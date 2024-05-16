United Nations Special Representative Catriona Laing’s recent visit to Hargeisa, Somaliland, underscored the organization’s dedication to fostering development and humanitarian activities in the country.

The discussions between Ms. Laing and President Muse Bihi shed light on various crucial aspects, including the economic vision, support for social development, health, education, and humanitarian aid.

A Vision for Development

During her meeting with President Muse Bihi, Ms. Laing delved into the President’s development plan, emphasizing the significance of the ‘blue economy,’ mineral resources, and the transformation of the livestock trade. The focus on adapting to climate change impacts and sustaining the nomadic lifestyle showcased a forward-looking approach to long-term economic growth.

“We had a productive discussion, and the President shared insights on the development plan, outlining his long-term economic vision focusing on the advantages of the ‘blue economy,’ minerals, and strategies for transforming the livestock trade to adapt to climate change impacts on the nomadic lifestyle,” Ms. Laing remarked after meeting with President Muse Bihi, his cabinet, and advisors.

Addressing Challenges in Las Anod-Sool Region

The discussions also touched upon the Las Anod-Sool region in Somaliland, which faced conflict and instability in the past year, leading to casualties and displacements. Both parties expressed satisfaction over the recent calmness in the area, with President Bihi reaffirming his commitment to maintaining peace.

“In the past, there were challenges, but we are glad to note the recent calm, with the President affirming his commitment to maintaining peace,” the UN Special Representative mentioned.

The UN’s pledge to provide humanitarian assistance and support demining efforts highlighted its role in promoting stability and welfare in conflict-affected regions.

“The UN is committed to providing humanitarian aid and demining efforts for the well-being of the people in that region,” she added.

UN’s Ongoing Support in Somaliland

Ms. Laing introduced Nikolai Rogosaroff as the new head of the UN’s office in Somaliland’s capital city of Hargeisa, emphasizing the UN’s continuous support for local development initiatives.

With over a dozen UN agencies, funds, and programs operating in Somaliland, the presence of Mr. Rogosaroff signified the UN’s unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable development and humanitarian causes in the country.

In conclusion, the visit of United Nations Special Representative Catriona Laing to Hargeisa not only highlighted the collaborative efforts between the UN and Somaliland’s leadership but also underscored the organization’s steadfast support for development, humanitarian aid, and peace-building initiatives. As Ms. Laing prepares to conclude her assignment, her engagement serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the UN and the people of Somaliland in fostering a prosperous and resilient future.