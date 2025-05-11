This study examines anxiety, sleep disturbances, and factors associated with them among bachelor students of Edna Adan University in Hargeisa, Somaliland. A previous study discovered that mental illness is one of the threatening chronic diseases in Somaliland [3]. Another study in Hargeisa Neurology Hospital, Somaliland, discovered that anxiety and sleep disturbances had happened across the young adult age group [16].

Anxiety disorders are identified when the fear response triggered is out of proportion to the reality and the danger situation. When people become anxious, they typically feel upset, uncomfortable, and tense [1, 12]. The presence of anxiety was found in this sample in several intensities: severe, moderate, mild, and no anxiety/minimal, with no anxiety/minimal being the majority finding.

Sleep disturbances encompass disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep, disorders of excessive somnolence, disorders of sleep-awake schedule, and dysfunctions associated with sleep, sleep stages, or partial arousals [17]. Moreover, the prevalence of general sleep disturbance with problems and with good sleep quality was analyzed throughout the whole dataset. Good sleep quality was found to be the larger prevalence.

Stressors of anxiety and sleep disturbances are described as “all the things that can be understood as any disrupting influence that leads an individual to feel unbalanced or overwhelmed”. The stress reaction as an adaptive physiological response occurs when the emotions of anger, fear, or rage are expressed [20].

Academic stressors, financial pressure, and interpersonal relationships happened to be the most commonly experienced in very serious frequency (all of the time) among participants. They are followed by other associated factors, such as BMI problems or daily meals, gambling behavior, travel time to university, mental illness and use of psychoactive substances, and language barrier, with teaching and learning stressors being the least common experienced in very serious frequency.

Based on univariate analysis, several other works had samples consisting of female students [24, 35,36,37,38], in the young adult (20–39 years old) age group [39,40,41], who were mostly single [23, 26, 42,43,44], non-medical students (nursing) [45], never smoked [42, 45], drunk coffee [45], nor chewed khat [46]. However, this study complements those of which sample was mostly students who were enrolled in the first year of nursing course, which differs from the current findings [47, 48]. Khat was mostly found to be consumed by male participants (aged ≥ 35 years) [49]. Nonetheless, khat consumption was also found in the mean of age 17 years [50]. Another work showed that its participants mostly had a history of khat chewing and the amount of chewing sessions was moderate [51].

Related studies have reported most of the participants were surfing the internet for ≥ 3 h/day [32, 52], or staying online internet for 4.6 h/day [53], and this was highest even in male and female participants [54]. Conversely, other research revealed that users typically spend less than four hours a day on the internet, and they frequently use smart gadgets to deal with stress or undesirable situations [24, 55].

This work aligns with other findings where no anxiety symptom was the most finding in different groups of students [22, 37]. On top of that, studies that were carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic showed that most students did not suffer from anxiety [56,57,58]. Both medical and non-medical students mostly did not have anxiety problems [25]. Nevertheless, other works reported that most participants suffer from mild to moderate levels of anxiety problem, which requires further consultation when experienced [24, 26, 40, 59].

A preceding work showed that sleep disturbances mostly present at a none to mild rate [60]. Yet, that is not the case with a substantial number of respondents who presented the symptoms of insomnia, their sleep disturbance level is categorized as fair or moderate. Several works found that students’ sleep quality at the start of the academic year was better on average, compared to the end of the academic year [37, 52, 61, 62]. Besides, other study yielded a different result compared to a preceding work which showed adolescents mostly had poor or very poor subjective sleep quality after the pandemic [63].

Lastly, mobile phone addiction was not found to be prevalent. Related works have shown that most participants (students) have no addiction to mobile phones, such as the use of social media, games, calls, and short message service (SMS). Likewise, other works reported that there were more students who never or rarely play online games before sleep than those who do [52]. Nonetheless, 79.3% of the 896 students with smartphone disorder self-reported as addicted to their phones [51]. The descriptive statistics showed that the scores of self-reported levels of mobile phone addiction were moderate [64].

