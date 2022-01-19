Could the republic of Somaliland be even closer to their desire of being recognized as a nation state?

Authorities in Hargeisa will certainly hope so and have today been delighted in a historic debate in the British Parliament.

The breakaway nation declared independence from Somalia in May 1991 and the hope is Tuesday’s deliberations will aid their cause.

For 30 years, Somaliland has tried unsuccessfully to convince the world of its case for statehood, holding democratic elections.

The motion was tabled by the former British defence secretary and MP, Gavin Williamson.

Before the debate started in Westminster I asked why he tabled the motion?

(Photo credit: Getty Images)