafique N, Al-Asoom LI, Alsunni AA, et al. Effect of mobile use on subjective sleep quality. Nat Sci Sleep. 2020;12:357–64.
-
CHHS. A report on mental illnesses in Canada [eBook]. Statistics Canada’s Canadian Community Health Survey. 2002. https://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/publicat/miic-mmac/pdf/chap_4_e.pdf
-
Edna Adan University. Knowledge is best gift: inspiring many minds, shaping many bright futures [Internet]. Somaliland Edna Adan University; 2024. https://ednaadanuniversity.com.
-
UNESCO UIS. Data Quality Control. UNESCO Institute of Statistics. 2025. https://uis.unesco.org/sites/default/files/documents/6._nadi-2016_data_quality_control.pdf
-
Wang Q, Zhang B, Zhang S. Anxiety and depression and their interdependent influencing factors among medical students in inner Mongolia: the cross-sectional survey. BMC Med Educ. 2022;22(787):1–11.
-
Doyle NA, Davis RE, Quadri SS. Associations between stress, anxiety, depression, and emotional intelligence among osteopathic medical students. J Osteopath Med. 2021;121(2):125–33.
-
Shao R, He P, Ling B. Prevalence of depression and anxiety and correlations between depression, anxiety, family function, social support and coping styles among Chinese medical students. BMC Psychol. 2020;8(38):1–19.
-
Zhang L, Zhao S, Lin Q. Algorithms to predict anxiety and depression among university students in China after analyzing lifestyles and sport habits. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2021;17:2011–25.
-
Pokhrel NB, Khadayat R, Tulachan P. Depression, anxiety, and burnout among medical students and residents of a medical school in Nepal: a cross-sectional study. BMC Psychiatry. 2020;20(1):1–18.
-
Fauzi MF, Anuar TS, Teh LK. Stress, anxiety, and depression among a cohort of health sciences undergraduate students: the prevalence and risk factors. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021;18(6):1–14.
-
Wu R, Wang CY, Wang F. Association between sleep and suicidal ideation in Chinese undergraduate students. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2022;19(23):1–11.
-
Alshehri A, Alshehri B, Alghadir O. The prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms among first-year and fifth-year medical students during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross sectional study. BMC Med Educ. 2023;23(1):1–8.
-
Wong SS, Wong CC, Ng KW. Depression, anxiety, and stress among university students in Selangor, Malaysia during COVID-19 pandemics and their associated factors. PLoS ONE. 2023;18(1):1–16.
-
Gebremariam AT, Gurara AM, Beyen TK. Depression, anxiety, psychological distress and associated factors among students attending Nemelifen secondary and preparatory school, Afar regional State, Ethiopia: a cross-sectional study. BMJ Open. 2023;13(9):1–10.
-
Belingheri M, Luciani M, Ausili D. Sleep disorders and night-shift work in nursing students: a cross-sectional study. Med Lav. 2021;113(1):1–7.
-
Ongeri L, Kirui F, Muniu E. Khat use and psychotic symptoms in a rural Khat growing population in Kenya: a household survey. BMC Psychiatry. 2019;19(1):1–10.
-
Minghelli B. Sleep disorders in higher education students: modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors. North Clin Istanb. 2022;9(3):215–22.
-
Kochuvilayil T, Fernandez RS, Moxham LJ et al. COVID-19: knowledge, anxiety, academic concerns and preventative behaviours among Australian and Indian undergraduate nursing students: a cross-sectional study. J Clin Nurs. 2021; 30(5–6): 882– 91.
-
Wondemagegn AT, Cheme MC, Kibret KT. Perceived psychologicconomic, and social impact to khat chewing among adolescents and adults in Nekemte Town, East Welega Zone, West Ethiopia. Biomed Res Int. 2017; 2017:1–9.
-
Nakajima M, Dokam A, Kasim AN. Habitual Khat and concurrent Khat and tobacco use are associated with subjective sleep quality. Prev Chronic Dis. 2014;11(86):1–8.
-
Gebremedhin MH, Lake EA, Gebrekirstos LG. Heavy Khat (Catha edulis) chewing and dyslipidemia as modifiable hypertensive risk factors among patients in Southwest, Ethiopia: unmatched case-control study. PLoS ONE. 2021;16(10):1–14.
-
Huang W, Wen X, Li Y. Association of perceived stress and sleep quality among medical students: the mediating role of anxiety and depression symptoms during COVID-19. Front Psychiatry. 2024;15:1–8.
-
Gandaputra SA, Waluyo I, Efendi F. Insomnia status of middle school students in Indonesia and its association with playing games before sleep: gender difference. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021;18(2):1–10.
-
Wang J, Hao QH, Peng W. Relationship between smartphone addiction and eating disorders and lifestyle among Chinese college students. Front Public Health. 2023;11:1–10.