Anxiety risk was substantially correlated with sleeping patterns [23, 36]. Strong positive and negative emotions, as well as the persistence of symptoms, are directly related to sleep and mood. Higher emotional intensity was also associated with reduced sleep duration and more nocturnal activity [65]. Interaction that disrupts the circadian rhythm balance between the parts of the brain the regulate sleep and arousal and those that process emotions [49].

Addiction to mobile phones was a serial mediating factor in the reduction of both the length and quality of sleep [66]. One factor that increased the likelihood of pupils experiencing poor sleep outcomes was a stimulation for brain-stimulating neurons. Additionally, prolonged nighttime screen time exposes students’ eyes to intense light, and the blue spectrum of that light has a powerful and distinct effect on the retina, causing melatonin release that disrupts circadian rhythms and causes the desire to get up in order to postpone sleep [28, 65].

It was discovered that a number of participants had stress, including a history of mental disorders, substance use, and dissatisfaction with their academic performance. Worries about academic progress, especially in the time of closures have also been found. In addition, academic stress and relationships with classmates were present as factors associated with anxiety and sleep disturbances [39, 43, 54]. Anxiety would be exacerbated by students who were unhappy with their academic performance since they would be less satisfied with themselves. Students are more engaged and satisfied at the school where they live [67, 68].

Financial pressure and language barrier were the most prominent stressors in profoundly serious anxiety cases which affected some students. Earlier work shows that students who face monetary crises and language insufficiency may experience serious stress [22]. Regarding depressed adolescents specifically those who dropped out because of psychosocial problems, e.g., housing problems or financial issues. Financial difficulties and a lack of basic necessities, both of which could have an impact on their health [69, 70].

Financial losses are issues both during and after the quarantine period and are risk factors for the symptoms of psychological illnesses, according to review research [71]. Financial concerns have been linked to poor sleep quality. Young people, who are going through a transitional stage in their lives, have less social or financial stability. It makes sense that younger individuals could be more susceptible to the pandemic’s possible effects on poor mental health and wellness [72, 73]. However, a preceding work shows that positive social support is an important aspect of psychological adjustment that can help buffer the pathogenic effects of stress [44].

BMI, the risk of anxiety in students without having a good friend in university, doubt regarding the future, problems with other students, and any lecture(s) have been identified [23, 38, 74]. Travel time from home to university, history of mental health problems, and family conflict at home were also associated with anxiety and sleep disturbances among participants [65].

Remote learning has impaired their personal relationships, including good family relationships. The existence of a learning environment and other variabilities lead to various definitions and degrees of dissatisfaction in the online learning experience. Earlier works have investigated the impact of self-reported learning burdens, academic records, and the family economy as potential stressors [59, 60].

Eventually, there are at least three limitations of this work. First, the data points were collected from a single university (Edna Adan University only), so the findings may not be generalizable to other samples. Since data was collected at a single university, the finding may not be generally applicable to a wide range of people or situations, places, and times.

Second, the sociodemographic of gender, type of students, and year in school were not fully stratified in the same proportion, because of (1) the different number of students across various faculties and (2) some students were unable to take part in this research due to distinct reasons. They signed the informed consent but didn’t give back the questionnaires, have confirmed to refuse, were uncompleted filling out the questionnaires, and didn’t meet the criteria.

Third, all questionnaires were self-reported, and therefore the inherent limitations of self-reporting measures should be taken into consideration. Incorporating diagnostic questionnaires to assess the aims of the study should be prepared for future research to combine the limitations of self-report questionnaires. The focus of this study, however, is limited to evaluating the extent of investigating anxiety, sleep disturbances, and factors associated with them among bachelor students of Edna Adan University in Hargeisa, Somaliland. Associated factors such as stressors, internet, and mobile phone usage have also been considered and analyzed in this work.