-
Zhou Y, Bo S, Ruan S. Deteriorated sleep quality and influencing factors among undergraduates in Northern Guizhou, China. PeerJ. 2022;10:1–15.
-
Zakaria H, Hussain I, Zulkifli NS. Internet addiction and its relationship with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms, anxiety, and stress among university students in Malaysia. PLoS ONE. 2023;18(7):1–11.
-
Guan J, Wu C, Wei D. Prevalence and factors for anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic among college students in China. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021;18(9):1–11.
-
Xu Q, Mao Z, Wei D. Prevalence and risk factors for anxiety symptoms during the outbreak of COVID-19: a large survey among 373216 junior and senior high school in students in China. J Affect Disord. 2021;288:17–22.
-
Guo Y, Li S, Zhang L. Depression and anxiety of medical students at Kunming medical university during COVID-19: a cross-sectional survey. Front Public Health. 2022;10(957597):1–13.
-
Lin C, Tong Y, Bai Y. Prevalence and correlates of depression and anxiety among Chinese international students in US colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional study. PLoS ONE. 2022;17(4):1–13.
-
Zhang SC, Yang R, Li DL. Association of health literacy and sleep problems with mental health of Chinese students in combined junior and senior high school. PLoS ONE. 2018;14(6):1–14.
-
Oliveira ES, Silva AF, Silva KC. Stress and health risk behaviors among university students. Rev Bras Enferm. 2020;73(1):1–8.
-
King N, Pickett W, Stoneman CD. Changes in sleep and the prevalence of probable insomnia in undergraduate university students over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic: findings from the U-Flourish cohort study. BJPsych Open. 2023;9(6):1–9.
-
Wang D, Ross B, Zhou X. Sleep disturbance predicts suicidal ideation during COVID-19 pandemic: a two-wave longitudinal survey. J Psychiatr Res. 2021;143:350–56.
-
Guo C, Piao S, Wang C. The prevalence and associated factors of sleep deprivation among healthy college students in China: a cross-sectional survey. PeerJ. 2023;11:1–22.
-
Pattanaseri K, Atsariyasing W, Pornnoppadol C. Mental problems and risk factors for depression among medical students during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional study. Med (Baltim). 2022;101(38):1–7.
-
Wu J, Xiao W, Liu B. The mediating role of resilience and interaction anxiousness in the effects of physical activity on mobile phone addiction among Chinese college students. Front Psychiatry. 2024;15:1–8.
-
Xu X, Zheng F, Cai Y. Sleep health and its related influencing factors in primary and middle school students in Fuzhou: a large multi-center cross-sectional study. Open Access. 2022;10:1–10.
-
Zhang X, Gao F, Kang Z. Perceived academic stress and depression: the mediation role of mobile phone addiction and sleep quality. Open Access. 2022;10:1–12.
-
Cha SS, Seo BK. Smartphone use and smartphone addiction in middle school students in Korea: prevalence, social networking service, and game use. Health Psychol Open. 2018;5(1):1–15.
-
Aggarwal KK. 26% Doctors suffer from severe mobile phone induced anxiety: excessive use of mobile phone can be injurious to your health. Indian J Clin Pract. 2013;24:7–9.
-
Waumans RC, Muntingh AD, Batelaan NM. Understanding and preventing nonadherence and treatment dropout in adolescents and young adults with anxiety and depressive disorders. Front Psychiatry. 2023;14:1174285.
-
Guerrero RJ, Parra VA, Cahua JC. Self-reported psychological problems and coping strategies: a web-based study in Peruvian population during COVID-19 pandemic. BMC Psychiatry. 2021;21(1):1–17.
-
Lopes AR, Nihel OK. Depression, anxiety and stress symptoms in Brazilian university students during the COVID-19 pandemic: predictors and association with life satisfaction, psychological well-being and coping strategies. PLoS ONE. 2021;16(10):1–22.
-
Bedaso A, Abraham Y, Temesgen A. Quality of sleep and associated factors among people living with HIV/AIDS attending ART clinic at Hawassa university comprehensive specialized hospital, Hawassa, SNNPR, Ethiopia. PLoS ONE. 2020;15(6):1–12.
-
McCracken LM, Badinlou F, Buhrman M. Psychological impact of COVID-19 in the Swedish population: depression, anxiety, and insomnia and their associations to risk and vulnerability factors. Eur Psychiatry. 2020;63(1):1–9.
-
Thomee S, Harenstam A, Hagberg M. Mobile phone use and stress, sleep disturbances, and symptoms of depression among young adults– a prospective cohort study. BMC Public Health. 2021;11(66):1–11.
Gideon, P., Bayray, A. Exploring anxiety and sleep disorders among Edna Adan university students in Somaliland: associated stressors and insights.
BMC Psychol 13, 488 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40359-025-02787-w
- Received:
- Accepted:
- Published:
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.1186/s40359-025-02787-w